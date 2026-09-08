IRON, the World's First Advanced General-Purpose Humanoid Robot, Walks off the Production Lines as XPENG's Humanoid Robot Manufacturing Facility Is Officially Commissioned

- XPENG has officially commissioned its humanoid robot production lines and completed the production-lines manufacturing of the world's first advanced humanoid robot, which autonomously walked off the lines, marking a critical leap from R&D prototyping to production-lines manufacturing.
- XPENG's humanoid robot production lines feature core process automation exceeding 80%, setting a new manufacturing benchmark with a precision, flexible, and intelligent production line.
- XPENG extends its automotive-grade manufacturing capabilities to robotics, marking a critical step toward mass production.
XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV; HKEX: 9868), a leading global Physical AI company, today announced that its humanoid robot production lines are now in operation, and the world's first advanced general‑purpose humanoid robot made its debut by autonomously walking off the lines after completing production. This achievement signifies a key leap from R&D prototyping to line manufacturing and an important advance toward volume production.
Press Kit Link: https://wetransfer.com/downloads/64c97a585428373656af84cd175c55e820260908011306/cf28c8fe399b5db33258de769e27cca220260908011306/5cd228
XPENG's robot production lines are the world's first automated production lines for advanced humanoid robots, deeply integrating the mature automotive-grade quality systems of the smart electric vehicle industry with precision manufacturing for humanoid robot. Built to automotive-grade quality standards, it establishes a quality system for mass production of advanced humanoid robots. Designed for scale from day one, with over 80% of core processes automated, the lines deliver a high-precision, highly flexible, and intelligent manufacturing system, ensuring consistent critical-process quality and laying the foundation for scaled production and rapid capacity expansion.
He Xiaopeng, Chairman & CEO of XPENG, said: "The robot production lines were created from scratch with no precedent to follow. Today's step is small, but XPENG is building the production lines for an entirely new product category. Looking ahead, XPENG will continue to explore faster production rhythms and greater scale in robot manufacturing, charting a new path toward a leading robot manufacturing industry in China and globally."
As a key pillar of XPENG's Physical AI strategy, XPENG's next-generation IRON is an advanced humanoid robot combining highly human-like form and movement with AI-driven intelligence, designed to meet the highest safety standards. It is being developed as an advanced general-purpose humanoid robot platform, capable of supporting a broad range of applications and continuously improving through self-reinforcement in the real world.
XPENG IRON features an industry-leading human-like form and design, with a proprietary fully enclosed flexible lattice structure designed to balance aesthetics and safety. With 76 degrees of freedom (DOF) across the body and 21 in each hand, IRON delivers industry-leading levels of dexterity and mobility. On the intelligence side, XPENG IRON is powered by three Turing AI chips delivering up to 2,250 TOPS of effective computing power. This computing power enables XPENG to deploy its Physical AI foundation model directly on the robot, enabling IRON to autonomously perform complex tasks without remote operation, while ensuring low-latency inference and enhanced data security.
Mr. He said, "We aim to build a new type of robot with full generalization capabilities that can truly become part of everyday life, create a better life for people, and ultimately become a companion in their lives." And he put on a staff badge for IRON, symbolizing that it has officially become a member of the XPENG team.
Looking ahead, XPENG robots are scheduled to enter mass production by the end of this year, with initial commercial-scenario rollouts beginning in XPENG's own stores and campuses. Official market launch and delivery in China and overseas markets are planned for 2027.
XPENG remains committed to its physical-AI and globalization strategy, continuously building three growth curves: automotive, robotics, and globalization. The rollout of the first advanced general-purpose humanoid robot and the activation of the production lines mark another important milestone in the ongoing implementation of XPENG's physical-AI strategy. Given the high technical barriers and limited high-quality supply in the advanced general-purpose humanoid robot segment, the gross margin per unit is expected to be significantly higher than that of new energy vehicles. As XPENG's robotics business accelerates into scaled manufacturing and commercialization, its value as the Company's second growth curve is rapidly becoming visible.
On August 24, XPENG's robotics business has entered into share purchase agreements with multiple investors, raising over US$900 million at a post-money valuation of over US$6.3 billion, which marks the largest single-round private capital raise in China's embodied AI industry to date. This is a strong endorsement from the capital markets of XPENG Group's leading position, technology roadmap, scaled manufacturing capabilities, and long-term commercial value in the physical AI domain.
From a unified physical AI foundation model, to different intelligent embodiments, to scaled manufacturing, XPENG is progressively connecting the full chain from model base and product R&D to industrialized deployment, bringing AI out of the digital world into the real world, and into the broader physical world.
About XPENG
XPENG is a global leader in physical AI, dedicated to bringing artificial intelligence into the physical world and redefining future mobility and smart living. The company has built a full-stack self-developed physical AI technology system covering Turing AI chips, physical world foundation models, and highly integrated software and hardware applications. Based on its unified technology foundation, XPENG has developed products including smart electric vehicles, Robotaxi, and humanoid robots, driving the scaled deployment of physical AI. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG has dual primary listings on the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. With an international R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service system, XPENG brings smarter, safer, and better lifestyles to users worldwide through continuous technological innovation and an open physical AI ecosystem. For more information, please visit XPENG's official website at https://www.xpeng.com/.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iron-the-worlds-first-advanced-general-purpose-humanoid-robot-walks-off-the-production-lines-as-xpengs-humanoid-robot-manufacturing-facility-is-officially-commissioned-302871836.html
SOURCE XPeng Inc.