Introducing Flow by ServiceNow: a new AI service desk that deploys instantly

A startup within ServiceNow, Flow brings automation to AI-native users with speed and simplicity
New offering enables teams to automate workflows in chat channels with natural language—helps resolve requests fast, eliminate repetition
ServiceNow , the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention, today launched Flow by ServiceNow, a new conversational AI-native service desk built for teams reimagining the way they deploy ITSM for the AI era. It is available to any organization where speed and simplicity matter most, whether it's a small team or an enterprise. Flow can be deployed instantly and be up and running in a day, with no implementation project and no infrastructure required. It helps resolve employee issues and requests through conversations in the chat channels teams already use. Flow delivers the speed organizations want, with instant answers and resolutions all grounded in ServiceNow's leadership in workflow automation and innovation.
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AI has changed expectations across the board, especially for those on the front lines in IT departments and DevOps organizations. New ways of working mean employees expect help in the conversations they're already having and get answers back the same way, not swivel to a different experience in a portal or ticketing system. Flow solves this by having the conversation act as the interface. Support happens where work happens, natively within chat channels.
At the same time, teams waste time solving the same problems repeatedly: password resets, access requests, policy questions, infrastructure provisioning. With Flow, when users resolve a request correctly, they can automate that workflow with a single click, eliminating repetition. Next time the issue comes up, Flow handles it automatically. No knowledge base articles needed. That's reliable results at AI speed.
"Flow is for companies that want to work in a completely new way. It's automation built for speed and simplicity," said Amit Zavery, president, chief operating officer, and chief product officer at ServiceNow. "We are meeting companies where their employees work every day—in conversational channels like Slack and Teams, and investing where we see AI-native market opportunities. With Flow, every organization can have intelligent automation designed for business reality, speed, and ease."
How Flow works: sign up, go live, automate
With Flow, support happens where work happens, and the conversation becomes the interface. Flow is a new standalone product with faster deployment and the same reliable results expected from ServiceNow's comprehensive service management portfolio. Flow doesn't just answer repetitive requests. It closes them or automatically escalates if needed. This is how ServiceNow is transforming how work gets done: AI-native, conversational support, easy-to-build automations, beginning in ITSM and expanding across every team.
Flow requires no deployment, no infrastructure, and no employee training. As ways of working and workforce needs are changing with AI, Flow provides a clear entry point for conversational service desk support. New customers can buy and activate Flow directly, with no existing ServiceNow relationship or platform prerequisite. Flow can begin handling requests as soon as it goes live.
"Technology leaders today want simplicity. They want their teams empowered to solve problems quickly without adding complexity. The real value comes when those solutions can be easily automated and repeated at scale," said Stephen Elliot, group vice president, software development and IT operations, IDC. "By combining conversational experiences with accessible automation, organizations can shorten time-to-value, reduce manual effort, and deliver more consistent service outcomes."
ServiceNow's current customer base gains a new help desk experience too. Existing customers on AI-native SKUs can deploy Flow immediately at no additional procurement cost through consumption-based usage. Teams running full-scale ITSM deployments can also use Flow for specific departments, remote teams, or newly acquired business units that need rapid deployment or prefer a different operational model. No matter the company size, Flow brings teams online quickly, integrates into any existing knowledge, assets, ticketing, and AI usage, while giving confidence that everything is tied to the ServiceNow AI platform for auditability and governance when needed.
What customers are saying about Flow by ServiceNow:
CFO Advisors
"Our clients live in Slack with us, and we run dedicated company-to-company channels where we provide support in real time. With Flow, we can deliver instant help directly in the channels our clients already use, without the friction of switching tools. This lets us operationalize finance support more effectively across our entire customer base and create real leverage in how we deliver value."
— Alex Wu, Managing Partner, CFO Advisors
Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center (FNMOC), U.S. Navy
"Flow could help FNMOC cut through red tape and reduce reliance on informal, personality-based processes by enabling users to build workflows directly through Microsoft Teams. Rather than navigating layers of coordination or disconnected systems, using Flow, our teams could turn recurring needs into transparent, repeatable processes where the work already occurs. For smaller ServiceNow organizations, Flow offers a practical way to gain more value from the platform without the extensive resources of larger enterprises—especially in environments where systems and services are often siloed."
— Jeffery Compoc, Deputy N6, FNMOC, U.S. Navy
Serenity EHS, Inc.
"We're a small team building solutions on ServiceNow and moving fast every day. We want to maximize the time we spend solving customer needs and minimize how much effort we spend on internal IT, HR, and other operational tasks. In the past, we often had to search across numerous locations for answers. Flow turns all of our data into one conversational interface so our team asks for help in Slack and gets answers instantly. It's how we scale knowledge with a lean team."
— Peter Oneppo, Co-founder & CEO, Serenity EHS, Inc.
VividCharts
"At VividCharts we're a lean team that moves fast, and people are constantly asking the same questions about our processes, our tools, and our history. Flow lets us turn that into a conversation instead of an email chain. Someone asks a question in Slack, Flow pulls answers from what we've already documented, and if it's something new, we escalate it and learn from it, and Flow automates it the next time. It's like having an organizational memory that actually works, which is something we didn't have before."
— Mitch Stutler, co-founder and CEO, VividCharts
Partners:
The launch of Flow opens new market segments for ServiceNow, also creating more opportunities for partners. ServiceNow partners get a way to acquire new customers in any industry, from the Fortune 500 to the Fortune 500,000. That creates immediate customer value and opens the door to additional offerings on the ServiceNow AI Platform over time. ServiceNow's partner ecosystem will support adoption across both existing and new customer bases.
Availability:
During controlled availability, anyone interested in Flow can sign up at letsflow.ai for updates and early access to a free trial. Customers in North America get priority access in the initial weeks, with general availability expected for North America and EMEA in Q4 2026. Flow will also be available to existing ServiceNow customers on any ServiceNow pricing plan that includes AI capabilities.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow platform integrates with any model, any cloud and any data source to orchestrate, govern, and secure work across the agentic enterprise. ServiceNow gives customers the enterprise context and control to build and scale confidently. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous work for IT, CRM, Security, employee experience and more. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to Flow by ServiceNow. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow's financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
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