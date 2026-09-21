IonQ and SDT Announce the First Strategic Partnership to Bring Both Advanced Quantum Computing and Quantum Networking to the Asia-Pacific Region

Deployment will bring the first IonQ Superion 256 system and first silicon-vacancy quantum memory module to South Korea
IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading full-stack quantum platform and foundry, today announced a strategic partnership with Korea-based quantum technology and software company SDT, Inc. Under this multi-year collaboration IONQ will supply SDT with a Superion 256 quantum computer as well as IONQ's silicon-vacancy (SiV) quantum memory module.
"Demand for our new Superion 256 system is growing globally, and this agreement in Asia Pacific is yet another example of our clients combining IonQ's leading quantum computers with our quantum networking and quantum memory solutions," said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. "IonQ is very proud to be expanding our commercial footprint in South Korea as well as continuing to trailblaze quantum cancer and biomedical research. This purchase equips SDT with the building blocks for both high-performance quantum computing and quantum data centers of the future."
The partnership expands the two companies' ongoing collaboration from cloud-based software integration to physical hardware production, assembly, and regional resale partnership. The Superion 256 system is planned for deployment with an SDT customer in South Korea, where IonQ and SDT intend to collaborate on a hybrid quantum-classical data center. SDT also plans to establish a dedicated quantum manufacturing and system-integration facility in Gumi, South Korea. That will be the site for IonQ's SiV quantum memory packaging and manufacturing, quantum system assembly, integration and commissioning.
"IonQ leads the global quantum industry in both technology and manufacturing innovation," said Jiwon Yune, CEO of SDT. "Our objective is to make our new Gumi facility a key operational hub for IonQ's global supply chain and regional deployment by hosting manufacturing operations and assembling world-class quantum systems. Alongside this manufacturing partnership, SDT will participate in the assembly and operation of IonQ quantum systems and actively pursue opportunities to manufacture more quantum components. Our role will also extend to a separate in-country cancer center project where we intend to develop hybrid quantum-classical infrastructure for medical and biomedical research with IonQ. Together, these initiatives put SDT's quantum design and manufacturing strategy into practice through assembly, operations and system integration, while opening opportunities in manufacturing and regional commercialization."
This announcement reinforces IonQ's regional commitment as evidenced through its collaborations with other partnerships in Korea including: KISTI , SK Telecom, Hyundai Motor Company, and leading academic institutions such as Seoul National University and Sungkyunkwan University .
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc . [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum platform and foundry - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IONQ's newest generation of quantum computers, the Superion, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems. Earlier systems have helped customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve a 20x performance increase over previous quantum solutions and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance .
Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations across North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC. Our quantum computing services have been available through all major cloud providers since 2021, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
About SDT Inc.
SDT Inc. is a South Korea-based quantum technology company providing full-stack hardware, software, and system integration across the quantum value chain. Named a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer in 2026, SDT supports quantum system assembly, integration, and hybrid quantum-classical data center development in the Asia-Pacific region.
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