Intellia Therapeutics to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates

Intellia Therapeutics to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA), a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies, today announced that the company will host a conference call on February 26, 2026, at 8 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and business updates.

To join a webcast of the call, please visit this link. To join the teleconference, U.S. callers should dial 1-833-316-0545 and international callers should dial 1-412-317-5726, approximately five minutes before the call. All participants should ask to be connected to the Intellia Therapeutics conference call.

A replay of the call will be available for approximately 90 days on the Events page in the Investors & Media section of Intellia's website, www.intelliatx.com.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies. Since its inception, Intellia has focused on leveraging gene editing technology to develop novel, first-in-class medicines that address important unmet medical needs and advance the treatment paradigm for patients. Intellia's deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its people, is helping set the standard for a new class of medicine. To harness the full potential of gene editing, Intellia continues to expand the capabilities of its CRISPR-based platform with novel editing and delivery technologies. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Intellia Contact:

Jason Fredette
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
jason.fredette@intelliatx.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

intellia-therapeutics-incntlanasdaq-ntla
NTLA
The Conversation (0)
Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...

Intellia Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) reported operational highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: “In 2019, we advanced our full-spectrum strategy, guiding both our in vivo and ex vivo lead programs toward the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Winston Tailings: Traxys Letter of Interest Signed

Selta Project - Exploration Update

Drilling preparation commenced at Roy on the Sunbeam Property

Silverco Announces Closing of Its $62.5 Million "Bought Deal" Offering

Related News

gold investing

Winston Tailings: Traxys Letter of Interest Signed

gold investing

Selta Project - Exploration Update

gold investing

Drilling preparation commenced at Roy on the Sunbeam Property

precious metals investing

Silverco Announces Closing of Its $62.5 Million "Bought Deal" Offering

precious metals investing

THE Mining Investment Event Announces 2026 Issuers and Welcomes New and Returning Partners

precious metals investing

One Bullion Limited to Participate in PDAC 2026, The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, March 1-4, 2026

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Provides Further Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador