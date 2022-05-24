GamingInvesting News

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Playground Ventures

Playground Announces the Worldwide Launch of the Top Gun Legends Mobile Game in Partnership with Paramount Pictures

Playground Ventures Inc (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its joint venture subsidiary MotionPix Game Studio Inc ("MotionPix") and the launch of its exclusive Paramount Pictures licensed mobile game TOP GUN LEGENDS ("Legends").

MotionPix, as the developer of LEGENDS, is the only official licensed mobile game for the Paramount Pictures' Top Gun franchise, with the IP under license from Paramount Pictures in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products. Top Gun was originally released in May 1986 and went on to become a huge commercial success, grossing over $357 million USD with a production budget of $15 million USD.[1] Its popularity endured, with the film setting numerous Home Media records and earning a 2013 re-release in IMAX. Top Gun's cinematic legacy was set in stone after being selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the United States Library of Congress in 2015.

POCKET.WATCH ADDS 13 NEW CREATORS TO BECOME LARGEST INDEPENDENT KIDS AND FAMILY CONTENT STUDIO

With Over 70,000 Videos and Over 15,000 Hours Available for Distribution, pocket.watch Emerges as Key Supplier of Kids and Family Content

Pocket.watch the leading kids and family studio creating global franchises for Generation Alpha, today announced the addition of 13 new creators to its roster of global superstars. The move significantly expands the company's audience, content library, and original content slate with the world's biggest kids and family digital stars. The new creators bring further diversity, broader age ranges and new formats to pocket.watch, which already boasts content and original intellectual property from powerhouse creators like Ryan's World Toys and Colors Onyx Family Kids Diana Show and LankyBox the current No. 1 gaming channel on all of YouTube.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

WHITAKER CENTER OPENS NEW PNC INNOVATION ZONE FEATURING FIRST-OF-ITS KIND "PURPOSEFUL GAMING STUDIO"

PNC INNOVATION ZONE AT WHITAKER CENTER INCLUDES 40-FOOT DIGITAL CINEMA, ESPORTS SPACE AND STEAM EDUCATION

Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, together with PNC Bank, announced the grand opening of the new 7,000-square-foot PNC Innovation Zone at Whitaker Center. The PNC Innovation Zone combines Whitaker Center's existing 40-foot-tall Select Medical Digital Cinema with a newly constructed world-class purposeful gaming studio, designed by leading educational design architects Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates in collaboration with entertainment and technology giant Clair Global. To power the PNC Innovation Zone, Whitaker Center has also partnered with Comcast to become one of the region's largest "Lift Zones" offering free, robust Wi-Fi to all guests.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gen.G and 1Password Partner to Reinforce Importance of Online Security in Gaming

Fans can interact with the Gen.G community in online scavenger hunt 'Quest for the Lost Console' to win prizes

- Global esports organization, Gen.G and human-centric security leader, 1Password are partnering to launch 'Quest for the Lost Console' a series of seven web-based puzzles with the goal of helping bridge the often forgotten notion of making the online world a safer place for everyone.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Planet Mojo & Concept Art House Announce Partnership to Spur Web3 Gaming

NFT publisher Concept Art House will design 3D characters for an upcoming Planet Mojo game

  • The partnership builds upon decades of cumulative experience in video game design and development shared by the two teams.
  • The 3D characters created by Concept Art House will be used in Planet Mojo's forthcoming auto chess game.
  • Planet Mojo's NFT sale on Polkastarter will begin on June 1 .

Mystic Moose, an independent game developer creating the web3 Metaverse Planet Mojo has partnered with Concept Art House (CAH), a leading publisher for some of the world's most recognizable NFTs and video game art.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

#1 P2E Game Splinterlands Announces Validator Node Licenses Sale on May 25

Splinterlands, the #1 play-to-earn game (P2E) on the blockchain, announces that their Validator Node licenses will go on sale on May 25, 2022 . The Validator Node licenses will be available to the public and operate on a Delegated Proof-of-Stake model.

The Validator Node sale is recognized as a major milestone for Splinterlands in their goal of moving towards a decentralized business framework, with their decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) release planned to follow in the coming months. The sale will take place on Splinterlands' website and require Splintershards (SPS) and Vouchers to participate.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

