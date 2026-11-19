Global Business Solutions Online Ecosystem Revenue Grew 20 percent; Consumer Revenue Grew 7 percent
Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , Intuit Enterprise Suite and Intuit Accountant Suite , announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, which ended October 31, announced guidance for the second-quarter of fiscal 2027 and updated guidance for the full-year. Intuit also announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Mailchimp to Bending Spoons.
"We delivered a solid first quarter, with results above the top end of our guidance," said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's chairman and chief executive officer. "Our AI-driven expert platform increasingly does more of the work for consumers, businesses and accountants, turning financial data into intelligence and action that helps them achieve better outcomes. I'm pleased with the innovation we've launched this quarter, and we're focused on disciplined execution as we build durable, long-term growth."
Financial Highlights
For the first quarter:
- Total revenue increased 12 percent to $4.4 billion.
- Global Business Solutions revenue increased 15 percent to $3.1 billion.
- Consumer revenue increased 7 percent to $958 million.
- Mailchimp revenue decreased 1 percent to $313 million.
- GAAP operating income increased 63 percent to $868 million.
- Non-GAAP operating income increased 46 percent to $1.0 billion.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 63 percent to $2.59.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 56 percent to $2.91.
Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates refer to the current period versus the comparable prior-year period, and the business metrics and associated growth rates refer to worldwide business metrics.
"Our first quarter results demonstrate progress against our strategy and reflect disciplined execution," said Sandeep Aujla, Intuit's chief financial officer. "We remain focused on building the foundation for durable long-term revenue growth while expanding margins and increasing capital returns to shareholders."
Business Segment Results
For the first quarter:
- Global Business Solutions revenue increased 15 percent to $3.1 billion, and Online Ecosystem revenue increased 20 percent to $2.4 billion.
- QuickBooks Online Accounting revenue increased 19 percent to $1.4 billion, driven by higher effective prices, mix shift, and customer growth.
- Online Services revenue increased 21 percent to $1.0 billion, driven by money and payroll.
- Consumer revenue increased 7 percent to $958 million.
- Credit Karma revenue increased 9 percent to $708 million.
- TurboTax revenue increased 1 percent to $199 million.
- ProTax revenue increased 13 percent to $51 million.
- Mailchimp revenue decreased 1 percent to $313 million.
Capital Allocation Summary
- Total cash and investments balance was $5.3 billion and total debt was $6.9 billion as of October 31, 2026.
- Intuit repurchased $1.5 billion of stock in the first quarter, an increase of 73 percent compared to the same period last year. The company has a total remaining authorization of $6.4 billion to repurchase shares.
- Intuit's Board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, payable on January 15, 2027. This represents a 15 percent increase per share compared to the same period last year.
Mailchimp Divestiture
Intuit today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Mailchimp, an email marketing automation platform for businesses, to Bending Spoons for approximately $3.68 billion with $3.31 billion in cash and $368 million in Bending Spoons' stock. Mailchimp will join Bending Spoons' portfolio of leading digital products.
Intuit remains focused on solving businesses' biggest problems and has built AI-native experiences to help businesses win new customers, manage their pipeline, and help them grow through its lead to cash capabilities. Selling Mailchimp sharpens Intuit's focus behind that strategy.
The transaction is expected to close in early calendar year 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Intuit intends to use cash proceeds to repurchase shares of its common stock within fiscal year 2027 following the close of the transaction.
Forward-looking Guidance
All guidance for both the full fiscal year and next quarter does not include any impact from the pending sale of Mailchimp, which is expected to close in early calendar year 2027. Intuit will update guidance at the time of close.
Intuit updated its full year fiscal 2027 revenue guidance, reflecting a change to Credit Karma with corresponding adjustments to Consumer segment and total company revenue guidance. The company reiterated its full-year GAAP and non-GAAP operating income and earnings per share guidance. Intuit now expects:
Full Year Fiscal 2027 Guidance
|
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
FY27
|
Change
|
FY27
|
Change
|
Total Revenue
|
$23,081 to $23,365
|
8% to 9%
|
|
|
Global Business Solutions
|
$13,068 to $13,158
|
13% to 14%
|
|
|
TurboTax
|
$5,377 to $5,453
|
2% to 3%
|
|
|
Credit Karma
|
$2,721 to $2,826
|
3% to 7%
|
|
|
ProTax
|
$659 to $662
|
2%
|
|
|
Consumer
|
$8,757 to $8,941
|
2% to 4%
|
|
|
Mailchimp
|
$1,256 to $1,266
|
(1)% to 0%
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
$7,408 to $7,490
|
26% to 27%
|
$8,063 to $8,145
|
17% to 18%
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$20.12 to $20.36
|
22% to 24%
|
$22.88 to $23.12
|
23% to 24%
|
Dollars are in millions, except earnings per share. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).
