iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Fintech Investing News

Intuit TurboTax 2023 Brand Campaign "Come to TurboTax" Is a Reminder to Get Started On What You Do Best: "Not Taxes."

New campaign spotlights that with TurboTax, customers can have their taxes done by an Expert who will file for them

Intuit TurboTax announces it will be a NFL Super Bowl LVII advertiser for the 10th consecutive year

TurboTax , from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced its new 2023 brand campaign, "Come to TurboTax." The integrated campaign reminds people that they can come to TurboTax and not do their taxes. Instead they can meet with a dedicated TurboTax Expert while they do their taxes for them, so they can get back to: Not Taxes.

"After decades of leadership in the online tax preparation category, TurboTax has become synonymous with DIY. With this year's campaign, we're changing that narrative by letting customers know they can come to TurboTax and NOT do their taxes," said Cathleen Ryan, SVP of Marketing for Intuit TurboTax. "We believe that TurboTax has the best assisted tax experience in the market. People can sit down from the comfort and privacy of home and in one meeting, have their taxes prepared, signed, filed and then get back to doing what they love: Not Taxes."

This is the third year the brand campaign is focused on the company's TurboTax Live offerings . Leveraging Intuit's AI-driven expert platform, TurboTax Live matches filers with a tax expert with the experience to handle their unique tax situation, who, in just one meeting, will prepare, sign and file their taxes for them. No more waiting or wondering, just taxes done right and off the mind.

The " Come to TurboTax" campaign has a total of seven films and will culminate with a spot in the NFL Super Bowl LVII, the brand's tenth year in The Big Game. In addition, TurboTax will once again be the presenting sponsor of both the AFC and NFC Divisional and Championship Games.

The integrated campaign will span broadcast, digital, audio and social with digital partnerships with Roku, Twitch, Spotify, and BuzzFeed. TurboTax will also be one of the brands to run media on the recently launched Netflix ad supported plan, giving the brand the opportunity to reach the highly engaged Netflix audience throughout the tax season.

"Come to TurboTax" films include:

  • Not Taxes (Anthem) : This commercial for expert tax help celebrates the thing people are best at: Not Taxes. We see people of all ages and backgrounds enjoying, feeling, tasting, and smelling all that Not Taxes has to offer because they've chosen to have a TurboTax Live Expert do their taxes for them. Simply upload your documents, meet with an expert while they do your taxes and get back to Not Taxes.
  • Sleep: We see a tired new parent enjoying every new parent's favorite activity: an afternoon nap. With his baby asleep on his chest, he dozes on the couch, deep in a Not Taxes dream because he met with his TurboTax Live Expert and got his taxes done in one session. No waiting, no wondering, just sleep.
  • Explorer: A couple enjoys the thrill of the great outdoors from the comfort of the great indoors. Having met with a TurboTax Live Expert while their taxes were done, the two spend the night snuggled in blankets and watching TV, doing Not Taxes.
  • Water: The spot takes us inside a small plant store where our plant-loving shop owner gets back to what he loves: Not Taxes. He enjoys a quiet moment lovingly caring for each of his plants, knowing that he has already met with his TurboTax Live Expert and his taxes are done right.
  • RC Car (Spanish/English) : A dad shares playtime with his kids setting up the ultimate RC car jump. Having already met with a TurboTax Live Expert while his taxes were done, the three are able to spend time together building and creating memories of Not Taxes.
  • Fusion Food (Spanish) : In this commercial, we see a chef experimenting with Latin flavors in the kitchen of her small restaurant. With the relief of having already met with a TurboTax Live Expert while her taxes were done, she enjoys adding notes and finishes the perfect recipe with the freshest ingredients doing what she loves: Not Taxes.

The 2023 brand campaign was created in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy, an independent creative advertising agency.

ABOUT INTUIT

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Ashley McMahon
Ashley_McMahon@Intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUFintech Investing
INTU
DC Two Limited

DC Two Expands Beyond Data Centres & Infrastructure

DC Two Limited (ASX: DC2) (“DC Two” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated revenue generating data centre, cloud, and software business, is pleased to announce it has signed a binding conditional agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of managed IT and cloud services provider, Attained Group Pty Ltd (Attained).

Keep reading...Show less

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Intuit, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Lowey Dannenberg P.C. is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of INTUit, Inc. ("INTUit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INTU).

The investigation concerns whether Intuit and certain of its officers and directors have engaged in violation of securities laws and/or other business practices.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
person holding cell phone with graphics showing dollar signs in front of the screen

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks of 2022

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life.

Firms like Fitch Ratings and Allied Market Research are projecting continued growth in the market moving forward, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses could profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the top-performing NASDAQ fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on December 12, 2022, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million at that time were considered.

Keep reading...Show less

Credit Karma wants to help members file their taxes and get cash instantly with TurboTax Refund Advance

Credit Karma teams up with TurboTax to launch refund-focused tax experience to help Americans seamlessly file their taxes and apply to get a Refund Advance loan in as little as 1 minute after IRS acceptance

Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members in the U.S., announced plans to offer a refund-focused tax experience together with INTUit TurboTax (NASDAQ: INTU) 1 . This experience will help members navigate each step of the 2022 tax season, including helping them estimate their refund and providing personalized recommendations for how to optimize their refund based on information within their Credit Karma profile. Eligible members will also have options for getting cash quickly this tax season, including the ability to access their refund up to 5 days early 2 when they deposit it into a Credit Karma Money™ account, 3 or getting a Refund Advance 4 loan in as little as 1 minute after IRS acceptance. 5 Together, Credit Karma and TurboTax are focused on delivering a personalized tax experience with a focus on helping Americans estimate their refund, make a plan for how they're going to use their refund, and for eligible members, gain faster access to funds.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AvidXchange Announces Board Changes

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced the appointment of two new Board members: Sonali Sambhus and Asif Ramji. The addition of these two seasoned executives with a broad portfolio of experience across software and payments complexes enhances the Board's insights around product, platform and automation initiatives.

"I am delighted to welcome such high caliber talent as Sonali and Asif join the distinguished AvidXchange Board. As we continue to execute on our product and platform roadmap, we look forward to leveraging their industry knowledge and insights in driving AvidXchange forward and seeking to unlock shareholder value for our investors," said Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Praeger.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Credit Karma Donates $75,000 to GenOne to Help With College and Career-Readiness in Under-Served Areas of Charlotte

Donation from Credit Karma will help fund the organization's College Persistence Program and triple the number of students they're able to support over the next three years

Credit Karma, a consumer financial technology company with nearly 130 million members, has teamed up with GenOne Charlotte, a local nonprofit organization who works with talented first-generation college students from under-served Charlotte communities, helping them successfully navigate to and through college. With this donation, GenOne will be able to triple the number of students they support over the next three years. In addition to the monetary donation, Credit Karma plans to partner with GenOne to create a career pathways rotational internship at their Charlotte headquarters for GenOne students who are entering their sophomore year of college.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

Notice of Scoping Study and Corporate Film

Large Zone Of Rare Earth Mineralisation Emerging West Of Cowalinya South Deposit

Related News

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Cobalt in 2023

Zinc Investing

Top 3 Canadian Zinc Stocks of 2022

Precious Metals Investing

New Break Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

Precious Metals Investing

RooGold Grants Stock Options

Base Metals Investing

Romios Announces Closing of $208,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of 2022 Accomplishments

Base Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Issues 2022 President's Message

×