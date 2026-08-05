Intercontinental Exchange Reports July 2026 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today reported July 2026 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

July highlights include:

  • Total average daily volume (ADV) up 25% y/y; open interest (OI) up 18% y/y
  • Total Energy ADV up 13% y/y; OI up 6% y/y
    • Total Oil ADV up 16% y/y
      • Brent ADV up 40% y/y
      • Gasoil ADV up 10% y/y
      • Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 10% y/y
    • Total Natural Gas ADV up 9% y/y; OI up 9% y/y
      • North American Gas OI up 8% y/y
      • TTF gas ADV up 36% y/y; OI up 16% y/y
      • Asia gas ADV up 73% y/y; OI up 40% y/y, including record OI of 272k lots on July 14
    • Total Environmentals ADV up 18% y/y
  • Total Agriculture & Metals ADV up 38% y/y; OI up 42% y/y
    • Sugar ADV up 11% y/y; OI up 27% y/y
    • Cocoa ADV up 65% y/y; OI up 71% y/y
    • Coffee ADV up 58% y/y; OI up 18% y/y
    • Cotton ADV up 71% y/y; OI up 88% y/y
  • Total Financials ADV up 39% y/y; OI up 38% y/y
    • Total Interest Rates ADV up 40% y/y; OI up 43% y/y
      • Euribor ADV up 25% y/y; OI up 26% y/y
      • SONIA ADV up 66% y/y; OI up 66% y/y
      • Gilts ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 18% y/y
    • Total Equity Indices ADV up 30%
      • MSCI ADV up 45% y/y
  • NYSE Equity Options ADV up 26% y/y

About Intercontinental Exchange

Including the New York Stock Exchangeand clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

Category: Corporate

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE Investor Relations Contact :
Steve Eagerton
+1 904 854 3683
steve.eagerton@ice.com

investors@ice.com

ICE Media Contact :
Rebecca Mitchell
+44 207 065 7804
rebecca.mitchell@ice.com

media@ice.com

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