Intuit announced guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2027. The company expects:
Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Guidance
|
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
Q2FY27
|
Change
|
Q2FY27
|
Change
|
Total Revenue
|
$4,931 to $4,954
|
6% to 7%
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
$971 to $988
|
14% to 16%
|
$1,131 to $1,148
|
10% to 12%
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$2.55 to $2.60
|
3% to 5%
|
$3.17 to $3.22
|
16% to 18%
|
Dollars are in millions, except earnings per share. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).
Conference Call Details
Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on November 19. The conference call can be heard live at https://intuit-q1-fy27-earnings-results-webcast.open-exchange.net/ . Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit's website after the call ends.
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the consumers, businesses, and accountants we serve, with products including TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , Intuit Enterprise Suite , and Intuit Accountant Suite . Intuit's financial intelligence brings together decades of trusted data, deep financial expertise, AI, and human experts to help customers at every stage of their financial journey. This puts more money in their pockets, saves time by reducing manual work, and ensures they have complete confidence in every financial decision. For more information, visit Intuit.com .
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" as well as the related Table B1, Table B2, and Table E. A copy of the press release issued by Intuit today can be found on the investor relations page of Intuit's website.
Cautions About Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding: forecasts and timing of growth and future financial results of Intuit and its reporting segments; Intuit's prospects for the business in fiscal 2027 and beyond; timing and growth of revenue from current or future products, features, and services; innovation across our ecosystem; demand for our products; customer growth and retention; Intuit's corporate tax rate; changes to our products, including the impact of artificial intelligence (AI); the amount and timing of any future dividends or share repurchases; our capital structure; our share-based compensation expense; availability of our offerings; the impact of strategic decisions on our business; timing, completion and terms of the proposed sale of Mailchimp to Bending Spoons, including the satisfaction or waiver of any closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated consideration to be received by Intuit, including the value of the Bending Spoons common stock to be received; our intended use of the proceeds of the proposed sale; and the anticipated benefits of the proposed sale, as well as all of the statements under the heading "Forward-looking Guidance."
Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the effects of global developments and conditions or events, including macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical conditions, which have caused significant global economic instability and uncertainty. Given these risks and uncertainties, persons reading this communication are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our restructuring plan (Plan); risks related to the preliminary nature of the estimate of the charges to be incurred in connection with the Plan, which is subject to change; risks related to any delays in the timing for implementing the Plan or potential disruptions to our business or operations as we execute on the Plan; our ability to compete successfully; potential governmental encroachment in our tax business; our ability to develop, deploy, and use AI in our platform and offerings; our ability to adapt to technological change and to successfully extend our platform; our ability to predict consumer behavior; our ability to anticipate and solve new and existing customer problems; our reliance on intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; any harm to our reputation; risks associated with our environmental, social, and governance efforts; risks associated with acquisition and divestiture activity, including the risk that the proposed sale of Mailchimp to Bending Spoons is not completed on the anticipated timeline or at all, whether due to a failure to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions, changes in the value of the Bending Spoons common stock we expect to receive, and our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the sale and to use the proceeds as currently intended; the issuance of equity or incurrence of debt to fund acquisitions or for general business purposes; cybersecurity incidents (including those affecting the third parties we rely on); customer or regulator concerns about privacy and cybersecurity incidents; fraudulent activities by third parties, including through the use of AI; our failure to process transactions effectively; interruption or failure of our information technology; our ability to maintain critical third-party business relationships; our ability to attract and retain talent and the success of our hybrid work model; our ability to effectively develop and deploy AI in our offerings; any deficiency in the quality or accuracy of our offerings (including the advice given by experts on our platform); any delays in product launches; difficulties in processing or filing customer tax submissions; risks associated with international operations; risks associated with climate change; changes to, and evolving interpretations of public policy, laws, or regulations affecting our businesses; allegations of legal claims and legal proceedings in which we are involved; fluctuations in the results of our tax business due to seasonality and other factors beyond our control; changes in tax rates and tax reform legislation; global economic conditions (including, without limitation, inflation); exposure to credit, counterparty, and other risks in providing capital to businesses; amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment charges; our ability to repay or otherwise comply with the terms of our outstanding debt; our ability to repurchase shares or distribute dividends; volatility of our stock price; and our ability to successfully market our offerings.
