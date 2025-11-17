Ivanhoe Mines Extends Birthday Wishes to President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Ahead of the Formal Opening of the Platreef Mine on November 18, 2025

Ivanhoe Mines Extends Birthday Wishes to President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Ahead of the Formal Opening of the Platreef Mine on November 18, 2025

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) Founder and Executive Co-Chairman Robert Friedland, President and Chief Executive Officer Marna Cloete, and Executive Chairperson of Ivanplats Dr. Patricia Makhesha today extend their warmest birthday wishes to President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, ahead of the opening ceremony of the Platreef Mine in Limpopo Province, on Tuesday November 18, 2025. The opening ceremony of the Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper mine is scheduled to take place ahead of the Qatar Africa Business Forum and the G20 Summit, later this week in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Ivanhoe Founder and Executive Co-Chairman Robert Friedland commented:

"On behalf of all at Ivanhoe Mines, we extend our heartfelt birthday wishes to President Ramaphosa. We are deeply honoured that His Excellency will be formally inaugurating the Platreef Mine, the world's largest undeveloped precious metals mine, during the same week that South Africa is hosting leaders from the world's major economies for the Qatar Africa Business Forum and the G20 Summit. We join citizens across the nation in celebrating this special occasion.

"South Africa is a significant G20 success story, and the opening of the Platreef Mine is a landmark occasion for South Africa. The Platreef Mine will be a major contributor to South Africa's ongoing industrial advancement, unlocking the rich economic and social potential of this incredible country for generations to come.

"Tomorrow's opening ceremony at Platreef marks the culmination of 37 years of incredibly hard work by thousands of women and men, setting a new standard for the way that precious and strategic metals are produced in South Africa. Ivanhoe Mines will continue its commitment to work in partnership with the people of South Africa, as we expand the mine into one of the world's largest primary producers of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, as well as a major nickel and copper producer."

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the tier-one Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper Mine in South Africa, which is set to start production in Q4 2025.

Ivanhoe Mines is exploring for copper in its highly prospective, 54-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, covering an area over six times larger than the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, including the high- grade discoveries in the Makoko District. Ivanhoe is also exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries in new horizons including Angola, Kazakhstan, and Zambia.

Follow Robert Friedland (@robert_ivanhoe) and Ivanhoe Mines (@IvanhoeMines_) on X.

Information contact

Investors
Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034
London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207

Media
Tanya Todd +1.604.331.9834

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274788

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ivanhoe MinesIVN:CATSX:IVNOTCQX:IVPAFPlatinum Investing
IVN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company's treasury offices.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture,... Keep Reading...
Gold, silver, platinum and palladium prices with percentage changes.

Metals Focus: Bullish on Platinum, Bearish on Palladium in 2026

Platinum and palladium have their own unique drivers, but both are basking in gold’s glow in 2025.Of the two, platinum has been the biggest winner in 2025. The price of the precious metal briefly hit a year-to-date high of US$1,725 per ounce on October 16, a 90 percent increase from the start of... Keep Reading...
Stacked platinum bars with shiny finish.

Beijing to Scrap Platinum Import Tax Rebate, Opening Market to New Entrants

China will end a two-decade-old platinum tax rebate for its state-owned importer, potentially opening the market for new entrants, according to a report from Bloomberg. The Ministry of Finance announced that effective November 1, it will begin collecting a 13 percent value-added tax (VAT) on... Keep Reading...
Platinum bullion bars in a grid pattern with one bar on top.

How to Invest in Platinum Stocks, Bullion and More

Platinum is the third most traded precious metal in the world after gold and silver, and investment demand is growing. It is also an industrial metal that is widely used in a variety of sectors. The four main uses of platinum are in catalytic converters for the automotive industry; as a material... Keep Reading...
Closeup of platinum bars stacked together.

Platinum Price Pushes Past US$1,600 to Fresh 12 Year High

The platinum price broke US$1,600 per ounce on Monday (September 29), its highest level since April 2013.What’s moving the platinum price? A number of factors are at play in this notoriously volatile market. As a precious metal, nearly a quarter of demand for platinum comes from the jewelry... Keep Reading...
Four platinum group metals bullion bars.

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Countries by Production

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties. The automotive industry is the world’s largest consumer of these metals, which among other things are used... Keep Reading...
Stacks of shiny platinum bars with engravings.

WPIC: Platinum to Record Third Annual Deficit as Supply Fails to Meet Demand

Platinum is heading for a third consecutive annual deficit in 2025, with the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) projecting an 850,000 ounce shortfall as demand continues to outpace weak mine supply.In its latest Platinum Quarterly, the WPIC states that despite a 22 percent year-on-year... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Lithium Investing

Mineral Resources and POSCO Pen Lithium Joint Venture

Copper Investing

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Receives 5 Year Drill Permit For 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in the vicinity of the Montviel Rare Earth Resource, Quebec, Canada