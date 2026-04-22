IonQ Publishes Definitive Technical Report, Establishing Its Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computing Trajectory - Setting a New Standard for Technical Specificity and Transparency

New engineering blueprint outlines IonQ's end-to-end path to scaling fault-tolerant quantum computers to 10,000 physical qubits and beyond
IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading quantum platform company, today announced a definitive, full-stack, buildable blueprint for scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computing. This publication sets a new standard for technical specificity and transparency in the quantum industry.
"The level of detail and completeness in our blueprint is a major global first and milestone for the quantum industry. IonQ's specificity sets a new standard and distinguishes IonQ with its tangibility, resting on capabilities our hardware has already demonstrated including 99.99% two-qubit fidelity and reliable ion transport. This historic work demonstrates precisely why IonQ is on track to be the first to unlock fully fault tolerant quantum computers - as we published in June 2025," said Niccolo de Masi, IonQ Chairman and CEO.
The technical paper describes IonQ's end-to-end architecture for fault-tolerant quantum computing, spanning compiler design and error correction to hardware, control systems, and ion movement. It outlines in detail how the company intends to move from today's systems to utility-scale quantum computers.
While IonQ's current systems lead in delivering real world solutions and business outcomes, achieving the next level of performance means moving past the constraints of noise, scale, and lack of modularity. IonQ's fault-tolerant framework creates a logical computing layer that actively detects and corrects errors in real time. The result is a practical path toward quantum computers capable of running longer, more complex computations with greater reliability.
The technical report describes the details behind IonQ's announced plans to scale toward large fault-tolerant systems and reflects the company's continued focus on performance, modularity, and commercial readiness. IonQ has tangibly shown today that for its current architecture, fault-tolerant quantum computing is an engineering challenge with a clear and achievable roadmap in the coming quarters.
IonQ was the first commercial company to link remote ion-traps using quantum entanglement ; the first company to achieve 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity ; as well as the first company to convert quantum frequencies into telecom wavelengths ; and it continues on its innovation track toward fault tolerant quantum computing.
The full technical roadmap is available here .
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc . [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum platform and merchant supplier - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IONQ's newest generation of quantum computers, the IONQ Tempo, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, and AstraZeneca achieve 20x performance results and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance .
Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Washington, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Our quantum computing services are available through all major cloud providers, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
IonQ Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding IonQ's efforts to develop next generation technologies, including without limitation, fault tolerant quantum computers and systems, quantum operations and utility-scale quantum computing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "build," "strengthen," "continue," "scale," "trajectory," "drive," "move," "toward," "forward," "pending," "look forward," "accelerate," "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast," "confident" and other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions based on our expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove incorrect, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260422692793/en/
IonQ Media contacts:
Cheryl Krauss
cheryl.krauss@ionq.co
Tor Constantino
tor.constantino@ionq.co
IonQ Investor Contact:
investors@ionq.co