More details about these and other risks that may impact our business are included in our Form 10-K for fiscal 2026 and in our other SEC filings. You can locate these reports through our website at https://investors.intuit.com . Second-quarter and full-year fiscal 2027 guidance speaks only as of the date it was publicly issued by Intuit. Other forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the management of Intuit as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this presentation.
|
TABLE A
|
GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
October 31,
|
|
October 31,
|
Net revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service
|
$
|
3,933
|
|
|
$
|
3,497
|
|
Product and other
|
|
421
|
|
|
|
388
|
|
Total net revenue
|
|
4,354
|
|
|
|
3,885
|
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
Cost of service revenue
|
|
992
|
|
|
|
824
|
|
Cost of product and other revenue
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Selling and marketing
|
|
1,134
|
|
|
|
1,082
|
|
Research and development
|
|
788
|
|
|
|
843
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
382
|
|
|
|
422
|
|
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total costs and expenses [A]
|
|
3,486
|
|
|
|
3,351
|
|
Operating income
|
|
868
|
|
|
|
534
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(72
|
)
|
|
|
(58
|
)
|
Interest and other income, net
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
966
|
|
|
|
561
|
|
Income tax provision [B]
|
|
271
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
695
|
|
|
$
|
446
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income per share
|
$
|
2.61
|
|
|
$
|
1.60
|
|
Shares used in basic per share calculations
|
|
267
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net income per share
|
$
|
2.59
|
|
|
$
|
1.59
|
|
Shares used in diluted per share calculations
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
281
|
|
See accompanying Notes.
|
NOTES TO TABLE A
|
[A]
|
The following table summarizes the total share-based compensation expense that we recorded in operating income for the periods shown.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In millions)
|
October 31,
|
|
October 31,
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
87
|
|
|
$
|
97
|
|
Selling and marketing
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
Research and development
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
Total share-based compensation expense
|
$
|
495
|
|
|
$
|
543
|
|
|
|
|
[B]
|
We compute our provision for or benefit from income taxes by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to income or loss from recurring operations and adding the effects of any discrete income tax items specific to the period.
|
Our effective tax rate for the three months ended October 31, 2026 was approximately 28%. We recognized tax shortfalls on share-based compensation of $35 million for the three months ended October 31, 2026. Excluding discrete tax items primarily related to share-based compensation, our effective tax rate was approximately 24%. The difference from the federal statutory rate of 21% was primarily due to state income taxes and non-deductible share-based compensation, which were partially offset by the tax benefit we received from foreign-derived deduction eligible income and the federal research and experimentation credit.
|
Our effective tax rate for the three months ended October 31, 2025 was approximately 20%. We recognized excess tax benefits on share-based compensation of $30 million for the three months ended October 31, 2025. Excluding discrete tax items primarily related to share-based compensation, our effective tax rate was approximately 24%. The difference from the federal statutory rate of 21% was primarily due to state income taxes and non-deductible share-based compensation, which were partially offset by the tax benefit we received from the federal research and experimentation credit.
|
In the current global tax policy environment, the U.S. and other domestic and foreign governments continue to consider, and in some cases enact, changes in corporate tax laws. As changes occur, we account for finalized legislation in the period of enactment.
|
TABLE B1
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2027
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
Year to Date
|
GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$
|
868
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
868
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Net (gain) loss on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Professional fees for business combinations
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$
|
1,046
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,046
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
695
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
695
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Net (gain) loss on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Professional fees for business combinations
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments [A]
|
|
(118
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(118
|
)
|
Income tax effects and adjustments [B]
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
780
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
2.59
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
2.59
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
|
|
0.45
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.45
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Net (gain) loss on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Professional fees for business combinations
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments [A]
|
|
(0.44
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.44
|
)
|
Income tax effects and adjustments [B]
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
2.91
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
2.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculations
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculations
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
[A]
|
During the three months ended October 31, 2026, we recognized $119 million in net realized and unrealized gains on long-term investments.
|
[B]
|
As discussed in "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Income Tax Effects and Adjustments" following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items. Income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and tax effects from tax shortfalls and excess tax benefits on share-based compensation.
|
See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.
