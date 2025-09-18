IsoEnergy and Purepoint Intersect up to 8.1% U3O8 at Dorado Project

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Intersect up to 8.1% U3O8 at Dorado Project

IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTC: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") today announced the receipt of partial assay results from the summer drill program at the companies' 5050 joint venture Dorado Project (the " Dorado Project "), located on the southeastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The highlight comes from drill hole PG25-07A, which returned 2.1 metres grading 1.6% U₃O₈, including 0.4 metres at 8.1% U₃O₈ and an additional 4.9 metres at 0.52% U₃O₈ representing the most significant assay intervals reported to date from the Nova discovery zone (see Table 1 below).

"Eight percent uranium is an excellent grade from the centre of the very strong radioactive interval drilled by hole 7A," said Chris Frostad , President and CEO of Purepoint Uranium. "These assays reinforce the strength of this newly discovered system and provide a solid anchor point as we continue to test the mineralized structure in all directions."

Highlights:

  • Drill hole PG25-07A intersected 0.4 metres at 8.1% U₃O₈ from within 2.1 metres of 1.6% U₃O₈ at the Nova discovery zone. The hole also returned an additional 4.9 metres at 0.52% U₃O₈, that included 0.4 metres at 2.9% U₃O₈.
  • Select samples from PG25-07A were fast-tracked for assay to confirm
    uranium grades and mineral composition. Full assays from all holes remain pending.
  • A total of 5,030 metres were completed across 11 holes before wildfires curtailed the planned 5,400-metre summer drill program.
  • Additional drilling at Serin and Turaco targets, within the Dorado Project, has provided valuable data for calibration of the project's geophysics.
  • Celeste project drill program deferred due to ongoing wildfire risks across northern Saskatchewan .
  • Follow-up programs planned for early 2026 pending final assays and geologic/geophysical interpretation.

Despite having time and budget remaining, the program was cut short due to regional wildfires that limited helicopter access and created hazardous field conditions. As a result, drilling at the nearby Celeste project, also a Purepoint-IsoEnergy joint venture, has been deferred to a future program.

Table 1: Assay Results of Nova Discovery Drill Holes Received to Date

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length

% U3O8

PG25-07A

384.3

386.4

2.1

1.62

Includes

386.0

386.4

0.4

8.13


391.8

396.7

4.9

0.52

Includes

392.6

392.9

0.3

2.47

Includes

394.5

394.9

0.4

2.92


399.4

399.7

0.3

0.24


402.2

402.8

0.6

0.25

Previously Reported Assays



PG25-04

386.3

386.9

0.6

0.96


409.1

409.5

0.4

0.15

PG25-05

328.9

329.9

1.0

2.19

Includes

329.2

329.5

0.3

5.38


399.3

399.6

0.3

0.10

Turaco Grid Drilling

Two holes (TUR25-01 and TUR25-02) totaling 832 metres were completed at the Turaco Grid, targeting two parallel, newly reinterpreted airborne electromagnetic (EM) conductors within Zone 3. Neither hole encountered anomalous radioactivity, but both the results will help calibrate the Dorado Project's updated geophysical model. The highest radioactivity returned from the downhole probe was 578 CPS.

Serin Grid Drilling

Two holes (SL25-10 and SL25-11) were drilled at the Serin Grid, totaling 1,032 metres. While uranium mineralization was not encountered in SL25-10, anomalous radioactivity was hosted by a 6-metre-wide chloritized pegmatite in SL25-11 and returned up to 1,200 CPS from the downhole gamma probe. The drill hole results provide valuable insights into the basement geology and structural context that will guide future targeting.

Next Steps

Purepoint and IsoEnergy are now awaiting the full suite of geochemical assays and structural interpretations for the 2025 drill program. The results will support detailed planning for follow-up drilling in 2026, focused on expanding Nova and testing priority corridors across the broader Dorado Project property.

About the Dorado JV Project

The Dorado Project (Figure 3) is the flagship project of the IsoEnergy-Purepoint 50/50 joint venture, a partnership encompassing more than 98,000 hectares of prime uranium exploration ground. The Dorado Project includes the former Turnor Lake , Geiger, Edge, and Full Moon properties, all underlain by graphite-bearing lithologies and fault structures favorable for uranium deposition.

Recent drilling by IsoEnergy east of the Hurricane Deposit has intersected strongly elevated radioactivity in multiple holes. The anomalous radioactivity confirms the continuity of fertile graphitic rock package and further highlights the opportunity for additional high-grade discoveries across the region.

The shallow unconformity depths across the Dorado Project property—typically between 30 and 300 metres—allow for highly efficient drilling and rapid follow-up on results.

Gamma Logging and Geochemical Assaying

A Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole total gamma probe was utilized for radiometric surveying. All drill intercepts are core width and true thickness is yet to be determined.

Core samples are submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (" SRC ") Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon . The SRC facility is independent of IsoEnergy and Purepoint and is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (scope of accreditation #537). The samples are analyzed for a multi-element suite, including uranium, using partial and total digestion and inductively coupled plasma (ICP) mass spectroscopy (MS) and optical emission spectroscopy (OES) methods. Boron sample analysis includes by fusion in a Na2O2/NaCO3 flux. followed by solution in deionized water and analysis by ICP-OES. The U 3 O 8 % values reported here are derived from uranium-total (Ut) results measured by total digestion preparation followed by ICP-OES analysis. The Ut results are reported by SRC in parts per million (ppm) and are converted to U 3 O 8 % by multiplying by 1.17924 and dividing by 10,000.

The basement rock drill core is NQ in size and samples are created in the field by spitting the core in half. Field duplicate samples are also created in the field by spitting every 30th sample of remaining core; one quarter is sent to the laboratory and one quarter of the core remains in the core box. Data verification includes internal SRC laboratory quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), blanks, comparison of results of the duplicate samples and variance of standard samples.

References

Alonso, D., Dalidowicz, F., Mondy, J., 1991: Henday Lake Project 1991 Winter Activities and Results, Cogema Canada Limited.
Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment File Number 74I-0053.

Cutts, C. and Lesiczka, M., 2007: Henday Lake Project 2007 Activities and Results, Areva Resources Canada Inc.
Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment File Number 74I08-0071.

Donmez, S., 2013: Hatchet Lake Project, Richardson Lake Area , Winter 2013 Diamond Drilling Program, Denison Mines Corp.
Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment File Number MAW00308

Goulet, D., Pascal, M., and Donmez, S., 2015: Murphy Lake Diamond Drilling Program and Slingram Moving Loop Surface Transient
Electromagnetic Survey, Denison Mines Corp., Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment File Number MAW01724

Munholland, P. and Bingham, D., 1999: Henday Lake Project 1999 Activities and Results, Cogema Resources Inc. Saskatchewan
Mineral Assessment File Number 74I09-0062.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to IsoEnergy and Purepoint was reviewed and approved by Dr. Dan Brisbin , P.Geo., IsoEnergy's Vice President, Exploration and Scott Frostad BSc , MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, who are "Qualified Persons" (as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")).

For additional information with respect to the current mineral resource estimate for IsoEnergy's Hurricane Deposit, please refer to the Technical Report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 entitled "Technical Report on the Larocque East Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada " dated August 4, 2022 , available under IsoEnergy's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

This news release refers to properties other than those in which IsoEnergy and Purepoint have an interest. Mineralization on those other properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Joint Venture properties.

About IsoEnergy Ltd.

IsoEnergy (NYSE American: ISOU; TSX: ISO) is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada , the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near-, medium- and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East project in Canada's Athabasca basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest-grade indicated uranium mineral resource. IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted past-producing, conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels. These mines are currently on standby, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada . Highly prospective uranium projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising VMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Mining Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

www.isoenergy.ca

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This forward-looking information may relate to additional planned exploration activities, including the timing thereof and the anticipated results thereof; and any other activities, events or developments that the companies expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, that planned exploration activities are completed as anticipated; the anticipated costs of planned exploration activities, the price of uranium; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Joint Venture's planned activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although each of IsoEnergy and Purepoint have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Such statements represent the current views of IsoEnergy and Purepoint with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by IsoEnergy and Purepoint, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: the inability of the Joint Venture to complete the exploration activities as currently contemplated; ; uncertainty of additional financing; no known mineral resources or reserves; aboriginal title and consultation issues; reliance on key management and other personnel; actual results of technical work programs and technical and economic assessments being different than anticipated; regulatory determinations and delays; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in each of IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's most recent annual management's discussion and analyses or annual information forms and IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators which are available, respectively, on each company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . IsoEnergy and Purepoint do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isoenergy-and-purepoint-intersect-up-to-8-1-uo-at-dorado-project-302560221.html

SOURCE IsoEnergy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/18/c1777.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

purepoint uraniumptu:catsxv:ptuenergy investingEnergy Investing
PTU:CA
Purepoint Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Purepoint Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU, OTCQB:PTUUF)

Purepoint Uranium


Keep reading...Show less

Backed by Industry Leaders. Built for Large-Scale Exploration

Purepoint Uranium Closes Final Tranche of $6 Million Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Closes Final Tranche of $6 Million Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces the closing of the final tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") comprising of a combination of:

  • 5,768,824 Saskatchewan charity flow through units (the "SK Flow Through Units") at a price of $0.65 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,749,735.60; and
  • 3,041,295 National charity flow through units (the "NT Flow Through Units", together with the SK Flow Through Units, the "Flow Through Units") at a price of $0.59 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,794,364.05.

"This final tranche not only completes our raise but strengthens our alignment with IsoEnergy and reinforces our shared commitment to long-term uranium discovery in the Basin," said Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint. "With exploration now underway across several properties, this financing ensures we can move into the fall and winter seasons with both momentum and flexibility."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Sets Final Size of Private Placement at $6 Million

Purepoint Uranium Sets Final Size of Private Placement at $6 Million

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces that it has set the final size of its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "Offering") at $6,000,000. The book is now fully subscribed, and no further subscriptions will be accepted.

The Offering will now be comprised of a combination of the following:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Increases Flow-Through Private Placement to $5,000,000

Purepoint Uranium Increases Flow-Through Private Placement to $5,000,000

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, it has increased the offering size of the non-brokered private placement, previously announced on August 13, 2025, from $3,000,000 to $5,000,000 (the "Offering").

IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO) (NYSE American: ISOU) ("IsoEnergy"), the Company's joint venture partner for the Dorado, Aurora and Celeste projects, located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan has confirmed its intention to invest $1,000,000 in support of the Company's financing efforts.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Announces $3 Million Charity Flow-Through Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Announces $3 Million Charity Flow-Through Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 from the sale of a combination of the following:

  • Saskatchewan flow-through units of the Company (each, a "SFT Unit") at a price of $0.65 per SFT Unit with each SFT Unit consisting of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "SFT Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"); and
  • National flow-through units of the Company (each, a "NFT Unit", together with the SFT Unit, the "CFT Units") at a price of $0.59 per NFT Unit with each NFT Unit consisting of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "NFT Share", together with the SFT Shares, the "FT Shares") and one Warrant.

Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes $1 Million Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes $1 Million Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 4,607,200 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.23 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,059,656. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half (12) common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Download the PDF here.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in 75 Past Producing Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in 75 Past Producing Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: 9O0) is pleased to announce terms to acquire up to a 100% interest in 75 uranium claims in Emery County, Utah, United States.

Transaction Highlights

  • Nine Past Producing Uranium mines covered on the Claims having produced several hundred thousand tons of ore grading up to 1% U308
  • Visible Uranium, Vanadium, Copper and Cobalt at Surface with numerous uranium readings up to 21,000 CPS equating to grades .22% U308
  • Close Proximity to major roads with good year round access, power and a uranium mill located within a 75 mile drive
  • Strong Government support for nuclear power and uranium mining projects and a stated objective to reduce reliance on foreign nuclear fuel
  • Staged earn-in allows the company to optimize exploration programs
  • Provides Terra shareholders exposure to two North American assets both with near surface Uranium opportunities in low-risk jurisdictions

Greg Cameron stated "One of my stated goals with Terra was to add another low-risk uranium project to the Company and this transaction does just that. Having toured the properties with our VP Exploration, it is clear from the moment you arrive you are in a uranium district with many old workings, adits, shafts and old infrastructure. I am excited to see work begin this fall and believe there to be a clear path to add significant value for our shareholders."

