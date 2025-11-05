Iron Bow Technologies Wins Americas Public Sector Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2025

Iron Bow Technologies has been named the Americas Public Sector Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2025. Cisco Partner Awards recognizes top-performing partners demonstrating service excellence and innovation in delivering solutions that help customers succeed and achieve desired outcomes in an evolving digital landscape.

"Being recognized as Cisco's Americas Public Sector Partner of the Year is a tremendous honor," said Rene LaVigne, Chairman and CEO of Iron Bow Technologies. "I've personally invested over three decades in the technology vertical market, and we have partnered with Cisco since 1996. This award reflects our shared commitment to empowering government agencies with secure, modern, and mission-ready technology solutions. We value our collaboration with Cisco, which enables the public sector to accelerate their initiatives, enhance resilience, and deliver better outcomes for the communities they serve."

Cisco Partner Summit awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific markets across geographies. Award recipients are selected by a committee of executives representing Cisco's Global and Regional Partner Sales Organizations.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients' technology investments into robust business capabilities across government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow's global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry-leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners, and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity, and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Media Contact:
Fran El Attrash-Ukaejiofo
Director of Marketing Communications
fran.elattrash-ukaejiofo@ironbow.com