|
TABLE B2
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2026
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
Full Year
|
GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$
|
534
|
|
|
$
|
855
|
|
|
$
|
4,020
|
|
|
$
|
475
|
|
|
$
|
5,884
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
485
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
293
|
|
Net (gain) loss on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$
|
715
|
|
|
$
|
1,028
|
|
|
$
|
4,195
|
|
|
$
|
941
|
|
|
$
|
6,879
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
446
|
|
|
$
|
693
|
|
|
$
|
3,064
|
|
|
$
|
363
|
|
|
$
|
4,566
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
485
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
293
|
|
Net (gain) loss on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments [A]
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
|
(44
|
)
|
|
|
(67
|
)
|
|
|
(174
|
)
|
Net (gain) loss on executive deferred compensation plan assets
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
Loss (gain) on disposal of a business
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Income tax effects and adjustments [B]
|
|
(51
|
)
|
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(48
|
)
|
|
|
(181
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
527
|
|
|
$
|
764
|
|
|
$
|
3,168
|
|
|
$
|
711
|
|
|
$
|
5,170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
1.59
|
|
|
$
|
2.48
|
|
|
$
|
11.09
|
|
|
$
|
1.34
|
|
|
$
|
16.46
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
0.63
|
|
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
0.44
|
|
|
|
0.44
|
|
|
|
1.75
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1.08
|
|
|
|
1.06
|
|
Net (gain) loss on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments [A]
|
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
|
(0.10
|
)
|
|
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
|
(0.25
|
)
|
|
|
(0.63
|
)
|
Net (gain) loss on executive deferred compensation plan assets
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
(0.14
|
)
|
Loss (gain) on disposal of a business
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Income tax effects and adjustments [B]
|
|
(0.19
|
)
|
|
|
(0.24
|
)
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
|
(0.66
|
)
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
1.87
|
|
|
$
|
2.73
|
|
|
$
|
11.47
|
|
|
$
|
2.62
|
|
|
$
|
18.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculations
|
|
281
|
|
|
|
280
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculations
|
|
281
|
|
|
|
280
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
[A]
|
During the three months ended October 31, 2025, January 31, 2026, April 30, 2026, and July 31, 2026, we recognized $34 million, $31 million, $46 million, and $69 million, respectively, in net realized and unrealized gains on long-term investments.
|
[B]
|
As discussed in "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Income Tax Effects and Adjustments" following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items. Income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and tax effects from tax shortfalls and excess tax benefits on share-based compensation.
|
See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.
|
TABLE C
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
October 31,
|
|
July 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
4,042
|
|
|
$
|
4,705
|
|
Investments
|
|
1,279
|
|
|
|
2,495
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
612
|
|
|
|
625
|
|
Notes receivable held for investment
|
|
1,566
|
|
|
|
1,468
|
|
Notes receivable held for sale
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
179
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
714
|
|
|
|
677
|
|
Current assets before funds receivable and amounts held for customers
|
|
8,338
|
|
|
|
10,273
|
|
Funds receivable and amounts held for customers
|
|
5,749
|
|
|
|
5,038
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
14,087
|
|
|
|
15,311
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term investments
|
|
371
|
|
|
|
248
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
1,054
|
|
|
|
1,023
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
652
|
|
|
|
609
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
14,077
|
|
|
|
13,981
|
|
Acquired intangible assets, net
|
|
4,517
|
|
|
|
4,642
|
|
Long-term deferred income tax assets
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
172
|
|
Other assets
|
|
772
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
35,698
|
|
|
$
|
36,786
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
$
|
500
|
|
|
$
|
1,249
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
912
|
|
|
|
873
|
|
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
|
|
516
|
|
|
|
1,068
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
1,099
|
|
|
|
1,072
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
870
|
|
|
|
855
|
|
Current liabilities before funds payable and amounts due to customers
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
5,125
|
|
Funds payable and amounts due to customers
|
|
5,749
|
|
|
|
5,038
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
9,749
|
|
|
|
10,163
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
6,422
|
|
|
|
6,420
|
|
Long-term deferred income tax liabilities
|
|
286
|
|
|
|
239
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
686
|
|
|
|
667
|
|
Other long-term obligations
|
|
320
|
|
|
|
305
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
17,463
|
|
|
|
17,794
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
18,235
|
|
|
|
18,992
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
35,698
|
|
|
$
|
36,786
|
|
TABLE D
