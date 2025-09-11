IonQ Leaders to Present at 2025 Quantum World Congress

IonQ to highlight enterprise use cases and global momentum at leading quantum event
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, will participate in the globally influential 2025 Quantum World Congress, taking place September 16-18 at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia. The annual event brings together global quantum experts and visionaries to advance innovation across quantum computing, research, academia, software development, legislative and policy areas.
Beyond livestreaming a keynote speech at the global event, IonQ executives will join programming across the three-day meeting, presenting updates on the company's global partnership momentum, and strategic vision for the quantum industry. As part of four sessions, the company will offer insights into the evolving quantum ecosystem, from scaling real-world applications to building collaborative partnerships across academia, enterprise, and government:
- Industry Perspective Keynote , presented by Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO at IonQ – hosted by QWC – 11:00 -11:20 a.m. ET on September 17
- The Power of Partnerships: Advancing Quantum Technologies Towards Commercialization , IonQ panelist, Rima Alameddine, Chief Revenue Officer – hosted by EPB – 1:00 -1:30 p.m. ET on September 17
- Building Quantum Ecosystems in Emerging Markets , IonQ Panelist, Ryan Harring, Senior Relationship Manager - hosted by EPB – 4:00 - 4:30 p.m. ET on September 17
- Quantum & Arts: Bridging Worlds to Deliver Accessibility, Inspiration and Creativity , IonQ panelist, Margaret Arakawa, Chief Marketing Officer – hosted by University of Maryland – 4:30 - 5:00 p.m. ET on September 17
Now in its fourth year, Quantum World Congress is organized by Connected DMV in collaboration with regional stakeholders and global sponsors. IonQ's presence at the event follows a period of rapid growth and global expansion, including a recently expanded patent portfolio accelerating the company's timeline to commercial quantum advantage, strategic partnerships across Europe and Asia with organizations like KISTI , Emergence Quantum , and Einride , and continued advances in commercial-grade quantum computing and networking.
For more information about IonQ's technology and partnerships, visit www.ionq.com .
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the leading commercial quantum computing and quantum networking company, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world's most complex problems. IONQ's current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise , are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results.
The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world's most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ's advancements in quantum networking also position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.
The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In's 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
IonQ Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including but not limited to the terms "accelerating," "advancements," "building," "delivering," "driving," "growth," "intends," and other similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the IonQ's quantum computing capabilities and plans. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: IonQ's ability to implement its technical roadmap; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; IonQ's inability to attract and retain key personnel; or IonQ's ability to deliver, and customers' ability to generate, value from IonQ's offerings. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk Factors" section of IonQ's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and reports on Form 10-Q. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
