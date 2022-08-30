Fintech Investing News

Tax prep and advisory are now streamlined into a simple, automated tool to save time and scale planning

Today, INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , is announcing Intuit Tax Advisor (ITA), a new, convenient insights tool for tax professionals to deliver tax advisory services. Intuit Tax Advisor seamlessly integrates with Intuit Accountant software, Lacerte and ProConnect Tax, to provide insights and strategies for the tax professional's clients.

ITA generates client-friendly reports with recommendations that are personalized for estimated tax savings strategies. This includes what retirement plan contributions, income and deduction timing, and more, can do for clients. In addition to saving time, ITA helps advisors showcase their expertise and confidently develop personalized tax plans to enable growth for clients and their firms.

"Based on customer feedback, we designed Intuit Tax Advisor to help advisors save time and scale their planning services to more of their staff," said Jorge Olavarrieta, Vice President of product management and design at Intuit. "Tax professionals can simplify proactive tax planning and advisory services with ITA to replace the current process of cobbling together tax planners, spreadsheets, and reporting applications."

"When more and more people are in need of advisory services to help them make significant financial decisions, ITA can help tax professionals differentiate their services and power prosperity with industry-leading change," said Barry Pennett, the SVP and GM of Intuit ProConnect Group. "There is a clear need and appetite for creating more value for clients and firms, and ITA is designed to do just that."

Intuit Tax Advisor highlights include:

Tax Planning & Strategy:

  • ITA helps traditional tax planners showcase their tax expertise by communicating the tax savings associated with each strategy recommended. Through the integration and use of the Lacerte calculation engine and client tax return, advisors can have more confidence in their tax projections and move-forward planning.
  • ITA searches hundreds of potential triggers in the client tax data to generate smart tax strategies that pros can add, dismiss, or adjust. Tax professionals can also choose from a library of tax strategies or create their own custom strategies.
  • All recommended tax strategies and estimated tax savings are automatically populated in a personalized, client-friendly report for tax professionals to share with their client which can be customized with specific firm logos and colors.

Streamlined data and integration:

  • ITA seamlessly integrates with Lacerte and ProConnect Tax software to provide tax insights and strategies for the tax professional's clients.
  • Tax return data for Lacerte and ProConnect is synced to ITA. This eliminates duplicate data entry, reduces errors, helps support better tax recommendations, and supports a more accurate tax projection.

Simple pricing:

  • Pricing for ITA is straightforward and simple. To start generating custom tax plans for a client, customers just need to purchase a client credit. One client credit equals unlimited tax plans for that client within a calendar year.
  • Customers are eligible to reserve three free client credits in 2022.

For more information on Intuit Tax Advisor, visit proconnect.intuit.com/tax-advice-planning-for-professionals/ .

ABOUT INTUIT : Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social .

Debra Hammer
Debra_Hammer@intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUFintech Investing
INTU

PayPal Launches Grant Payments, Enabling Charities to Quickly Receive Funds from Grantmakers

- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today in partnership with National Philanthropic Trust (NPT) and Vanguard Charitable announced Grant Payments, a new product that enables Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) sponsors, community foundations and other grantmakers to deliver grants to charities quickly and electronically via PayPal.

PayPal Grant Payments

Grant Payments will enable charities to receive grants shortly after the funds have been approved by the grantmaker. Both grantmakers and charities will have access to all available grant details, including donor information when provided, via a PayPal dashboard. Eligible and participating charities have been vetted per PayPal's strong compliance standards.

"PayPal is committed to offering safe, secure and seamless products and services that drive efficiency for grantmakers and charities to digitally send and receive grant payments," said Oktay Dogramaci , VP of Giving at PayPal. "By partnering with National Philanthropic Trust and Vanguard Charitable, PayPal Grant Payments will enable more than 200,000 PayPal confirmed charities to quickly receive grants electronically, streamlining and simplifying what has historically been a much more manual and drawn-out process."

