Ivanhoe Mines to Issue Kamoa-Kakula 2026 and 2027 Production Guidance Once Stage Two Dewatering Is Further Advanced

Ivanhoe Mines to Issue Kamoa-Kakula 2026 and 2027 Production Guidance Once Stage Two Dewatering Is Further Advanced

Stage Two dewatering commenced on schedule; Kakula underground water levels declining, providing access to mine workings for inspection and rehabilitation

Medium-term production target of over 550,000 tonnes of copper based on latest mine planning estimates

Ivanhoe Mines' (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) Executive Co-Chair Robert Friedland and President and Chief Executive Officer Marna Cloete announce today that following the last update made on August 25, 2025, the Stage Two dewatering of the Kakula Mine has commenced on schedule, and that Kamoa-Kakula's 2026 and 2027 copper production guidance will now be issued once Stage Two dewatering activities are more advanced.

Three out of the four Stage Two high-capacity, submersible pumps were recently installed and commissioned on schedule. Kamoa-Kakula's engineering team expect to have all four Stage Two pumps operating within the coming days, operating at a combined pumping rate of approximately 2,600 litres per second. Since the commissioning of the three Stage Two pumps, the underground water level in the Kakula Mine has dropped vertically by 10 metres, out of a total of approximately 80 metres.

Once all four Stage Two high-capacity, submersible pumps are operational, the existing Stage One temporary, underground pumping infrastructure will be repositioned further down the mine, following the water level as it declines. The total pumping rate out of the Kakula Mine is expected to increase up to a target of approximately 6,400 litres per second, or 550 megalitres per day, reducing the vertical underground water level by approximately one metre per day. The majority of the Stage Two dewatering of the Kakula Mine is expected to be complete by the end of November 2025, which is when the underground water level is expected to reach near the bottom of the Stage Two dewatering shafts, shown in yellow in Figure 1.

As the underground water level falls, the underground mining team have already started systematically rehabilitating the newly dewatered areas of the Kakula Mine. The team is initially focused on rehabilitating the areas required for repositioning the Stage One underground pumping infrastructure.

Mine planning and scheduling is well advanced to support the ramp-up of underground mining activities from both Kakula and Kamoa mines, with a medium-term target of returning the copper production rate to over 550,000 tonnes per annum. In the meantime, copper production guidance for 2026 and 2027 will be deferred until sufficient physical inspection of the newly dewatered areas of the Kakula Mine has been completed.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/266869_38fb3651143e3add_001.jpg

Figure 1. A schematic of the projected decrease in underground water levels at the Kakula underground mine from early September (light blue) to late November 2025 (dark blue). All mining areas above the water level are now fully accessible.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/266869_38fb3651143e3add_001full.jpg

The completed assembly of the first two, 4.2-megawatt, 650-litre-per-second, submersible pumps (Pumps 1 & 2) that were commissioned in late August. The two submersible pumps are positioned at the bottom of the approximately 400-metre deep shaft (left of the picture).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/266869_38fb3651143e3add_002.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/266869_38fb3651143e3add_002full.jpg

Water pumped out from the Kakula Mine is fed into nearby settling ponds for treatment. With the underground vertical water level expected to decline by approximately one metre per day, the majority of the Stage Two dewatering of the Kakula Mine is expected to be complete by the end of November 2025.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/266869_38fb3651143e3add_003.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/266869_38fb3651143e3add_003full.jpg

At an adjacent ventilation shaft, the installation of the remaining two submersible pumps (Pumps 3 & 4) is complete, with commissioning of Pump 4 underway. Kamoa-Kakula's engineering team expect to have all four Stage Two pumps operating within the coming days.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/266869_38fb3651143e3add_004.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/266869_38fb3651143e3add_004full.jpg

Disclosure of technical information

Disclosures of a scientific or technical nature in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Steve Amos, who is considered, by virtue of his education, experience, and professional association, a Qualified Person under the terms of NI 43-101. Mr. Amos is not considered independent under NI 43-101 as he is Ivanhoe Mines' Executive Vice President, Projects. Mr. Amos has verified the technical data disclosed in this news release.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the tier-one Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper Mine in South Africa, which is set to start production in Q4 2025.

Ivanhoe Mines is exploring for copper in its highly prospective, 54-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, covering an area over six times larger than the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, including the high-grade discoveries in the Makoko District. Ivanhoe is also exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries in new horizons, including Angola, Kazakhstan, and Zambia.

Follow Robert Friedland (@robert_ivanhoe) and Ivanhoe Mines (@IvanhoeMines_) on X.

Information contact

Investors

Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034
London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207

Media
Tanya Todd +1.604.331.9834

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company, its projects, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified using words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance, and results and speak only as of the date of this news release.

Such statements include, without limitation: (i) statements that Kamoa-Kakula 2026 and 2027 production guidance will be issued once dewatering is further advanced; (ii) statements that Kamoa-Kakula's engineering team are expecting to have all four high-capacity pumps operating within the coming days; (iii) statements that once the new Stage Two high-capacity, submersible pumps are operational, the existing Stage One temporary underground pumping infrastructure will be repositioned further down the mine as the water level declines, increasing the total pump out rate from the Kakula Mine up to a target of approximately 6,400 litres per second, or 550 megalitres per day; (iv) statements that the majority of the dewatering of the Kakula Mine is expected to be complete by the end of November 2025, which is when the underground water level is expected to reach near the bottom of the Stage Two dewatering shafts; (v) statements that as the water level declines, Kakula's underground engineering team will systematically rehabilitate, where necessary, the newly dewatered areas of the mine; (vi) statements that Kamoa-Kakula's engineering team have a medium-term target of restoring Kamoa-Kakula's copper production rate to 550,000 tonnes of copper per annum; and (vii) statements that Kamoa-Kakula's engineering team will delay issuing production guidance to allow time to physically inspect the newly de-watered areas of Kakula.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether such results will be achieved. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: (i) uncertainty around the rate of water ingress into underground workings; (ii) the ability, and speed with which, additional equipment can be secured; (iii) the continuation of seismic activity; (iv) the state of underground infrastructure; (v) uncertainty around when future underground access can be secured; (vi) future mine stability cannot be guaranteed; and (vii) future mining methods, may differ the impact on Kakula operations. Additionally, the factors discussed above and under the "Risk Factors" section in the company's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and its current annual information form, and elsewhere in this news release, as well as unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; changes in the rate of water ingress into underground workings; the continuation of seismic activity; the state of underground infrastructure; delays in securing underground access; changes to the mining methods required in the future; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the company believes are reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

The company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section in the company's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and its current annual information form.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266869

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ivanhoe MinesIVN:CATSX:IVNOTCQX:IVPAFPlatinum Investing
IVN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company's treasury offices.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company's treasury offices.

TSXV:MGM

Maple Gold Mines: Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Maple Gold Mines (TSXV:MGM,OTCQB:MGMLF,FSE:M3G) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Maple Gold Mines is an advanced gold company developing its flagship Douay gold project located in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Douay property hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 422,000 indicated ounces of gold including 8.6 Mt grading 1.52 g/t gold and 2.35 million inferred ounces including 71.2 Mt grading 1.03 g/t gold. The Douay resource is the third-largest undeveloped gold resource in the province of Quebec.

Keep reading...Show less
Stacks of shiny platinum bars with engravings.

WPIC: Platinum to Record Third Annual Deficit as Supply Fails to Meet Demand

Platinum is heading for a third consecutive annual deficit in 2025, with the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) projecting an 850,000 ounce shortfall as demand continues to outpace weak mine supply.

In its latest Platinum Quarterly, the WPIC states that despite a 22 percent year-on-year decline in demand, a lack of metal is expected to create a supply deficit that's only 13 percent lower than 2024's 968,000 ounce shortfall.

Its call comes amid a price breakout for platinum, which pushed past US$1,450 per ounce in July.

Keep reading...Show less
Toy tank on stacked and scattered US dollar bills.

NATO Defense Spending Pledge Puts Spotlight on Platinum Group Metals

NATO’s decision to increase defense spending is casting fresh attention on the strategic role of platinum group metals (PGMs), a suite of critical minerals essential to aerospace and military technologies.

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), in its latest "60 Seconds in Platinum" briefing, noted that sustained growth in defense budgets could translate into higher demand for PGMs, which are already deeply embedded in critical defense and aerospace systems.

In the Hague Summit Declaration issued June 25, 2025, alliance leaders committed to raising defense expenditure to 5 percent of GDP annually by 2035, a significant step up from the longstanding 2 percent guideline.

Keep reading...Show less
Shanghai skyline at night, vibrant lights reflecting on the Huangpu River.

Shanghai Platinum Week Showcases China’s Dominance in Global PGMs Demand

China is solidifying its position as the primary engine for global platinum demand

Record participation in Shanghai Platinum Week underscores the country’s expanding influence in a market facing a deepening supply deficit. The event, which attracted over 590 delegates from 30 countries, took place at a critical moment — just as the platinum market is tightening and a supply shortfall is deepening through 2029.

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) notes that China now accounts for 64 percent of global demand for platinum bars and coins — up from 11 percent in 2019 — driven largely by investors seeking alternatives to gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Stacked platinum bars with blurred movement effect.

Platinum Price Update: H1 2025 in Review

Platinum began the year trading between US$900 and US$1,100 per ounce.

While platinum and other platinum-group metals are considered precious metals, they largely trade on demand from the auto sector. Platinum is used as a catalyst to control emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles.

Over the past several years, demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has increased, which has led to a reduction in platinum loadouts and lowered overall demand. However, with changing environmental regulations, an end to electric vehicle (EV) mandates and tax credits, the market may be experiencing a turnaround in H1.

Keep reading...Show less
Bar chart with silver and platinum bars and "Weekly Editor's Picks" text.

Editor's Picks: Platinum Hits 11 Year High, Expert Touts Silver's Bullish Future

It was a week of downward momentum for the gold price.

The yellow metal neared the US$3,400 per ounce level on Monday (June 23) as investors reacted to the weekend's escalation in tensions in the Middle East, but sank to just above US$3,300 the next day.

The decline came as US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire. While the ceasefire has not gone entirely smoothly, with Trump expressing displeasure about violations, the news appeared to calm investors.

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup of a platinum bar.

Platinum Price Surges to 11 Year High, Breaks US$1,400

The platinum price surged above US$1,400 per ounce during Thursday (June 26) morning trading, reaching its highest level in 11 years amid a wave of speculative buying in the US and China.

In the US, industrial demand for the metal is rising as American carmakers scale back their electrification plans. At the same time, new policies are set to walk back consumer subsidies for electric vehicles.

These Trump administration mandates are expected to result in increased demand for traditional internal combustion engines or hybrid vehicles, which require higher platinum loadouts.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Base Metals Investing

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

lithium investing

Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Lithium Investing

Green Technology Metals: Delivering the Next Lithium Hub in North America