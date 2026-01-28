Intercontinental Exchange Launches Reddit Signals and Sentiment Tool Providing Actionable Market Indicators for Investors

Transforms millions of complex, unstructured Reddit conversations

i nto actionable market signals for investors to use

Now available on ICE's data platforms

and the ICE Consolidated Feed

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced the launch of Reddit Signals and Sentiment, a suite of data and analytical tools that transforms millions of Reddit conversations into structured, actionable market signals for investors.

Conversations on platforms like Reddit can provide unique insights on markets and investing, but often take time to reach institutional investors, who then need to evaluate the value of that information and integrate it into investment decision-making processes. By analyzing anonymized and aggregated trends from the real-time Reddit data stream, and applying AI and ICE's sophisticated data science expertise, the new Reddit Signals and Sentiment service is designed to significantly reduce the time it takes for social signals to surface and be integrated into trading strategies.

"The Reddit community produces a massive amount of complex, unstructured, but often very insightful, information across millions of active user conversations," said Chris Edmonds, President of ICE's Fixed Income and Data Services. "By bringing our vast experience working with large, complex datasets, we're able to quickly identify useful market signals, connect them to companies and securities in our entity database, and compress the information cycle to help investors find new alpha-generating opportunities and manage risk."

Reddit Signals and Sentiment is available over ICE's data platforms, including the ICE Consolidated Feed. It offers real-time and historical sentiment scores, and a daily graph showing which companies, products or entities are trending and being discussed together. These signals are derived from anonymized public data, ensuring no individual user tracking or profiling. The Reddit Signals and Sentiment service leverages ICE's extensive entity identification and reference databases to seamlessly connect market signals to specific securities or companies, allowing customers to integrate it with existing ICE data offerings, including securities pricing, fundamental data and corporate actions.

This new service is part of ICE's comprehensive and proprietary data offerings that can help enhance market insights, manage risks, and uncover investment opportunities.

For more information on Reddit Signals and Sentiment, please visit: https://ice.com/fixed-income-data-services/data-and-analytics/market-signals-and-sentiment .

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025.

Category: Fixed Income and Data Services

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE Media Contact
Damon Leavell
damon.leavell@ice.com
+1 212 323 8587

media@ice.com

ICE Investor Relations Contact:
Steve Eagerton
+1 904 854 3683
steve.eagerton@ice.com

investors@ice.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

