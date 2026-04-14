IonQ Selected for DARPA's Heterogeneous Architectures for Quantum Program

HARQ selection reflects IonQ's leadership in modular quantum computing and networking architectures using quantum interconnects
HARQ contract will support IonQ's development of high-speed interconnects capable of linking multiple types of quantum computers
IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading quantum technology company, today announced that it has been awarded a contract in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)'s Heterogeneous Architectures for Quantum (HARQ) program.
As a part of HARQ, IonQ plays a critical role in enabling a new class of networked quantum computers that combine distinct qubit types—such as trapped ions, neutral atoms, and/or superconducting qubits—into an interconnected, high-performance architecture taking advantage of each modality's strengths. This effort seeks to leverage advances in photonic integration and quantum interconnects for reliable communication between diverse qubit species.
"We're pleased to be selected for DARPA's HARQ program. IonQ's pioneering quantum interconnect technology can enable modular scalability not only for ion traps, but for a wide range of quantum technologies," said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. "We look forward to collaborating with DARPA to strengthen national security by developing the quantum platform which can serve as a backbone for networking and scaling quantum systems - across qubit types - for advanced public and private sector applications."
IonQ's contribution to the HARQ program focuses on quantum memories, which are the core chips around which IonQ's quantum interconnect systems are built. Fabricated out of quantum-grade synthetic diamond , IonQ's memories are field-leaders in networking applications ranging from datacenter-scale interconnects to advanced long-distance entanglement distribution networks, and are well-suited to supporting HARQ's ambitious ultimate speed and fidelity targets.
IonQ's involvement in HARQ supports the company's mission to deliver on its aggressive commercial and technical goals. In 2025, the company achieved a world record 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity and reached the #AQ 64 milestone on its IonQ Tempo system three months ahead of schedule. In 2025, IonQ also achieved the first qubit to photon frequency conversion in a field deployable system, ensuring real-world quantum networks on existing standard fiber optic commercial infrastructure.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc . [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum platform and merchant supplier - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IONQ's newest generation of quantum computers, the IONQ Tempo, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA, and AstraZeneca achieve 20x performance results and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance .
Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Washington, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Our quantum computing services are available through all major cloud providers, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
Note to Investors Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including in relation to the impacts and effects of IonQ's collaboration with DARPA. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "pending," "look forward," "accelerate," "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast," "confident," "position" and other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions based on our expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove incorrect, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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