Rationale Behind the Acquisition

Green Vein Mesa and Wheal Anne Claims offer exposure to uranium projects in the USA with excellent upside in a significant historical uranium district. Terra has made a strategic decision to acquire the Green Vein Mesa and Wheal Anne Claims due to the belief there is more minable uranium present. It is important to note that the encompassing claims have a production history. Both sets of claims are in ideal locations, situated near main roads, secondary roads and have access to power and water sources. In the past, mining operations focused on ore found at or near surface. The process of oxidation led to the formation of various secondary uranium minerals. The Trump Administration has recently enacted historic policies designed to accelerate nuclear power and uranium mining activity in the country"

"This initial project in San Rafael Swell offers significant upside as it is clear that these old mines were abandoned in the 1970's due to a uranium market collapse not because they ran out of uranium to mine," stated Greg Cameron, CEO of Terra. "We believe strongly that we can expand on the previous work through modern exploration technologies like 3D modelling"  added Trevor Perkins VP Exploration.

Project Overview

The San Rafael Swell is a large, uplifted, doubly-plunging anticline in east-central Utah and the Swell forms part of, but contrasts with the surrounding flat-lying rocks, of the Colorado Plateau, a significant uranium mining district in the Western United States. Historical uranium production was undertaken in the region between the late 1940's into the 1970's.  No significant work has been completed in the region in the past 50 years.

The rocks in the San Rafael Swell are predominately sedimentary (Pennsylvanian through Cretaceous), including Triassic and Jurassic formations that are known to host uranium. The project area is underlain by Triassic aged sedimentary rocks of the Moenkopi and Chinle formations. The Chinle outcrops in a continuous belt around the San Rafael Swell and on isolated buttes through the center of the swell. It is widely believed that volcanic ash is the source of uranium for many deposits in the swell. All existing mines and prospects in the Chinle are in the lower, bentonitic part of the Chinle in channel-fill sandstone and surrounding siltstones of the lower Chinle Formation. .  In the Green Vein Mesa area these occur as scour channel fill at the contact with the underlying Moenkopi Formation.

The project is separated into two claim groups 10 km apart. The Wheal Anne Claim Group is the southwest of the two and encompasses approximately 130 hectares covering the former producing Lucky Strike Mine and related uranium occurrences. The Lucky Strike Mine was discovered in 1949 and produced more than 10,000 tons of ore grading 0.22% U 3 O 8 and 0.09% V 2 O 5 . 1

The Green Vein Mesa Claim Group to the northeast encompasses approximately 300 hectares and covers the former producing Payday Mine, Hertz Mine, and Green Vein group of mines. Production numbers for these mines were not located, however the Hertz Mine reportedly had local samples up to 1% U 3 O 8 . 2

A map of a desert with red stars AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 1:  Map of the San Rafael Swell from the Utah Geological Survey. The Wheal Anne and Green Vein Mesa Claim Group locations are shown by the red stars.

Please click to view image

A map of a desert AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 2:  Overview of the Wheal Anne (West)and Green Vein Mesa (East) Claim Groups

Please click to view image

A satellite image of a mountain range AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 3:  The Wheal Anne Claim Group, covering the historical Lucky Strike and Commonwealth Uranium Mines and showings.
Please click to view image

A map of a mountain range AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 4:  The Green Vein Mesa Claim Group, covering the historical Payday, Hertz, Green Vein Group, and Green Vein #5 Uranium Mines.
Please click to view image

A hand holding a device AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 5: Uraninite vein near the Payday Mine workings.
Please click to view image

A wooden structure on a hill AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 6: Green Vein Group Mine workings and ore chute.
Please click to view image

Transaction Overview

To earn its respective interests in each of the Wheal Anne Claims and the Green Vein Mesa, the Company would be required to make the following cash payments, common share issuances and incur exploration expenditures on the respective claims as follows:

Wheal Anne Claims

Cash Payment Share Issuance Exploration Expenditures
To earn a 20% interest USD$20,000 on execution of definitive agreement 500,000 common shares within five business days of the execution of definitive agreement Incur USD$100,000 in expenditures on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 40% interest Additional USD$33,333 on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 500,000 common shares on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$33,333 in expenditures on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 60% interest Additional USD$46,666 on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 500,000 common shares on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$33,333 in expenditures on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn an 80% interest Additional USD$60,000 on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 500,000 common shares on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$33,334 in expenditures on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 100% interest Additional USD$73,333 on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 500,000 common shares on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$33,333 in expenditures on or before the 5 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement

** Subject to the retention by the Vendors of a two percent (2%) net royalty on the Wheal Anne Claims (the " Wheal Anne Royalty "), with Terra Clean having the option to purchase fifty percent (50%) of the Wheal Anne Royalty at any time by making a total cash payment to the Vendors in the amount of USD$666,666.

Green Vein Mesa Claims

Cash Payment Share Issuance Exploration Expenditures
To earn a 20% interest USD$10,000 on execution of definitive agreement 250,000 common shares within five business days of the execution of definitive agreement Incur USD$50,000 in expenditures on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 40% interest Additional USD$16,667 on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 250,000 common shares on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$13,334 in expenditures on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 60% interest Additional USD$23,334 on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 250,000 common shares on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$13,334 in expenditures on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn an 80% interest Additional USD$30,000 on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 250,000 common shares on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$13,334 in expenditures on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 100% interest Additional USD$36,667 on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 250,000 common shares on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$13,334 in expenditures on or before the 5 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement

**  Subject to the retention by the Vendors of a two percent (2%) net royalty on the Green Vein Mesa Claims (the " Green Vein Royalty "), with Terra Clean having the option to purchase fifty percent (50%) of the Green Vein Royalty at any time by making a total cash payment to the Vendors in the amount of USD$333,334.

The agreements to acquire an interest in each of the Wheal Anne Claims and the Green Vein Mesa Claims remains subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

All securities issued in connection with these agreements would be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project within the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as developing past producing Uranium mines in the San Rafael Swell Emery County, Utah, United States

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Terra Clean Energy CORP.

"Greg Cameron"
Greg Cameron, CEO

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

* The historical results, production, and interpretation described here in have not been verified and are extracted from US Geological Survey reports.  The Company has not completed sufficient work to confirm and validate any of the historical data contained in this news release. The historical work does not meet NI 43-101 standards.  The Company considers the historical work a reliable indication of the potential of the San Rafael Swell and the information may be of assistance to readers.  Information collected during a site visit in September 2025 was collected using an RS-225 "Super-Spec" Spectrometer manufactured, inspected and calibrated in 2025.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and general economic and political conditions. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary approvals, including governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable laws. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Company's public filings available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Greg Cameron, CEO
info@tcec.energy


Terra Clean Energy Corp
Suite 303, 750 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2T7
www.tcec.energy

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TCEC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TCEC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Terra Clean Energy Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that under the Company's stock option plan dated October 8, 2024 (the " Plan "), the Company has granted a total of 3,100,000 stock options (" Options ") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces August 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces August 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces August sales volumes of 2,375 boepd, based on field estimates. In Brazil August sales volumes averaged 2,257 boepd, including natural gas sales of 12.7 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 132 bopd and oil sales of 9 bopd. The large relative contribution of production from our 100% Murucututu field in August relates to the start of production from our 183-D4 well which commenced production later in August. From August 20 through September 3 the 183-D4 well produced at an average rate of 162 e 3 m 3 d (5.7 MMcfpd, 954 boepd) and we recovered 5,482 barrels of completions fluid and 1,033 barrels of natural gas liquids from condensate. Over the past 24 hours the well is producing through a constant 3664"choke at an average rate of 179 e 3 m 3 d (6.3 MMcfpd, 1,052 boepd) with a 1,015 psi flowing wellhead pressure and recovered 151 barrels of condensate (total well production 1,203 boepd) and 117 barrels of completions fluid. There are 10,322 barrels of 15,806 barrels of completions fluid left to recover. Given these extremely strong production results we are currently producing the Murucututu field from this single well as we are limited by our current facility capacity at Murucututu. As we continue to monitor these initial flow results, we will be evaluating options to improve production capacity of the system to allow for more production from the Murucututu field.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Purepoint Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Purepoint Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market