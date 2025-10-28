Itafos Announces Release Date for Q3 2025 Results and Business Update Webcast

Itafos Inc. (TSX-V: IFOS) (OTCQX: ITFS) ("Itafos" or "the Company") today announces that its financial results for Q3 2025 will be released after market close on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. An on-demand recorded webcast of management commentary that reviews the Q3 2025 financial results, provides an update on the business, and addresses analysts' and investors' recent frequently asked questions will be available on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The webcast will be available on the Presentations & Events page of the Company's website www.Itafos.cominvestorspresentations-fact-sheets and will be available for 90 days.

About Itafos

The Company is a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. The Company's businesses and projects are as follows:

  • Conda – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Idaho, US with production capacity as follows:
    • approximately 550kt per year of monoammonium phosphate ("MAP"), MAP with micronutrients ("MAP+"), superphosphoric acid ("SPA"), merchant grade phosphoric acid ("MGA") and ammonium polyphosphate ("APP"); and
    • approximately 27kt per year of hydrofluorosilicic acid ("HFSA");
  • Arraias – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Tocantins, Brazil with production capacity as follows:
    • approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate ("SSP") and SSP with micronutrients ("SSP+"); and
    • approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid (220kt per year gross sulfuric acid production capacity);
  • Farim – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau; and
  • Santana – a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil.

The Company is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Houston, Texas. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker
"IFOS". The Company's shares also trade in the US on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX") under the ticker symbol "ITFS". The
Company's principal shareholder is CL Fertilizers Holding LLC ("CLF"). CLF is an affiliate of global private investment firm Castlelake,
L.P.

For more information, or to join the Company's mailing list to receive notification of future news releases, please visit the Company's website at www.itafos.com .

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. All information other than information of historical fact is forward-looking information. The use of any of the words "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "would", "believe", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that this information will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and other factors that could cause actual results and events to vary materially from that anticipated by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form and other disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.itafos.com . Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and assumptions are not exhaustive. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX-V NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX-V) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Matthew O'Neill
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
investor@itafos.com
713-242-8446

For Media:

Alliance Advisors IR
Fatema Bhabrawala
Director, Media Relations
fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com
647-620-5002


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ItafosIFOS:CCTSXV:IFOSPhosphate Investing
IFOS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Coins stacked with growing plants and an upward graph, symbolizing financial growth.

Verdant Minerals Gets Green Light for Ammaroo Phosphate Project

Verdant Minerals has received approval for a mining licence for its flagship Ammaroo phosphate project.In an October 8 announcement, the privately owned company said the approval from the Northern Territory government follows the granting of two mineral leases early in 2025.Gerard Maley,... Keep Reading...
Combine harvester harvests ripe wheat.

Top 10 Phosphate Countries by Production

Phosphate is mainly used in the form of fertilizer for crops and animal feed supplements. Only 5 percent of world phosphate production is used for other applications, such as corrosion prevention and detergents.In its 2025 Mineral Commodity Summary, the US Geological Survey (USGS) states that... Keep Reading...

Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz and Jeff Tarsi as Speakers at the BofA Investor Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Jeff Tarsi, Nutrien's Executive Vice President and President, Global Retail, will be speaking at the 2025 BofA Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday,... Keep Reading...
Tractor on farm field.

9 Phosphate Stocks to Watch

Demand for both phosphate and potash fertilizers is anticipated to continue growing as the world’s population increases and the amount of arable land decreases.The phosphate market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 5.3 percent between 2023 and 2030 to reach US$78.4 billion.... Keep Reading...
Hands holding coins with a sprout growing out of them.

How to Invest in Phosphate

Discovering ways to invest in phosphate begins with understanding its primary uses. Notably, about 90 percent of phosphate is consumed by the agriculture sector. Because of its essential properties, and since there is no known substitute for it, phosphate can be found in fertilizer products all... Keep Reading...
farm crops in a field

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Arianne Phosphate Grows with Nearly 80 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) dropped 1.1 points this past week to close at 551.23.The Bank of Canada held steady, announcing on Wednesday (January 24) that it will be maintaining a 5 percent target for its key overnight rate. It based its decision on year-end inflation... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

80 Mile PLC Secures 3 Strategic MOUs with Fortune 500 Energy Group, Ludoil, and JEnergy and moves to 100% of Ferrandina Biofuels Plant

Appointment of Financial Adviser and Sponsor

Cotec Purchases Commercial Scale Salter Cyclone Multi-Gravity-Separator Unit to be Located at Corem Québec, Canada

TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Gold Investing

Patrick Tuohy: Gold's Status Has Changed, Higher Price is Inevitable

oil and gas investing

5 Biggest ASX Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

tungsten investing

Tungsten Surge: Fresh Investment Horizons

rare earth investing

80 Mile PLC Secures 3 Strategic MOUs with Fortune 500 Energy Group, Ludoil, and JEnergy and moves to 100% of Ferrandina Biofuels Plant

rare earth investing

Appointment of Financial Adviser and Sponsor

Rare Earth Investing

Cotec Purchases Commercial Scale Salter Cyclone Multi-Gravity-Separator Unit to be Located at Corem Québec, Canada

Gold Investing

TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement