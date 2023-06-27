Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM and Welcomes New Directors and Chief Financial Officer

Labyrinth Receives $796,000 Refund From Quebec Government

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 27, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders were asked to vote on several items of business as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 23, 2023 (the "Circular"), and all proposals put forward to the Company's shareholders were approved. A total of 3,748,261 Common shares representing approximately 16.77% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Shareholders fixed the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six (6) and elected incumbent directors Chris Buncic, Rick Gittleman and Jason Nickel as well as new directors Mike Ciricillo, Dr. Mark Cruise, and Rich Levielle. At a subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, Paul Robertson was appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Chris Buncic, President, CEO and a Director of Interra Copper, commented, "We are excited to welcome Mike, Mark and Rich to Interra's Board of Directors as we chart our course for growth for the Company. Their combined technical experience is unparalled among the leadership teams of junior exploration and development companies, and we expect great things to come for our business. Paul has been working with the Chilean team since inception and has a valuable experience in Latin America, and we look forward to continuing our work with him."

Mike Ciricillo is a mining executive with over 30 years of operational and project experience, having lived and worked on 5 continents over the span of his career. Mike began his career in 1991 at INCO Ltd in Canada and later joined Phelps Dodge in 1995 which was acquired by Freeport-McMoRan. There he served in positions of increasing responsibility in the United States, Chile, The Netherlands, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In the DRC, Mike served as President of Freeport McMoRan Africa and spent 5 years at Tenke Fungurume from the construction phase into the operations phase. Mike then joined Glencore in 2014 as Head of Copper Operations in Peru, followed by the role of Head of Copper Smelting Operations, and eventually, he was placed in the role as Head of Glencore's Worldwide Copper Assets. He is currently President of the Natural Resources Sector for the NANA Corporation in Alaska.

Dr. Mark Cruise, PGeo, ICD.D is a professional geologist with over 27 years of international exploration and mining experience. A former polymetallic commodity specialist with Anglo American plc, Dr. Cruise founded and was Chief Executive Officer of Trevali Mining Corporation. Under his leadership, from 2008 to 2019, the company grew from an initial discovery into a global zinc producer with operations in the Americas and Africa. He has previously served as Vice President Business Development and Exploration, COO and CEO for several TSX, TSX-Venture and NYSE-Americas listed exploration and development Companies.

Rich Leveille has a lifetime's worth of experience in the mining sector, having grown up in major copper camps in the western US where his father worked for Kennecott. He has a B.S. Geology from the University of Utah and an M.S. in geology at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks. He worked for a progression of companies including AMAX, Kennecott, Rio Tinto, Phelps Dodge and Freeport-McMoRan in the US and internationally, where he was directly involved with and/or managed teams that made several major discoveries. His last corporate position was Sr VP Exploration for Freeport-McMoRan, based in Phoenix. Mr. Leveille retired in September 2017 and has devoted his time since then to hiking, backpacking, fishing, writing, advocacy for immigrants and geological consulting.

Paul Robertson, CPA, CA is the founding partner of Quantum Advisory LLP and has over 20 years of accounting, auditing, and tax experience. He has developed extensive experience in the mining sector and provides financial reporting, regulatory compliance, internal controls and taxation advisory services to a number of junior resource companies.

Interra would also like to thank David McAdam, Scott Young, and Oliver Foeste for their past services to the Company and wishes them well in their future pursuits.

At the Meeting, shareholders also supported the re-appointment of D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

About Interra Copper Corp.

Interra Copper Corp. is focused on building shareholder value through the exploration and development of its portfolio of highly prospective/early-stage exploration copper assets located in Chile and Northern British Columbia.

The Company's portfolio includes three copper projects located the Central Volcanic Zone, within a prolific Chilean Copper belt: Tres Marias and Zenaida in Antofagasta Region, and Pitbull in Tarapaca Region. The Company now holds a significant land package covering an area of 20,050 ha with the projects situated amongst several of the world's largest mines owned by the largest global mining companies including Glencore, Anglo American, Teck Resources and BHP among others. The Company also owns two exploration projects in Northern British Columbia: Thane and Chuck Creek. The Thane Project is located in the Quesnel Terrane of Northern BC and spans over 20,658 ha with 6 high-priority targets identified demonstrating significant copper and precious metal mineralization.

Interra Copper's leadership team is comprised of senior mining industry executives who have a wealth of technical and capital markets experience and a strong track record of discovering, financing, developing, and operating mining projects on a global scale. Interra Copper is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which we operate. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "IMCX". For more information on Interra Copper, please visit our website at www.interracoppercorp.com.

On behalf of the Board and Interra Copper Corp.

Chris Buncic
President & CEO, Director

For further information

Katherine Pryde
Investor Relations Contact
investors@interracoppercorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to exploration on the Company's Tres Marias Copper Project, and the potential results of exploration work on the project. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website. We seek safe harbor.

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drill and crew mobilization at its Tres Marias Copper Project (the "Project"), located approximately 40 km southwest of the city of Calama in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. Close to other major mining operations like Codelco's Chuquicamata mine and BHP's Spence mine, the Company has easy access to infrastructure, services, and labour to simplify the program. Sociedad Perforaciones E Inginiería Chile Limitada ("PerfoChile"), a local business and experienced drilling contractor that services many of the large producing mines in Chile, has been contracted to perform the first phase of the Reverse-Circulation ("RC") drilling campaign, designed to test several high priority geological and geophysical anomalies located on the 16,250 ha Project.

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further detail on the first phase of its planned exploration program at the Company's Tres Marias Copper Project (the "Project" or "Tres Marias") in the Antofagasta region of Chile. On April 10th, 2023, the Company first announced its 2023 exploration program consisting of a planned 10,500 m of Reverse-Circulation ("RC") drilling to test several high priority geological and geophysical anomalies located on the 16,250 ha Project.

Planning of the Phase 1 drill holes in the Western Central and Eastern target areas is based on the review of all geophysical surveys and interpretations, as well as the interpreted structures (i.e., faults), which were interpreted mainly from the MVI MAG sections (Figure 1).

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2023 exploration plans at the Company's Tres Marias Copper Project (the "Project" or "Tres Marias") in the Antofagasta region of Chile. Tres Marias is one of three copper projects that the Company acquired in 2021 from Minera Freeport-McMoRan South America Ltda. The Project is located within the Paleocene Copper Porphyry Belt, about 30 km west of the mining centre of Calama and 30 km north of BHP Chile's Spence Mine.

The planned exploration program consists of 10,500 m of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling across three target areas within the 16,080 ha of contiguous concessions. The objective of the program is to test a number of targets identified in the technical work completed to date, which includes the reprocessed historical airborne ZTEM and 3D inversion of this airborne data, a 504 km UAV high-resolution magnetic survey, and a 29 line-km GDAS 3D induced polarization survey completed by Alto Verde Copper.

Interra Copper Corp.

March 10, 2023 TheNewswire - VANCOUVER, British Columbia Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX ) ( OTC:IMIMF ) ( FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated December 2, 2022, the Company has entered into a definitive business combination agreement dated March 8, 2023 (the " Definitive Agreement ") with Alto Verde Copper Inc. (" Alto Verde ") and 1000465623 Ontario Inc. (" Interra Subco "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Alto Verde (the " Transaction "). The Definitive Agreement replaces the letter of intent between the Company and Alto Verde with respect to the Transaction. The Company and Alto Verde are at arms' length.

Interra Copper Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire July 6, 2022 - Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX ) ( OTC:IMIMF ) ( FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 30, 2022 (the " Meeting "). Shareholders were asked to vote on several items of business as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2022 (the " Circular "), and all proposals put forward to the Company's shareholders were approved. A total of 1,931,743 Common shares representing approximately 23.03% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 27, 2023 .

Western Copper And Gold Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five (5) and elected all directors, as follows:

Director

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Tara Christie

71,492,356

98.09 %

1,391,025

1.91 %

Michael Vitton

71,981,699

98.76 %

901,682

1.24 %

Bill Williams

72,321,112

99.23 %

562,269

0.77 %

Kenneth Williamson

72,164,913

99.01 %

718,468

0.99 %

Klaus Zeitler

71,323,374

97.86 %

1,560,007

2.14 %


Shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to set their remuneration.

The Company's report of voting results will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), EDGAR ( www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ), and on the Company's website.

CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT

The Company informs that Mr. Cam Brown is stepping down from his position as Vice President Engineering and effective July 1, 2023 will no longer be an officer of the Company, but will continue to remain employed by the Company as a Special Technical Advisor. The Company would like to thank Mr. Brown for his valued contribution as an officer of the Company and congratulates him in his new role.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Sama Resources Doubles Mineral Resources at the Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Deposits in Cote d'Ivoire, West Africa

SAMA Resources Inc.

Metallurgical Copper Recovery up to 88% in a 26% Copper Grade Concentrate and up to 72% Nickel Recovery in a 13% Nickel Grade Concentrate

FPX Nickel Confirms Optimization of Baptiste Process Flowsheet, Improving Recovery by 4% for Upcoming Preliminary Feasibility Study

FPX Nickel Confirms Optimization of Baptiste Process Flowsheet, Improving Recovery by 4% for Upcoming Preliminary Feasibility Study

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce completion of the preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") metallurgical testwork campaign with key results supporting the updated concentrator flowsheet and providing a materially improved understanding of the process characteristics of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ").  The robust testwork campaign involved multiple bench- and pilot-scale programs, with the resultantly improved process design basis increasing the Davis tube recoverable (" DTR ") nickel recovery by 4% in comparison to the recovery assumed in the 2020 preliminary economic assessment (" PEA ").

Northern Dynasty Reminds Shareholders of Voting Deadline for fhe Upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reminds shareholders of the upcoming deadline to vote at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"), which is scheduled to be held at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, on June 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., local time

The Board of Directors of Northern Dynasty recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of all the proposed items

VVC Achieves Cashflow Generating Milestone

VVC Achieves Cashflow Generating Milestone

VVC's Strategic Investment, Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"), the operator of one of the leading helium, beverage grade CO 2 and carbon sequestration hubs in North America, announced the startup of its Phase I Helium Extraction Plant at its St. Johns Dome asset, which spans approximately 150,000 contiguous acres. The St. Johns asset is located in Apache County, Arizona, atop one of the largest helium and carbon dioxide reservoirs in North America, with an estimated 33 billion cubic feet of helium and 9 trillion cubic feet of CO 2 in accessible reservoirs. Notably, both helium and CO 2 produced from the region contain no hydrocarbon component.

Canadian North Resources Receives DTC Eligibility, Unlocking New Opportunities for Investors

Canadian North Resources Receives DTC Eligibility, Unlocking New Opportunities for Investors

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company,") (TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility, a significant milestone that will enhance the accessibility and efficiency of the Company's shares for investors in the United States.

The DTC eligibility allows the Company's common shares to be electronically cleared and settled through the Depository Trust Company, which simplifies the trading process and broadens the Company's investor base to entire North America. As a result, investors can now trade the Company's shares seamlessly through their brokerage accounts, facilitating faster and more secure transactions.

