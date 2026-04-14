IonQ Achieves Key Photonic Interconnect Milestone, Demonstrating Networked Quantum Systems Using Entanglement

As part of a joint project with Air Force Research Laboratory, IonQ constructs first networked quantum systems among remote quantum processing units. [Case Number: AFRL-2026-1742]
IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), the leading quantum company, today announced it has achieved a foundational technical milestone by photonically interconnecting two independent trapped-ion quantum systems. This achievement marks the first demonstration of connected, commercial quantum computers, a critical step toward scaling quantum computation beyond a single processor.
By successfully linking two remote quantum systems, IonQ has validated the generation, transmission, and detection of photons used to enable quantum entanglement between two commercial IonQ computers at a distance for the first time. This major commercial result reinforces prior lab demonstrations and the theory of using photonic links to interconnect separated trapped-ion platforms while preserving the coherence necessary for advanced quantum operations.
"Achieving this photonic interconnect milestone is a pivotal moment in our roadmap as we move from individual quantum processors to distributed, networked architectures," said Niccolo de Masi, IonQ's CEO. "Scaling quantum computation beyond the limits of a single chip is essential for realizing a future quantum internet. This demonstration proves that our trapped-ion platform is uniquely suited for the high-fidelity networking required to solve the world's most complex problems."
The successful demonstration of these network qubits underscores the repeatability and reliability of IonQ's hardware as the company transitions toward fault-tolerant, modular systems.
This research was, in part, funded by the U.S. Government through an agreement with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). The project highlights IonQ's ongoing engagement with federal and defense partners to advance national security and scientific research capabilities including its advancement to Stage B of DARPA's quantum benchmarking initiative; the launch of its IonQ Federa l division; the appointment of former Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force, General John Raymond to its Board of Directors; and its world record achievement in quantum computing performance – 99.99% two-qubit gate performance .
About AFRL
The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com .
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc . [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum platform and merchant supplier - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IONQ's newest generation of quantum computers, the IONQ Tempo, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA, and AstraZeneca achieve 20x performance results and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance .
Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Washington, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Our quantum computing services are available through all major cloud providers, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
IonQ Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "pivotal," "scaling," "transition(s)," "forthcoming," "will" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the IonQ's quantum computing and networking capabilities and plans; IonQ's technology driving commercial quantum advantage or delivering scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computing in the future; the improvement of quantum systems, and future impacts of IonQ's offerings available today; and the scalability, fidelity, efficiency, viability, accessibility, effectiveness, importance, reliability, performance, speed, practicality, feasibility, and commercial-readiness of IonQ's offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: IonQ's ability to implement its technical roadmap; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; IonQ's ability to deliver, and customers' ability to generate, value from IonQ's offerings; IonQ's ability to deliver next-generation electronics and materials; IonQ's ability to deliver higher speed and fidelity gates with fewer errors, reduce hardware complexity, scale system capacity/performance, enhance information transfer and network accuracy, or reduce noise and errors; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ's and its suppliers' businesses; IonQ's ability to implement its business plans, forecasts, roadmaps and other expectations, to identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers; IonQ's ability to effectively enter new markets; IonQ's ability to deliver services and products within currently anticipated timelines; IonQ's inability to attract and retain key personnel; the inability of IonQ's suppliers to deliver components that meet expectations timely; changes in government spending or policy that may affect IonQ's customers; and risks associated with government sales, including availability of funding and provisions that allow the government to unilaterally terminate or modify contracts for convenience; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ's patents; and IonQ's ability to maintain or obtain patent protection for its products and technology, including with sufficient breadth to provide a competitive advantage. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk Factors" section of IonQ's most recent periodic financial report (10-Q or 10-K) filed by IonQ with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. IonQ may or may not choose to practice or otherwise use the inventions described in the issued patents in the future.
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