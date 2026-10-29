Intuit to Announce First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results on Nov. 19

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , Intuit Enterprise Suite and Intuit Accountant Suite will announce its first-quarter results for fiscal year 2027 on November 19, following the close of market. The company's first quarter ends on October 31.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on November 19. The conference call can be heard live at https://investors.intuit.com/news-events/ir-calendar . Prepared remarks and a replay of the call will be available on Intuit's Investor Relations website after the call ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the consumers, businesses, and accountants we serve, with products including TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , Intuit Enterprise Suite , and Intuit Accountant Suite . Intuit's financial intelligence brings together decades of trusted data, deep financial expertise, AI, and human experts to help customers at every stage of their financial journey. This puts more money in their pockets, saves time by reducing manual work, and ensures they have complete confidence in every financial decision. For more information, visit Intuit.com .

Investors
Lisa Patterson
Intuit Inc.
650-944-2713
investor_relations@intuit.com

Media
Sara Day
Intuit Inc.
650-336-3123
press-inquiries@intuit.com

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