In 2020, DAF donors granted at historic levels. Grants from DAFs to qualified charities totaled an estimated $34.67 billion , representing a 27.0 percent increase compared to 2019 and the highest DAF grant increase in a decade. 1 In 2021 Vanguard Charitable sent out $1.78 billion , 2 and NPT sent out $6.4 billion 3 in grants to charities; these payments were made almost entirely by check.

This process can be costly and slow, and the pandemic exacerbated delays in charities receiving grant checks due to disruptions with the postal service and the inability of some non-profits to offices with less access to retrieve checks. Grantmakers and non-profits alike can utilize Grant Payments to save time and resources and focus on fulfilling their respective philanthropic missions.

"We are thrilled to partner with PayPal and NPT to bring modern and effective granting solutions to our donors and non-profit partners alike," said Rebecca Moffett , president of Vanguard Charitable. "Charities today need sustainable donor support more than ever. By streamlining the granting process, donors can make an even greater – and faster – impact on meaningful cause areas. We look forward to continuing to bring innovative solutions to the granting space, ensuring that we're always working to increase philanthropy and maximize its impact over time."

"NPT is always interested in innovation and the pandemic amplified the need for non-profits to receive grant dollars more efficiently," said Eileen Heisman , CEO of National Philanthropic Trust. "This solution does that and more. We believe that PayPal-based Grant Payments will simplify and accelerate how grantmakers can get funds to non-profits for mission-critical programs. The partnership with PayPal and Vanguard Charitable on this sector-wide solution could be a game-changer for other funders as well and has been enormously gratifying."

National Philanthropic Trust will begin to roll out Grant Payments this month, with Vanguard Charitable offering the solution in 2023. All eligible US charities with a confirmed charity status with PayPal can receive grants via PayPal from our partner grantmakers. Charities can review the grant information and accept or decline the grant easily within their PayPal dashboard. Interested grantmakers can contact PayPal for more information at grantpayments@paypal.com , and more information can be found here .

1

2021 Donor-Advised Fund Report , National Philanthropic Trust

2

Annual Report 2021 , Vanguard Charitable

3

The 2021 Annual Report , National Philanthropic Trust

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering 429 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com .

About National Philanthropic Trust

Founded in 1996, National Philanthropic Trust (NPT) marked its 25 th Anniversary in 2021 as the largest national, independent public charity that manages donor-advised funds and one of the leading grantmaking institutions in the U.S. Since its founding, NPT has raised more than $40.5 billion in charitable funding and has made more than 541,000 grants exceeding $21.0 billion to non-profits around the world . NPT annually publishes the Donor-Advised Fund Report , the sector's authority on the state of DAF philanthropy. Visit NPT's resource library to learn what you can do with a DAF and about NPT's impact investing options . More at NPTrust.org and NPTGivingPoint.org .

About Vanguard Charitable

Vanguard Charitable is a leading U.S. non-profit organization that fulfills its mission to increase philanthropic giving by administering a donor-advised fund—a tax-effective way to consolidate, accrue, and grant assets to charity. Since it was founded by Vanguard in 1997 as an independent 501(c)(3) organization, Vanguard Charitable has granted more than $14 billion to charity. Learn more about Vanguard Charitable here .

Media contact:
Tom Hunter
thhunter@paypal.com

PayPal Logo (PRNewsfoto/PayPal)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paypal-launches-grant-payments-enabling-charities-to-quickly-receive-funds-from-grantmakers-301611950.html

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS to Modernize Real-Time Payments Infrastructure and Central Bank Digital Currencies for Countries Around the World

Key facts

  • FIS is now offering a central infrastructure payment solution through RealNet™ Central, which enables countries to modernize or build their own real-time payments network.
  • Additionally, FIS is launching a Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) Virtual Lab that will allow countries to experiment, pilot and accelerate live CBDC implementations.