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
October 31,
|
|
October 31,
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
695
|
|
|
$
|
446
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
Non-cash operating lease cost
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
495
|
|
|
|
543
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Unrealized gains on long-term investments, net
|
|
(118
|
)
|
|
|
(27
|
)
|
Other
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
Total adjustments
|
|
716
|
|
|
|
827
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
(49
|
)
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(119
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
(135
|
)
|
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
|
|
(552
|
)
|
|
|
(378
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Total changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
(349
|
)
|
|
|
(636
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
1,062
|
|
|
|
637
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of corporate and customer fund investments
|
|
(162
|
)
|
|
|
(101
|
)
|
Sales of corporate and customer fund investments
|
|
181
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
Maturities of corporate and customer fund investments
|
|
1,211
|
|
|
|
1,473
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(75
|
)
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
Acquisitions of a business, net of cash acquired
|
|
(126
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Originations and purchases of notes receivable held for investment
|
|
(1,798
|
)
|
|
|
(1,297
|
)
|
Sales of notes receivable originally classified as held for investment
|
|
781
|
|
|
|
213
|
|
Principal repayments of notes receivable held for investment
|
|
1,048
|
|
|
|
876
|
|
Other
|
|
(98
|
)
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
|
962
|
|
|
|
1,198
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Repayments of debt
|
|
(750
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings under secured revolving credit facilities
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock plans
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted stock units
|
|
(120
|
)
|
|
|
(244
|
)
|
Cash paid for stock repurchases
|
|
(1,472
|
)
|
|
|
(854
|
)
|
Dividends and dividend rights paid
|
|
(378
|
)
|
|
|
(341
|
)
|
Net change in funds receivable and funds payable and amounts due to customers
|
|
593
|
|
|
|
(3,160
|
)
|
Other
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(2,092
|
)
|
|
|
(4,372
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
|
(2,538
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
9,216
|
|
|
|
9,481
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
9,146
|
|
|
$
|
6,943
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total amounts reported on the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
4,042
|
|
|
$
|
3,506
|
|
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents included in funds receivable and amounts held for customers
|
|
5,104
|
|
|
|
3,437
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
9,146
|
|
|
$
|
6,943
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Transfers of notes receivable originated or purchased as held for investment to held for sale
|
$
|
697
|
|
|
$
|
253
|
|
TABLE E
|
RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING GUIDANCE FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO PROJECTED GAAP REVENUE, OPERATING INCOME, AND EPS
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forward-Looking Guidance
|
|
|
GAAP
Range of Estimate
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP
Range of Estimate
|
|
|
From
|
|
To
|
|
Adjmts
|
|
From
|
|
To
|
Three Months Ending January 31, 2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
4,931
|
|
|
$
|
4,954
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
4,931
|
|
|
$
|
4,954
|
|
Operating income
|
$
|
971
|
|
|
$
|
988
|
|
|
$
|
160
|
|
[a]
|
$
|
1,131
|
|
|
$
|
1,148
|
|
Diluted net income per share
|
$
|
2.55
|
|
|
$
|
2.60
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
[b]
|
$
|
3.17
|
|
|
$
|
3.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ending July 31, 2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
23,081
|
|
|
$
|
23,365
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
23,081
|
|
|
$
|
23,365
|
|
Operating income
|
$
|
7,408
|
|
|
$
|
7,490
|
|
|
$
|
655
|
|
[c]
|
$
|
8,063
|
|
|
$
|
8,145
|
|
Diluted net income per share
|
$
|
20.12
|
|
|
$
|
20.36
|
|
|
$
|
2.76
|
|
[d]
|
$
|
22.88
|
|
|
$
|
23.12
|
|See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.
|
[a]
|
Reflects estimated adjustments for amortization of other acquired intangible assets of approximately $120 million; and amortization of acquired technology of approximately $40 million.
|
[b]
|
Reflects estimated adjustments in item [a], income taxes related to these adjustments, and other income tax effects related to the use of the non-GAAP tax rate.
|
[c]
|
Reflects estimated adjustments for amortization of other acquired intangible assets of approximately $483 million; amortization of acquired technology of approximately $150 million; and restructuring charges of approximately $22 million.
|
[d]
|
Reflects estimated adjustments in item [c], income taxes related to these adjustments, and other income tax effects related to the use of the non-GAAP tax rate.
Intuit Inc.
ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The accompanying press release dated November 19, 2026 contains non-GAAP financial measures. Table B1, Table B2, and Table E reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures in that press release to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies.
