Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that 238,372 fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") were issued today upon the exercise of:

  • 45,742 unquoted options exercisable at C$0.1093 each on or before 12 May 2028;
  • 182,970 unquoted options exercisable at C$0.0547 each on or before 19 April 2029; and
  • 9,660 unquoted options exercisable at C$0.0574 each on or before 26 September 2026.

The Company received total proceeds of C$16,987.48 (before costs), being the total price payable on exercise of the above options.

Cleansing Notice

Cygnus issued the Shares without disclosure under section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act"). With reference to those Shares issued, in accordance with section 708A(6) of the Act, the Company gives notice under paragraph 708A(5)(e) that:

  1. the Company issued the Shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act; and

  2. as at the date of this notice:

a) the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company;

b) the Company has complied with sections 674 and 674A of the Act; and

c) other than as set out below, there is no excluded information within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act which is required to be disclosed under section 708A(6)(e) of the Act.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Cygnus.

David Southam
Executive Chairman
T: +61 8 6118 1627
E: info@cygnusmetals.com 		Media:
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
+61 8 9388 1474

About Cygnus Metals

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5, TSXV:CYG, OTCQB:CYGGF) is a diversified critical minerals exploration and development company with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. The Company is dedicated to advancing its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec with an aggressive exploration program to drive resource growth and develop a hub-and-spoke operation model with its centralised processing facility. In addition, Cygnus has quality lithium assets with significant exploration upside in the world-class James Bay district in Quebec, and REE and base metal projects in Western Australia. The Cygnus team has a proven track record of turning exploration success into production enterprises and creating shareholder value.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Dore Copper Mining Corp.DCMC:CCTSXV:DCMCBase Metals Investing
DCMC:CC
Cygnus Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cygnus Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cygnus Metals (TSXV:CYG)

Cygnus Metals

Copper-gold exploration and development in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada

Copper-gold exploration and development in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada Keep Reading...
Cygnus increases highly prospective, under-explored ground position by 50%

Cygnus increases highly prospective, under-explored ground position by 50%

Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada Two diamond drill rigs about to arrive on site as part of strategy to grow the resource and test brownfield exploration targets HIGHLIGHTS: Cygnus has secured additional ground next to its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, increasing its total land holding... Keep Reading...
Cygnus and Doré Copper Complete Merger

Cygnus and Doré Copper Complete Merger

- HIGHLIGHTS: ASX-listed Cygnus and TSXV-listed Doré have completed a merger by way of a Canadian statutory plan of arrangement, with Cygnus acquiring 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Doré Merger of equals has created a dual-listed Quebec-focused critical minerals company with... Keep Reading...
Dore Copper Announces Shareholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement with Cygnus Metals

Dore Copper Announces Shareholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement with Cygnus Metals

Doré Copper Mining Corp. (" Doré Copper ") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce that, at the special meeting (the " Meeting ") of shareholders of Doré Copper (" Doré Copper Shareholders ") held earlier today, Doré Copper Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of... Keep Reading...
Dore Copper Announces Filing and Mailing of Management Information Circular in Connection with Special Meeting and Encourages Shareholders to Access Meeting Materials Electronically

Dore Copper Announces Filing and Mailing of Management Information Circular in Connection with Special Meeting and Encourages Shareholders to Access Meeting Materials Electronically

Doré Copper Mining Corp. (" Doré Copper ") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) today announced that it has filed and is in the process of mailing the management information circular (the " Circular ") and related materials for the special meeting (the " Meeting ") of shareholders of Doré Copper... Keep Reading...
Doré Copper Provides Update on Arrangement Agreement With Cygnus Metals

Doré Copper Provides Update on Arrangement Agreement With Cygnus Metals

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States Doré Copper Mining Corp. (" Doré Copper ") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated October 15, 2024, an update on the definitive arrangement... Keep Reading...
Osisko Metals Appoints COO

Osisko Metals Appoints COO

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Hussey, P.Geo., as Chief Operating Officer of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Hussey, P.Geo., has over 40 years of professional... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

FPX Nickel Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQX: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to upgrade from the OTCQB® Venture Market to the OTCQX® Best Market ( "OTCQX"). The Company's common shares will commence trading today on OTCQX under the ticker symbol "FPOCF".... Keep Reading...
OTC Markets Group Welcomes FPX Nickel Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes FPX Nickel Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX; OTCQX: FPOCF), an advanced mineral exploration company focused on the development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, has qualified... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Acquires 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Copper Quest Acquires 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated October 30th, 2025, it has exercised its option under an agreement with Bernie Kreft dated October 29, 2025, and has acquired... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Closes $776,800 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Closes $776,800 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that further to its news release of December 16, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of $776,800, through the placement of 6,000,000 working capital units (the "WC... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - December 31st, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release December 3, 2025, the Company has proceeded with an upsized closing (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News
Cygnus Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cygnus Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Pinnacle Interprets Multiple New Targets from LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Peruvian Metals Full Capacity Throughput at Aguila Norte Processing Plant in 2025 and Focuses on Silver and Gold for 2026

Rio Silver Highlights High-Grade Silver up to 6.26 g/t Au and 991 g/t Ag over 0.70 metres at Maria Norte and Advances a Clear Near-Term Development Path in Peru

Related News

resource investing

Policy Uncertainty Is Driving Mining Capital Out of Canada

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Interprets Multiple New Targets from LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Gold Investing

Peruvian Metals Full Capacity Throughput at Aguila Norte Processing Plant in 2025 and Focuses on Silver and Gold for 2026

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Highlights High-Grade Silver up to 6.26 g/t Au and 991 g/t Ag over 0.70 metres at Maria Norte and Advances a Clear Near-Term Development Path in Peru

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Identifies Large Quantities of Previously Mined Material With Significant Antimony And Near-Term Production Potential In Historical Leach Pads at Limo Butte, Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

Radisson Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results and Further Extends New Mineralization Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine