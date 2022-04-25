Fintech Investing News

New Recognition Day is Part of QuickBooks Small Business Success Month in May

INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , is declaring May as Small Business Success Month for the second consecutive year. The month will include a series of activities including a Town Hall with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the introduction of a new recognition day to cap off the month: Small Business Hero Day on May 31.

Small Business Hero Day (Photo: Business Wire)

The importance of small businesses in our communities is undeniable. A recent survey of 8,000 U.S. consumers found 66% view small businesses as the lifeblood of their community and 73% say small businesses make their community a better place to live, with top benefits like creating a stronger sense of community and jobs. There is also near 100% agreement that small businesses go above and beyond for their customers and community and 64% say small business owners are community heroes. But, 7 in 10 say that small business owners should get more recognition.

"Every day, millions of small businesses across the U.S. serve their customers, strengthen their communities and play a critical role in powering our economy," said Alex Chriss, EVP and GM, Small Business & Self Employed Group at Intuit. "Through Small Business Success Month, we are excited to celebrate the incredible impact small businesses have in our communities and continue to support them on their journey with the resources they need and the recognition they deserve."

Small Business Hero Day Contest
Nominations are now open until 11:59 pm PT Friday, May 6, for the Small Business Hero Day Contest by Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp .* Any U.S. resident age 18 or older can nominate a small business in the U.S. for a chance for the business to win $20,000 for heroic efforts that impacted an individual or community. Whether it's the wedding caterer who scrambled to accommodate the larger-than-expected guest list, the plumber who arrived at 2 a.m. when a pipe burst, the 24-hour locksmith that got a locked-out family back in their home, or the restaurant owner who donated food to the local food bank, the ways that small businesses save the day—big and small—are as unique as they are. For more information and to submit a nomination, visit SmallBusinessHeroDay.com . Winners will be announced on Small Business Hero Day, May 31, 2022.

Small Business Success Month Activities
In addition to Small Business Hero Day, throughout the month of May, Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp will offer additional resources for the small business community and celebrate the success of all small businesses. Supporting programs include:

  • Town Hall with the Small Business Administration: Intuit QuickBooks will host a candid conversation with Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, on May 19 to discuss the biggest challenges facing small businesses today, including how to access capital, manage inflation and improve cash flow. The conversation will be moderated by Emmy award-winning journalist Lisa Ling. Registration for the event is available here .
  • Educational Ask the Expert : Julissa Prado , founder of Rizos Curls, will host an Ask the Expert video talking about her journey to success. Content will be available on the QuickBooks Blog .
  • Scrapbook of Success: Intuit QuickBooks will unveil a digital scrapbook that will feature stories of the journey to success from a selection of small business owners.

About Intuit
Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social .

* No purchase necessary. The Contest begins on 4/25/22 and ends 5/6/22. Open only to: Nominator: a person who is 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of the 50 U.S. and D.C. at the time of entry. Nominee: A nominee is a small business located in the 50 US that is 1) owned by a legal resident of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 2) and who is 18 years of age or older, 3) has no more than 20 employees, and whose business has been in operation prior to or as of April 1, 2021. For details on how to participate and Official Rules go to SmallBusinessHeroDay.com . Void where prohibited.

IntuitINTUFintech Investing
INTU

Washington Nationals and FIS Redefine "Home Field Advantage" with New Enhancements to the Ballpark Experience in the 2022 Season

Key facts:

  • This baseball season, FIS will be fully integrating payments technology to allow fans to quickly pay for tickets, food, beverages and merchandise at Nationals Park.
  • FIS is also powering the payments for the BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park, the first retail sportsbook connected to an MLB stadium.
  • As The Official Payments Technology Provider for the Washington Nationals, FIS is designing a first-of-its-kind analytics platform that will be utilized to bring more personalized experiences to fans.

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) and its newest partner the Washington Nationals are ready to change the in-game experience for baseball fans. As the Official Payments Technology Provider for the Washington Nationals, FIS and its Worldpay from FIS payment solutions will provide best-in-class merchant processing technology to improve the ballpark experience.