We compute non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and year to year. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures. Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, our non-GAAP financial measures no longer exclude share-based compensation expense. Share-based compensation is a recurring component of our compensation program, and we believe including this expense in our non-GAAP financial measures reflects our core operating results. The historical non-GAAP financial information presented has been updated to include stock-based compensation expense. Additionally, we have updated the scope and definitions for "Professional fees and transaction costs for business combinations and divestitures" and "Gains and losses on debt securities, other investments, and related hedging instruments."
We exclude the following items from all of our non-GAAP financial measures:
- Amortization of acquired technology
- Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
- Restructuring charges
- Gains and losses on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities
- Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges
- Gains and losses on disposals of businesses and long-lived assets
- Professional fees and transaction costs for business combinations and divestitures
We also exclude the following items from non-GAAP net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share:
- Gains and losses on debt securities, other investments, and related hedging instruments
- Gains and losses on executive deferred compensation plan assets
- Income tax effects and adjustments
- Discontinued operations
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Intuit's operating results primarily because they exclude amounts that we do not consider part of ongoing operating results when planning and forecasting and when assessing the performance of the organization, our individual operating segments, or our senior management. Segment managers are not held accountable for amortization, restructuring, or the other excluded items and, accordingly, we exclude these amounts from our measures of segment performance. We believe our non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate the comparison by management and investors of results for current periods and guidance for future periods with results for past periods.
The following are descriptions of the items we exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures.
Amortization of acquired technology and amortization of other acquired intangible assets . When we acquire a business in a business combination, we are required by GAAP to record the fair values of the intangible assets of the business and amortize them over their useful lives. Amortization of acquired technology in cost of revenue includes amortization of software and other technology assets of acquired businesses. Amortization of other acquired intangible assets in operating expenses includes amortization of assets such as customer and user relationships and trade names and logos.
Restructuring charges . This consists of costs incurred as a direct result of discrete strategic restructuring actions, including, but not limited to severance and other one-time termination benefits, and other costs, which are different in terms of size, strategic nature, and frequency than ongoing productivity and business improvements.
Gains and losses on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities . We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures gains and losses on the revaluation of our executive deferred compensation plan liabilities.
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges . We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures non-cash charges to adjust the carrying values of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets to their estimated fair values.
Gains and losses on disposals of businesses and long-lived assets. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures gains and losses on disposals of businesses and long-lived assets because they are unrelated to our ongoing business operating results.
Professional fees and transaction costs for business combinations and divestitures . We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures the professional fees and incremental costs we incur to complete business combinations and divestitures. These include investment banking, legal, and accounting fees, as well as transaction-specific impairments and employee costs such as severance, closing bonuses, and accelerated vesting of existing equity awards associated with a divestiture transaction.
Gains and losses on debt securities, other investments, and related hedging instruments . We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities and gains and losses on other investments and derivative instruments used to economically hedge those investments, including realized and unrealized gains and losses.
Gains and losses on executive deferred compensation plan assets . We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures gains and losses on the revaluation of our executive deferred compensation plan assets.
Income tax effects and adjustments. We use a long-term non-GAAP tax rate for evaluating operating results and for planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. This long-term non-GAAP tax rate excludes the income tax effects of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments described above, and eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period specific items which can vary in size and frequency. Based on our long-term projections, we are using a long-term non-GAAP tax rate of 24% for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027. This long-term non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for various reasons including significant acquisitions, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or fundamental tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate. We will evaluate this long-term non-GAAP tax rate on an annual basis and whenever any significant events occur which may materially affect this rate.
Operating results and gains and losses on the sale of discontinued operations . From time to time, we sell or otherwise dispose of selected operations as we adjust our portfolio of businesses to meet our strategic goals. In accordance with GAAP, we segregate the operating results of discontinued operations as well as gains and losses on the sale of these discontinued operations from continuing operations on our GAAP statements of operations but continue to include them in GAAP net income or loss and net income or loss per share. We exclude these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures.
The reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in Table E include all information reasonably available to Intuit at the date of this press release. These tables include adjustments that we can reasonably predict. Events that could cause the reconciliation to change include acquisitions and divestitures of businesses, goodwill and other asset impairments, sales of available-for-sale debt securities and other investments, and disposals of businesses and long-lived assets.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261119334005/en/
Investors
Kendra Goodenough
Intuit Inc.
650-944-3663
kendra_goodenough@intuit.com
Media
Kali Fry
Intuit Inc.
650-944-3036
kali_fry@intuit.com