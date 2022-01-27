INTUit Inc. the global technology platform that makes TurboTax QuickBooks Mint Credit Karma and Mailchimp will announce its second-quarter results for fiscal year 2022 on February 24, 2022 following the close of market. The company’s second quarter ends on January 31. Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on February 24. The conference call can be heard ...