With real-time payments increasing, many countries must either modernize outdated payments infrastructure or build entirely new real-time payments networks to move money faster. In response, FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has launched its new central infrastructure payment solution, RealNet™ Central , to help central banks transform their markets to digital-first, real-time payment economies.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit Reports Strong Full Year Results and Sets Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Full year revenue grew 32 percent, 24 percent excluding Mailchimp

INTUit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform behind TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, which ended July 31, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kasisto Raises Additional $15.5 Million From FIS and Westpac in Oversubscribed Series C Round

This funding will grow Kasisto's global AI innovation partnerships and accelerate expansion in the US community banking market

Kasisto creators of KAI the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry, today announced a $15.5 million Series C extension, led in the United States by Fidelity Information Services, LLC (NYSE: FIS) and internationally by Westpac Banking Corporation (OTCMKTS: WEBNF), with participation from BankSouth . This brings the total Series C funding to $31 million .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

25-year Financial Services Industry Expert John Durrant Named President of FIS Banking Solutions Group

Key facts

  • John Durrant assumes role of FIS Banking Solutions President on Sept. 1.
  • Durrant succeeds Martin Boyd who has announced plans to retire from FIS.
  • Boyd, who joined FIS in 2015 through the acquisition of SunGard, will remain with the company until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that financial services veteran John Durrant has joined the organization and will assume the role of President of the company's Banking Solutions business effective Sept. 1.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New integration offers enhanced two-way sync of projects, invoices, and expenses between Knowify and QuickBooks Online Advanced

Knowify, leaders in the construction business management software space, announced today the release of the Knowify Connector - a new and improved integration with QuickBooks Online Advanced which further simplifies the financial management of construction projects for contractors. INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform behind TurboTax QuickBooks Mint Credit Karma and Mailchimp has made the connector available for all users who utilize both QuickBooks Online Advanced and Knowify at no additional cost.

Knowify and QuickBooks

The Knowify Connector makes it easier than ever for construction businesses to collect data on projects, invoices, and expenses in a single place, eliminating the need for double-data-entry and preserving data quality. The nearly real-time sync of data between the platforms means that users can evaluate project profitability in real-time, and better understand where they have cost overruns. The Connector enables project managers and financial professionals to work in lockstep, so projects can progress without interruption, and the impact of an individual project's profitability on the overall business can be quickly gauged.

"The Knowify Connector has made the already deep integration between QuickBooks Online Advanced and Knowify even more powerful and accessible." Said Marc Visent, CEO and Co-founder of Knowify. "Knowify's mission is to give growing construction companies the tools and guidance needed to execute on projects more efficiently and to understand how each project they take on is affecting their business overall. The Knowify Connector gives contractors faster, more accurate project data, so they can have a clear idea of how their projects and overall business are performing."

Key Benefits:

  1. Streamline your project processes: Avoid dual data entry for projects created in Knowify and corresponding project financials in QuickBooks Online Advanced.
  2. Track performance at a glance: Share project info between Knowify and QuickBooks Online Advanced, to quickly gauge profitability and see actualized project costs vs budget broken down by materials, equipment, labor, and more.
  3. See project updates in real time: Business owners and financial professionals working in QuickBooks Online Advanced and your project managers operating in Knowify can work in sync using the latest project information.

To learn more about Knowify, visit: https://www.knowify.com/

To learn more about the Knowify Connector, visit: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/r/bookkeeping/whats-new-in-quickbooks-online-june-2022/

To learn more about QuickBooks Online Advanced for Construction, visit: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/industry/construction/

About Knowify

Founded in 2016, Knowify's business management software empowers trade contractors and subcontractors to build their business with confidence using a simple but powerful suite of tools. With the ability to create proposals, track employee time and expenses, track job-costs at a granular level, and handle invoicing, Knowify shows the impact every job is having on your business, so you know exactly which projects to focus on. Knowify acts as a single source of truth for every project, eliminating all the manual data entry and expense tracking that keeps business owners and managers tied up at their desk. Knowify also features an extensive integration with Intuit QuickBooks, and is a top-rated construction solution on Intuit's Apps.com.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Preview of the Knowify Connector

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-integration-offers-enhanced-two-way-sync-of-projects-invoices-and-expenses-between-knowify-and-quickbooks-online-advanced-301604569.html

SOURCE Knowify

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×