Marc Visent of Knowify Appointed to Intuit QuickBooks Partner Council

Select Panel Advises on Intuit's Products and Services that Partners and Their Customers Want Most

Today, Knowify announced that CEO and Co-Founder, Marc Visent has been appointed to the INTUit, Inc (Nasdaq: INTU) U.S. Partner Council advisory board. INTUit is a global technology platform that helps customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. INTUit serves approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax QuickBooks Mint and Credit Karma with the mission of powering prosperity around the world.

Visent is one of 9 council members who will share their insights, experience and expertise to help Intuit develop new products and services for accounting professionals and small businesses worldwide. Visent has more than 10 years of experience in providing value add services that help small and mid-size businesses thrive.

"As a collaborator who embraces new technology and forward-thinking practices, Marc will be a critical member of our advisory board," said Gavin Orleow, Vice President of Partner Sales at Intuit. "He will be instrumental in helping us develop, enhance and deliver products and services that meet the needs of customers across the globe, ultimately allowing them to better serve their small businesses."

"I am excited about the opportunity to make a difference in our industry as the future of bookkeeping and SaaS solutions evolves, especially as more of our work becomes more focused on value-added, managed services that help small and mid-size businesses prosper," said Marc Visent, CEO and Co-founder of Knowify.

Intuit's QuickBooks Partner Council meets virtually and periodically in-person at Intuit's Silicon Valley headquarters to get an inside look at the company's strategy and product development. Members participate for up to two years, sharing their thoughts and insights on critical accountant and small business tools.

About Knowify

Knowify is a cloud-based software helping contractors gain better control and visibility over their construction projects and business finances. With thousands of clients worldwide, Knowify serves as the beating heart of the small and medium-sized construction industry, enabling teams with the real-time insights needed to work more efficiently, every single day. Visit https://www.knowify.com to learn more about how we are revolutionizing the way construction works.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marc-visent-of-knowify-appointed-to-intuit-quickbooks-partner-council-301528095.html

SOURCE Knowify

IMG To Relaunch MADE In Collaboration With PayPal

Together with PayPal, IMG is bringing back MADE and showcasing emerging designers, K.NGSLEY, Whensmokeclears and Bed On Water, with an immersive, two-day cultural experience and marketplace in Brooklyn

- MADE, which first debuted in 2009 as a fashion platform for emerging designers and cultural creators, such as Telfar Clemens, Eckhaus Latta, Jonathan Simkhai and Hood By Air, is relaunching with support from PayPal . Continuing the MADE legacy as an intersection between fashion and culture, MADE x PayPal will identify and empower the next generation of diverse designers through a two-day experience taking place June 24-25, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York . Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne of Public School alumni of the MADE program, will serve as curators and mentors.

FIS' Modern Banking Platform Now Available on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform

Key facts:

  • FIS Modern Banking Platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure cloud.
  • Financial institutions in expanded markets such as the UK, Thailand and New Zealand will benefit from the latest advancements in cloud security, monitoring, resiliency and operational analytics through a fully API-enabled core platform that uses artificial intelligence and component-based architecture.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that the FIS Modern Banking Platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, expanding digital online banking to financial institutions in markets including the United Kingdom, Thailand and New Zealand. The offering combines the latest advancements in cloud security, monitoring, resiliency and operational analytics with a modern, cloud-native core.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of AdaptHealth Corp. , Katapult Holdings, Inc. , PayPal Holdings, Inc. , and Sesen Bio, Inc.

-

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQCM: AHCO)

FIS Teams with Fireblocks to Accelerate Crypto Adoption within Capital Markets Industry Globally

Key facts:

  • FIS and Fireblocks are teaming to provide enterprise-grade digital asset investing and wallet technology, lending and decentralized finance (DeFi) to FIS capital market clients.
  • Capital markets buy-side, sell-side and corporate firms can now efficiently gain access to the largest crypto trading venues, liquidity providers, lending desks and DeFi applications.

Today, financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced it has teamed with Fireblocks to accelerate crypto adoption within the capital markets industry by enabling firms of all types to access the largest crypto trading venues, liquidity providers, lending desks and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

