International Paper Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Fortune Minerals Announces Government of Canada Funding for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Impact funded to complete Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
International Paper Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

International Paper Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Jamie A. Beggs and Scott A. Tozier to Join as Newest Board Members

Ilene S. Gordon to Retire from the Board

- International Paper ("IP") (NYSE: IP) announced that Jamie A. Beggs and Scott A. Tozier have been elected to IP's Board of Directors, effective May 21, 2024 . The company also announced that Ilene S. Gordon has retired from the Board citing personal and health reasons, effective May 21, 2024 .

International Paper Logo (PRNewsfoto/International Paper)

  • Ms. Beggs, age 47, currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a premier provider of specialized and sustainable materials solutions and services. In her current role, she is responsible for all areas of finance and investor relations, as well as, at times, information technology and corporate communications. She is also helping lead the organization through a strategy focused on long-term sales growth leveraging innovative and sustainable solutions, growth into new end markets and geographies, and expansion of EBITDA margins. Previously, Ms. Beggs served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Hunt Consolidated and prior to that, spent a decade in various roles at Celanese Corporation. Ms. Beggs earned her Bachelor of Business Administration and her Master of Professional Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin in 1999. She is also a certified public accountant.

  • Mr. Tozier, age 58, currently serves as a strategic advisor at Albemarle Corporation, (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. From 2011 – 2023, he served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Albemarle Corporation, where he led a team of over 500 employees around the world responsible for all aspects of financial management, M&A, sustainability, and at times, information technology, corporate procurement, and logistics and shared services. Under his leadership, Albemarle's revenues grew from $2.9 billion in 2011 to $7.3 billion in 2022 and market cap grew from $5B in 2011, peaked at $38B in 2022, and is currently at ~$14B . Mr. Tozier was also part of the leadership team that laid the strategy for M&A activities as well as divesting of businesses that did not fit the company's growth profile. Previously, he spent 16 years with Honeywell, where he held senior financial positions in the U.S., Australia , and Europe . Mr. Tozier earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Information Systems from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1988 and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan in 1994. He is also a certified public accountant.

Ms. Beggs and Mr. Tozier will each be appointed to the Audit and Finance Committee and the Public Policy and Environment Committee effective May 21, 2024 .

Mark S. Sutton , Chairman of IP said, "Jamie and Scott are seasoned, global executives who bring extensive financial expertise and business insight to IP's Board of Directors. Jamie's deep finance, IR and audit experience in asset-intensive industries growing into new geographies, combined with Scott's track record of guiding businesses through strategic transformations, including significant M&A, will be invaluable as we embark on our next phase of growth."

Sutton continued, "I am very appreciative to Ilene for her many contributions to the IP Board over the past 12 years. We are grateful for her insight and guidance throughout her tenure, for her nearly five years as the Board's lead independent Presiding Director, as well as her leadership as chair of the Governance Committee."

With these changes, the IP Board will consist of 11 directors, nine of whom are classified as independent directors. At its May 14, 2024 , regular meeting, the Board appointed Clinton A. Lewis, Jr. , as chair of the Governance Committee.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. , we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America , Latin America , North Africa and Europe . Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion . Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-announces-changes-to-its-board-of-directors-302154364.html

SOURCE International Paper

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Albemarle CorporationALBNYSE:ALBBattery Metals Investing
ALB
The Conversation (0)
Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that the NI 43-101 Technical Report for Grid's Clayton Valley Lithium Project, dated March 4, 2024, prepared by Mr. Steven McMillin P.G. of Rangefront Geological, has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and can be viewed on the Company's website at Clayton Valley Technical Report

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 7, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces its plans to explore for the upcoming 2024 mineral exploration season in Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 2, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces that its exploration team has just visited the Clayton Valley Lithium Property in Esmeralda County, Nevada. This lithium project is located in Clayton Valley, Nevada adjacent to the village of Silver Peak, Nevada, about 48 km (29 miles) southwest of Tonopah, Nevada, and 273 kilometers (170 miles) southeast of Reno, Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

Keep reading...Show less
copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Amends Hook-Carter Uranium Project Joint Venture Agreement with Denison Mines - Exploration Planned for 2024

ALX Resources Corp. Amends Hook-Carter Uranium Project Joint Venture Agreement with Denison Mines - Exploration Planned for 2024

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an amending agreement (the "Amendment") with Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") whereby ALX may increase its ownership interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium property ("Hook-Carter", or the "Project") from 20% to 25% ownership by funding the next $3.0 million of exploration at the Project within the next 30 months. Hook-Carter is a highly-prospective and large exploration property with significant coverage along the prospective Patterson Lake, Carter, and Derksen exploration corridors — notably covering approximately 13 kilometres of the Patterson Lake Corridor along strike of the Arrow uranium deposit owned by NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen"), and the Triple R uranium deposit owned by Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DLP Resources Announces Warrant Repricing

DLP Resources Announces Warrant Repricing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces that it intends to amend the exercise price of an aggregate of 6,622,250 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued as part of the Company's private placement that closed in two tranches on September 28, 2023 and November 1, 2023. An aggregate of 4,000,250 Warrants were issued on September 28, 2023 and 2,622,000 Warrants were issued on November 1, 2024. The Warrants are currently exercisable at a price of $0.80 and expire on September 28, 2025 and November 1, 2025, respectively.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Enters Into Convertible Securities Funding Agreement for up to C$10 Million With Lind Partners

Fortune Minerals Enters Into Convertible Securities Funding Agreement for up to C$10 Million With Lind Partners

Initial C$1.25 million drawdown used to pay a C$1 million downpayment for the Alberta refinery site

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Patriot Battery Metals Announces C$75M Flow-Through Financing

Patriot Battery Metals Announces C$75M Flow-Through Financing

/NOT FOR RELEASE TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES /

May 22, 2024 Sydney, Australia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it has completed the purchase of a 90% interest in a highly prospective grass roots copper and cobalt property in Northwestern Ontario (Company news release dated February 20, 2024).

The Firesteel project ("Firesteel" or the "Project" or "Property"), previously referred to as the Honeyjack project, is located less than 10 km directly west of Upsala along Highway 17 and stretches for 16 km to the Firesteel River (Figure 1 and 2).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Engages SGS in Quebec to Propel Strategic Funding and Technological Advancements for Re-2Ox and Eventual Production Facility

Coniagas Battery Metals Engages SGS in Quebec to Propel Strategic Funding and Technological Advancements for Re-2Ox and Eventual Production Facility

(TheNewswire)

Quebec is a strategic gateway to the emerging North American EV industry with excellent workforce, infrastructure, and green energy.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects

AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Related News

Gold Investing

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects

Precious Metals Investing

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Precious Metals Investing

Galloper Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Resources Inc to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Base Metals Investing

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Congress

Gold Investing

Plato Gold Reports on First Quarter Results

Gold Investing

Labrador Gold Provides Update on Sale of Kingsway Project

×