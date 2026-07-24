IonQ to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5, 2026

IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading quantum platform company, today announced that the company will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, after the financial markets close.
IonQ will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern that same day to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be accessible by telephone at 1-888-349-0106 (domestic) or +1-412-902-0131 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the company's website here , or directly here .
A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after its conclusion at 1-855-669-9658 (domestic) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) with access code 9031135 and will be available until 11:59 PM Eastern, August 19, 2026. An archive of the webcast will also be available here shortly after the call and will be available for one year.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc . [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum platform and merchant supplier - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security.
IonQ's newest generation of quantum computers, the IonQ Tempo, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense.
In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance.
Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ also has operations, among other places, in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Washington, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Our quantum computing services are available through all major cloud providers, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before.
Learn more at IonQ.com .
IonQ Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the date on which we will release our financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "pending," "look forward," "accelerate," "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast," "confident," "position," "become," "on track," "ensure," "ongoing," and other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions based on our expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove incorrect, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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IonQ Media contacts:
Cheryl Krauss
cheryl.krauss@ionq.co
Tor Constantino
tor.constantino@ionq.co
IonQ Investor contact: