Intrepid Metals Strengthens Technical Team

Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR,OTC:IMTCF) (OTCQB: IMTCF) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Balleweg, P.Geo. as Senior Geologist. Mr. Balleweg has worked closely with Intrepid since 2022 as a geological consultant and has been an integral member of the Company's technical team, contributing to the geological understanding and advancement of its Arizona projects through mapping, structural interpretation, target generation, and drill planning.
"As Intrepid advances our Corral Copper Project ("Corral" or the "Project") through an active 2026 exploration campaign, including expanded surface programs, geophysical surveys, and planned drilling, it's important that we continue strengthening our technical team to support the next phase of the Project," says Matt Lennox-King, Intrepid Chairman and Interim-CEO. "Ken has been an important member of our technical team since 2022, and his extensive experience with CRD, porphyry, and epithermal systems makes him exceptionally well suited to support the next phase of exploration at Corral. We're pleased to welcome him into this expanded role as we continue to unlock the district-scale potential of the Project."
Mr. Balleweg is a Certified Professional Geologist with more than 40 years of international mineral exploration and mining experience, specializing in epithermal, CRD, porphyry, and structurally controlled precious and base metal deposits.
Prior to joining Intrepid, Mr. Balleweg held senior technical and executive roles with Pucara Gold, Alamos Gold, and Placer Dome. During a decade as Exploration Manager and Vice President Exploration at Alamos Gold, he managed district-scale exploration programs at the Mulatos Mine in Sonora, Mexico, overseeing drilling, resource expansion, and the discovery of multiple high-grade deposits that successfully replaced reserves throughout production. Earlier in his career with Placer Dome, he played a key role in the geological work that contributed to the discovery of the Gold Rush Deposit in Nevada, one of North America's most significant gold discoveries.
Mr. Balleweg holds a B.Sc. in Geological Engineering and an M.Sc. in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines.
Torrey Hills Capital
The Company has entered into an agreement with San Diego Torrey Hills Capital, Inc. ("Torrey Hills") pursuant to which Torrey Hills has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company, including building and maintaining an investor audience for the Company via the distribution of news releases and Company updates.
Torrey Hills will also work to increase awareness of the Company through access to its established relationships with investment professionals including investment advisors, money managers, analysts and market makers. Torrey Hills will also coordinate conference calls and schedule road show meetings for the Company. The Company will pay Torrey Hills an aggregate fee of US$22,500 as consideration for its services, payable in equal monthly installments of US$7,500 for an initial term of three months beginning July 1, 2026. After the end of the initial term, the agreement will continue on a month-to-month basis, at a rate of US$7,500 per month, until terminated on 30 days prior notice. All compensation payable to Torrey Hills shall be paid from the Company's cash on hand. Torrey Hills is an arm's length party with respect to the Company and does not currently have any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.
Torrey Hills is a marketing firm specializing in emerging growth companies and is based in Rancho Santa Fe, California. Cliff Mastricola will be responsible for all services provided by Torrey Hills to the Company.
About Intrepid Metals Corp.
Intrepid Metals Corp. is focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals, including copper, silver, and zinc, in established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The Company's portfolio is anchored by the Corral Copper Property, an advanced exploration-stage, district-scale system with extensive drilling and significant shallow results, complemented by the Tombstone South and Mesa Well Properties. Intrepid is led by an experienced technical and management team with a strong track record of advancing and permitting projects across North America. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "INTR" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "IMTCF". For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com.
On behalf of the Company
"Matthew Lennox-King"
Chairman & Interim-CEO
For further information regarding this news release, please contact:
Matthew Lennox-King, Chairman & Interim CEO
Evelyn Cox, VP Corporate Development
604-681-8030
invest@intrepidmetals.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to: the expected contributions of Mr. Balleweg; the potential of the Corral Copper property; the timeline, goals and expectations regarding planned exploration and drilling programs at the Company's mineral projects; the mineral potential of the Corral district; and the exploration potential of the Corral Copper Property and the Company's other mineral projects.
In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company can raise additional financing to continue operations; the results of exploration activities, commodity prices, the timing and amount of future exploration and development expenditures, the availability of labour and materials, receipt of and compliance with necessary regulatory approvals and permits, the estimation of insurance coverage, and assumptions with respect to currency fluctuations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to the ability to access infrastructure, risks relating to the failure to access financing, risks relating to changes in commodity prices, risk related to unanticipated geological or structural formations and characteristics risks related to current global financial conditions, risks related to current global financial conditions and the impact of any future global pandemic on the Company's business, reliance on key personnel, operational risks inherent in the conduct of exploration and development activities, including the risk of accidents, labour disputes and cave-ins, regulatory risks including the risk that permits may not be obtained in a timely fashion or at all, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, risks related to disputes concerning property titles and interests, environmental risks and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303349