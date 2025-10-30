Intuit to Announce First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results on Nov. 20 Intuit to Announce First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results on Nov. 20

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , will announce its first-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2026 on November 20, following the close of market. The company's first quarter ends October 31.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on November 20. The conference call can be heard live at https://investors.intuit.com/news-events . Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit's website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 800-934-4245 or 402-220-1173 from international locations. There is no passcode required. The audio call will remain available on Intuit's website for one week after the conference call.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Investors
Lisa Patterson
Intuit Inc.
650-944-2713
investor_relations@intuit.com

Media
Sara Day
Intuit Inc.
650-336-3123
press-inquiries@intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

