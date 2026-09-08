Intel Foundry and ASML Collaborate to Accelerate Industry Readiness for High NA EUV

Intel Foundry and ASML Collaborate to Accelerate Industry Readiness for High NA EUV

This week at the SPIE Photomask Technology + Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography conference, Intel Foundry and ASML highlighted continued progress in bringing High Numerical Aperture (High NA) Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography into production and advancing the technologies that will shape its future adoption.

Specifically, Intel Foundry and ASML shared the following updates:

  • High NA continues to be used in high-volume manufacturing production at Intel Foundry today , with more than one million wafers processed to date across early tool certification and testing, research and development efforts, and volume production on select layers for a subset of Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, code-named Panther Lake. Overlay, throughput and availability are meeting Intel Foundry's expectations.
  • Products manufactured on Intel 18A using High NA for select layers continue to deliver performance that meets or exceeds comparable layers patterned using the NXE platform (EUV with numerical aperture of 0.33).
  • Customers can realize the benefits of High NA using the industry's current mask format, either by floor-planning within the 6-inch mask or by utilizing Intel Foundry's stitching capabilities and process design kit (PDK) solutions.
  • For more than three years, Intel Foundry has championed the large mask format initiative to align the mask ecosystem , working closely with ASML, mask makers, automation suppliers, EDA partners, materials providers, and semiconductor manufacturers to advance the standards, infrastructure, and technology needed to support future High NA scaling.

"Intel Foundry has been one of the key leaders of the industry's adoption of High NA, from installing the first commercial EXE system in 2024, to qualifying the latest generation of tools, to shipping the first high-volume logic product manufactured with High NA," said Christophe Fouquet, president and CEO, ASML. "ASML recognizes Intel Foundry's pioneering role in High NA and its innovations to deliver value today with 6-inch masks, as well as its long-time support of the 6x12-inch mask evolution."

"The companies building the increasingly complex AI products of the future need manufacturing innovations that are production-ready and easy to use," said Naga Chandrasekaran, Intel Executive Vice President and Co-General Manager of Intel Foundry. "Within our lithography capabilities, Intel Foundry is focused on near term enablement of High NA on 6-inch masks with or without stitching, and making the transition to 6x12-inch masks. We will continue to work closely with ASML and the entire industry to enable this transition."

Intel Foundry and ASML are building on years of collaboration to bring together the lithography ecosystem around larger-format masks, helping drive standards, infrastructure, and technology advances needed to support future High NA EUV scaling. Working alongside mask makers, automation suppliers, EDA partners, materials providers, and semiconductor manufacturers, the companies have helped establish the industry's path to larger-format masks while enabling customers to realize the benefits of High NA EUV today.

Presentations at SPIE Photomask Technology + Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography

This week at the SPIE Photomask Technology + Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography conference, Intel Foundry and ASML will share updates on reticle stitching, a technique that enables designers to use High NA EUV with today's standard 6-inch masks. ASML's Jan van Schoot will present "Scanner and mask requirements to support half field stitching" on Tuesday, September 8 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time, followed by Intel Foundry's Kimberly Pierce, who will present "High NA EUV: stitching for manufacturing" at 11:20 a.m. in the same session.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at intel.com .

About ASML

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across EMEA, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML's more than 44,000 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML – our products, technology and career opportunities – at www.asml.com .

Intel Media Relations
ContactPR@Intel.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IntelINTCnasdaq:intc
INTC
The Conversation (0)
Shareholders of Intel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 2, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - INTC

Shareholders of Intel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 2, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - INTC

If you suffered a loss on your Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more informationhttps://zlk.com/pslra-1/intel-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=82913&wire=1or contact Joseph... Keep Reading...
Intel and Apollo Agree to Joint Venture Related to Intel's Fab 34 in Ireland

Intel and Apollo Agree to Joint Venture Related to Intel's Fab 34 in Ireland

Intel Corporation (Nasdaq: INTC) and Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced a definitive agreement under which Apollo-managed funds and affiliates will lead an investment of $11 billion to acquire from Intel a 49% equity interest in a joint venture entity related to Intel's Fab 34. This press... Keep Reading...
Intel Accelerates AI Everywhere at Computex 2024; Redefines Compute Power, Performance and Affordability with new Xeon 6, Gaudi Accelerators and Lunar Lake Architecture to Grow AI PC Leadership

Intel Accelerates AI Everywhere at Computex 2024; Redefines Compute Power, Performance and Affordability with new Xeon 6, Gaudi Accelerators and Lunar Lake Architecture to Grow AI PC Leadership

AI runs best on Intel across the compute continuum from the data center, cloud and network to the edge and PC. NEWS HIGHLIGHTS Launches Intel® Xeon® 6 processors with Efficient-cores (E-cores), delivering performance and power efficiency for high-density, scale-out workloads in the data center.... Keep Reading...
Investors in Intel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 2, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - INTC

Investors in Intel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 2, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - INTC

If you suffered a loss on your Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more informationhttps://zlk.com/pslra-1/intel-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=82613&wire=1or contact Joseph... Keep Reading...
Robbins LLP Urges Intel Corporation Stockholders with Large Losses to Contact the Firm for Information About Their Rights

Robbins LLP Urges Intel Corporation Stockholders with Large Losses to Contact the Firm for Information About Their Rights

Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) securities between January 25, 2024 and April 25, 2024. Intel designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Goldgroup Reports Strong First Results from 26,000 Metre San Francisco Drill Program

Goldgroup Reports Strong First Results from 26,000 Metre San Francisco Drill Program

Unlocking Chester's Metal Riches!

High-Priority Anomalies Identified at Oval Cu-Ni-PGE Project

Related News

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Reports Strong First Results from 26,000 Metre San Francisco Drill Program

defense and security investing

Defense: A High-Value Market for Next-Gen Batteries

copper investing

Unlocking Chester's Metal Riches!

copper investing

High-Priority Anomalies Identified at Oval Cu-Ni-PGE Project

base metals investing

Scheme Update - CAML Shareholder Resolution Passed

copper investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Decade Resources Doubles with 100 Percent Gain

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Bounce Back After Warsh Scare, Oil Prices Break US$90