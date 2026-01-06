Intercontinental Exchange Reports December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Statistics

Total Futures & Options ADV +19% y/y in December, +7% y/y in 4Q25, and record ADV in 2025 +14% y/y

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported December 2025 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

"ICE had a record year in 2025 for volumes traded, including record commodities, energy and interest rates trading, with record trading in the final quarter of the year across ICE's benchmark oil, power and environmental markets," said Ben Jackson, President of ICE. "Over the last 25 years, we have built a global derivatives platform and supporting data business to provide our customers with the breadth of tools and information they need to manage and reposition their risk to respond to events impacting the outlook for markets."

Highlights include:

  • Total open interest (OI) up 17% y/y; average daily volume (ADV) up 19% y/y in December, up 7% y/y in 4Q25 and record 2025 ADV up 14% y/y
  • Total Energy OI up 6% y/y, including record futures OI of 42.0M lots on December 23; ADV up 16% y/y in December, up 10% y/y in 4Q25 and record 2025 ADV up 15% y/y
    • Total Oil OI up 14% y/y; ADV up 3% y/y in December, up 7% y/y in 4Q25 and record 2025 ADV up 13% y/y
      • Brent OI up 22% y/y, including record futures OI of 3.2M lots on December 22; ADV up 9% y/y in December, up 4% y/y in 4Q25 and record 2025 ADV up 11% y/y
      • Gasoil OI up 20% y/y; ADV up 7% y/y in 4Q25 and record 2025 ADV up 8% y/y
      • Other Crude & Refined products OI up 15% y/y; ADV up 9% y/y in December, up 23% y/y in 4Q25 and record 2025 ADV up 22% y/y
      • Record WTI* 2025 ADV up 10% y/y
    • Total Natural Gas OI up 3% y/y, including record futures OI of 25.7M lots on December 23; ADV up 33% y/y in December, up 14% y/y in 4Q25 and record 2025 ADV up 18% y/y
      • North American Gas ADV up 30% y/y in December, up 13% y/y in 4Q25 and up 15% y/y in 2025
      • TTF Gas OI up 18% y/y, including record OI of 5.6M lots on December 23; ADV up 30% y/y in December, up 10% y/y in 4Q25 and record 2025 ADV up 22% y/y
      • Asia Gas OI up 59% y/y, including record OI of 226k lots on December 12; ADV up 149% y/y in December, record 4Q25 ADV up 66% y/y and record 2025 ADV up 37% y/y
    • Total Environmentals OI up 15% y/y; ADV up 19% y/y in December, record 4Q25 ADV up 10% y/y and record 2025 ADV up 4% y/y
  • Cotton OI up 37% y/y; ADV up 10% y/y in December, up 16% y/y in 4Q25 and record 2025 ADV up 8% y/y
  • Total Financials OI up 46% y/y, including record futures OI of 16.0M lots on December 12; ADV up 25% y/y in December, up 5% y/y in 4Q25 and record 2025 ADV up 16% y/y
    • Total Interest Rates OI up 54% y/y, including record OI of 41.1M lots on December 11; ADV up 33% y/y in December, up 7% y/y in 4Q25 and record 2025 ADV up 19% y/y
      • Euribor OI up 40% y/y, including record futures OI of 5.7M lots on December 12; ADV up 22% y/y in December and record 2025 ADV up 8% y/y
      • SONIA OI up 75% y/y, including record OI of 14.1M lots on December 11; ADV up 28% y/y in December, record 4Q25 ADV up 24% y/y and record 2025 ADV up 28% y/y
      • Gilts OI up 23% y/y; ADV up 8% y/y in December, record 4Q25 ADV up 18% y/y and record 2025 ADV up 4% y/y
    • MSCI OI up 2% y/y; ADV up 4% y/y in 2025
  • NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 18% y/y in December, up 43% y/y in 4Q25 and up 40% y/y in 2025
  • NYSE Equity Options ADV up 11% y/y, up 29% y/y in 4Q25 and up 13% y/y in 2025

* Combined OI and volumes of WTI and ICE HOU.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025.

ICE Investor Relations Contact :
Daria Mashchenko
+1 770 857 2383
daria.mashchenko@ice.com

investors@ice.com

ICE Media Contact :
Rebecca Mitchell
+44 207 065 7804
rebecca.mitchell@ice.com

media@ice.com

