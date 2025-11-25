Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi to Present at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , announced today that Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer, will present at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on Tuesday, December 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The fireside chat will begin at 10:35 a.m. Pacific Time (1:35 p.m. Eastern Time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit's investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/news-events . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Investors
Lisa Patterson
Intuit Inc.
650-944-2713
lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Sara Day
Intuit Inc.
650-336-3123
sara_day@intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

