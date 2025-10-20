Investor Conference Call and Webcast on Shaakichiuwaanaan Project - Lithium-Only Feasibility Study Results

Investor Conference Call and Webcast on Shaakichiuwaanaan Project - Lithium-Only Feasibility Study Results

PMET Resources President and CEO Ken Brinsden to host an investor call

PMET Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "PMET") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to advise that it will host a live investor teleconference and webcast to discuss the results of the lithium-only Feasibility Study for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project on Tuesday, 21 October, commencing at 8.00am AWST 11.00am AEDT Australian time or 8.00pm EDT Canadian time on Monday 20 October 2025.

PMET Resources President and CEO, Ken Brinsden, will host the investor call and will deliver a presentation on the Feasibility Study results before taking questions via the teleconference and the simultaneous live webcast.

Investor Teleconference

Analysts, brokers, fund managers and media can join the live teleconference by registering at the link below:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10050967-hgy6t5.html

Shareholder and Retail Investor Webcast

Shareholders and retail investors can join the simultaneous live webcast by registering at the link below:

https://loghic.eventsair.com/377242/412241/Site/Register

Questions via the Investor Teleconference will be dealt with first, followed by shareholder questions from the online webcast. We recommend that you log on at least five minutes before the scheduled commencement time. A recording of the call and webcast will be made available in a timely fashion.

The Feasibility Study results and accompanying investor presentation will be available through the ASX Company Announcements Platform (ASX: PMT) and on PMET Resources' website at: www.pmet.ca

About PMET Resources Inc.

PMET Resources Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Project hosts the world's largest1 pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite Mineral Resource2 at the Rigel and Vega zones with 0.69 Mt at 4.40% Cs2O, Indicated, and 1.70 Mt at 2.40% Cs2O, Inferred. Additionally, the Project hosts a Consolidated Mineral Resource, which includes the Rigel and Vega caesium zones, totaling 108.0 Mt at 1.40% Li2O, 0.11% Cs2O, 166 ppm Ta2O5, and 66 ppm Ga, Indicated, and 33.4 Mt at 1.33% Li2O, 0.21% Cs2O, 155 ppm Ta2O5, and 65 ppm Ga, Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and in the top ten globally.

For further information, please contact us at info@pmet.ca or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.pmet.ca. Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.

This news release has been approved by,

"KEN BRINSDEN"                                   

Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director

Olivier Caza-Lapointe
Head, Investor Relations
T: +1 (514) 913-5264
E: ocazalapointe@pmet.ca

Qualified/Competent Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release that relates to the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Mr. Smith is an Executive and Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares in the Company Restricted Share Units (RSUs), and Performance Share Units (PSUs) in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

1 Determination based on Mineral Resource data, sourced through July 11, 2025, from corporate disclosure.

2 The Consolidated MRE cut-off grade is variable depending on the mining method and pegmatite (0.40% Li2O open-pit, 0.60% Li2O underground CV5, and 0.70% Li2O underground CV13). A grade constraint of 0.50% Cs2O was used to model the Rigel and Vega caesium zones, which are entirely within the CV13 Pegmatite's open-pit mining shape. The Effective Date of the MREs is June 20, 2025 (through drill hole CV24-787). Mineral Resources are not Mineral or Ore Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Figure 1: Sensitivity Analysis (+/- 20%) (CNW Group/PMET Resources Inc.)

Figure 2: Plan view of CV5 Pegmatite geological model – all lenses. (CNW Group/PMET Resources Inc.)

Figure 3: Property Location (CNW Group/PMET Resources Inc.)

Figure 4: Open Pit and Underground Mined Tonnes (CNW Group/PMET Resources Inc.)

Figure 5: Processing Schedule (CNW Group/PMET Resources Inc.)

Figure 6: Spodumene Concentrate Production – SC5.5 (target) (CNW Group/PMET Resources Inc.)

Figure 7: Final Pit Outline – Plan View (CNW Group/PMET Resources Inc.)

Figure 8: Underground Mine Longitudinal View by Mining Method – Looking 289° W (Not to scale). (CNW Group/PMET Resources Inc.)

Figure 9: Underground Mine Longitudinal View by Mining Method – Looking North (Not to scale). (CNW Group/PMET Resources Inc.)

Figure 10: Overburden, Waste Rock and Tailings Storage Facilities – Plan View (Not to scale). (CNW Group/PMET Resources Inc.)

Figure 11: Mineral Processing Facility Simplified Process Flow Diagram (CNW Group/PMET Resources Inc.)

Figure 12: Site Infrastructure – General Layout (CNW Group/PMET Resources Inc.)

PMET logo (CNW Group/PMET Resources Inc.)

