Introducing Amazon Grocery: A New Private Label Food Brand From Amazon Offering Quality Products at Everyday Low Prices

Unified brand brings together Amazon Fresh and Happy Belly customer favorites and new offerings

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced the launch of Amazon Grocery , a new private label brand featuring more than 1,000 high-quality food items rated 4 stars or above. The extensive selection includes everything from milk and olive oil to fresh produce, meat and seafood, with most products priced under $5, offering exceptional value to customers. The new private label brand unites Amazon's customer favorite Amazon Fresh and Happy Belly brands into one cohesive grocery essentials collection, available through both Amazon.com and Amazon Fresh stores.

Amazon Grocery Pantry Staples

"With Amazon Grocery, we're simplifying how customers discover and shop our extensive private label food selection while maintaining the quality and value our customers expect and deserve," said Jason Buechel, Vice President of Amazon Worldwide Grocery Stores and Chief Executive Officer at Whole Foods Market. "During a time when consumers are particularly price-conscious, Amazon Grocery delivers more than 1,000 quality grocery items across all categories that don't compromise on quality or taste – from fresh food items to crave-worthy snacks and pantry essentials – all at low, competitive prices that help customers stretch their grocery budgets further."

Amazon's private-label brands continue to gain momentum, with customers purchasing 15% more private-brand products in 2024 compared to the previous year across Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market, and Amazon Fresh. This growth reflects customers' recognition of the exceptional value found in the tens of thousands of high-quality, competitively-priced private label items from Amazon spanning essential categories including groceries, home goods, fashion, beauty, personal care, and baby products—all designed to deliver the quality customers expect at prices they appreciate. Amazon's approach to grocery is simply to deliver consistent quality, value, selection, and convenience— available whenever and however they need them.

Building on this success, the Amazon Grocery assortment spans fresh produce, dairy, meat, seafood, versatile pantry staples and baking essentials, crave-worthy snacks, and refreshing beverages with most items rated 4 stars or higher from thousands of satisfied customers. The line includes customer favorites like the Amazon Grocery Cage-Free Large White Eggs, Caesar Salad with Chicken, Everything Pre-Sliced Bagels, Golden Pure Honey, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Ground Beef, Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Russet Potatoes, Cut and Peeled Baby Carrots, Jasmine Long Grain Rice, and bite-size Brownies at prices that deliver unmatched value.

To celebrate the launch of Amazon Grocery, we're also excited to introduce a variety of new items such as fresh bakery cinnamon rolls with decadent icing, refrigerated pizza dough to make quality creations at home, refreshing bottled spring water, and refrigerated lemonade. In the coming months, customers can expect even more variety that are sure to please everyone in their home including new frozen pasta meals, pie fillings, granola, and sliced loaf cakes, as well as expanded selections of deli meats, canned beans, and frozen vegetables.

The new Amazon Grocery packaging features a modern, clean and distinctive design with bold, easy-to-read typography to enhance shopping ease and quickly identify high-quality, budget-friendly options when shopping Amazon.com and Amazon Fresh. With sustainability in mind, the new packaging reduces plastic usage, as seen in the packaging for Amazon Grocery apples which now use 50% less plastic than previous product packaging. The new packaging also emphasizes transparency with clear nutrition information and simple ingredient callouts, ensuring customers can make health-informed decisions.

Through Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and local grocery and specialty retailers available on Amazon.com, we offer customers hundreds of thousands of grocery products and everyday essentials—from national names to premium and specialty labels, to a vast and growing selection of private label items—all at a great price. Amazon Grocery complements our comprehensive private label portfolio which includes budget-friendly essentials from Amazon Saver and natural and organic items from 365 by Whole Foods Market—designed to provide customers the best value across every price point for a wide range of grocery products.

Amazon Grocery products are available now online at Amazon.com and Amazon Fresh online and in stores across the country. Product availability may vary online and in-store.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

