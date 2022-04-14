Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased AbbVie Inc. securities between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021 inclusive . AbbVie investors have until June 6, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion. Investors suffering losses on their AbbVie investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights ...

ABBV