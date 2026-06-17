IonQ Introduces Clavis XG Multiplex, Making Quantum Security Deployable at Scale in Metro Networks

New addition to IonQ's Clavis XG Quantum Key Distribution portfolio enables quantum and classical traffic to coexist on existing metropolitan fiber infrastructure
IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading quantum platform company, today announced Clavis XG Multiplex, a new addition to the company's Clavis XG Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) portfolio designed to make quantum security even more practical and deployable across metropolitan fiber networks. Within the space, the Clavis XG product line has a clear advantage in enterprise‑grade network integration, from form factor and maintenance to configuration and management.
Clavis XG Multiplex enables high-performance, physics-based key distribution on a customer's existing network infrastructure without requiring operators to redesign, isolate or dedicate optical networks for quantum security. The result is a lower cost, practical way to reduce long-term cryptographic risk now, on the network segments where sensitive data and exposure risk often concentrate, while broader post-quantum cryptography (PQC) migration continues across the enterprise. This multiplex solution is the latest offering in IonQ's quantum security and PQC portfolio.
"Quantum security is moving beyond specialized network environments, making multiplexing a necessary feature for organizations operating critical infrastructure today," said Jordan Shapiro, IonQ President, Quantum Platform. "Clavis XG Multiplex advances IonQ's quantum security platform by giving customers the flexibility to send multiple types of data across the same fiber, making the existing infrastructure more enterprise grade, secure, and QKD cheaper to operate."
One of the most pressing security needs is the "harvest now, decrypt later" threat, which is the top quantum-related concern of 61% of respondents surveyed in a recent study 1 . Data that must remain confidential for decades, including financial, regulated and strategic information, often move across local area networks (LANs) under organizational control. These types of local networks are attractive targets for data harvesting now, to be decrypted in the future.
The new offering builds on IonQ's Clavis XG QKD portfolio, delivering enterprise-grade reliability and stable operation in live metro and LAN fiber environments. Combined with Clarion KX, IonQ's end-to-end, quantum-safe key exchange software platform, Clavis XG Multiplex forms a unified quantum security architecture that brings together quantum-derived keys and post-quantum cryptography to help customers move from planning to production deployment.
IonQ delivers quantum security deployment from a platform designed for real-world operations: practical, scalable, and aligned with how organizations build defense-in-depth protections for data that must remain secure over the long term.
About IonQ
IONQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum platform and foundry - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security.
IonQ's newest generation of quantum computers, the IonQ Tempo, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense.
In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance.
Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Washington, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Our quantum computing services are available through all major cloud providers, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
IonQ Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding IonQ's efforts to develop next generation quantum technologies, including without limitation, quantum networking and security technologies, quantum key distribution technologies, quantum-safe security technologies, post-quantum cryptography solutions and IonQ's business efforts to sell quantum technologies. These statements are only predictions based on our expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove incorrect, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.
Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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1 2026 Thales Data Threat Report: https://cpl.thalesgroup.com/data-threat-report
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