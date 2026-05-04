Intel Announces Leadership Appointments to Advance Client Computing and Enable Future Innovation

Intel Announces Leadership Appointments to Advance Client Computing and Enable Future Innovation

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

  • Intel appoints Alex Katouzian as executive vice president and general manager of Client Computing & Physical AI
  • Names Pushkar Ranade chief technology officer

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) today announced two key leadership appointments to strengthen its core product business and advance the company's innovation agenda.

Alex Katouzian Appointed to Lead Client Computing & Physical AI Group

Alex Katouzian will join Intel as executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing and Physical AI Group. In this role, Katouzian will align Intel's client computing business with emerging physical AI systems that span robotics, autonomous machines, and other AI devices.

"AI is creating unprecedented opportunities at the edge, driving a sea change in client computing and physical AI systems," said Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO. "Alex brings deep technical expertise, strong operational discipline, and decades of experience building and scaling global compute platforms. He is the right leader to help us reimagine client computing beyond the traditional PC and align this future with the next wave of growth in physical AI."

Katouzian joins Intel from Qualcomm Technologies where he most recently served as executive vice president and group general manager of mobile, compute, and extended reality (XR). He is widely recognized for his technical vision and consistent track record of execution at scale.

"Intel is creating the foundation for AI-driven transformation, from leading in AI PCs, to scaling AI inference at the edge, and accelerating the future of physical AI systems," said Katouzian. "I'm excited to join Lip-Bu and the Intel team at this critical moment to help scale innovation and deliver the next generation of computing experiences."

Katouzian will join Intel in May.

Pushkar Ranade Appointed Chief Technology Officer

Intel also announced that Pushkar Ranade has been appointed chief technology officer, transitioning from the interim role. As CTO, Ranade will advance the company's technology strategy, lead special technology projects, and drive the development of critical emerging areas, including quantum computing, neuromorphic computing, photonics, and novel materials.

Ranade will continue to serve as chief of staff to the CEO, ensuring strong alignment between Intel's technology strategy and business priorities.

Both Katouzian and Ranade will report directly to CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at intel.com .

Intel Media Relations
ContactPR@Intel.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IntelINTCnasdaq:intc
INTC
The Conversation (0)
Shareholders of Intel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 2, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - INTC

Shareholders of Intel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 2, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - INTC

If you suffered a loss on your Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more informationhttps://zlk.com/pslra-1/intel-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=82913&wire=1or contact Joseph... Keep Reading...
Intel and Apollo Agree to Joint Venture Related to Intel's Fab 34 in Ireland

Intel and Apollo Agree to Joint Venture Related to Intel's Fab 34 in Ireland

Intel Corporation (Nasdaq: INTC) and Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced a definitive agreement under which Apollo-managed funds and affiliates will lead an investment of $11 billion to acquire from Intel a 49% equity interest in a joint venture entity related to Intel's Fab 34. This press... Keep Reading...
Intel Accelerates AI Everywhere at Computex 2024; Redefines Compute Power, Performance and Affordability with new Xeon 6, Gaudi Accelerators and Lunar Lake Architecture to Grow AI PC Leadership

Intel Accelerates AI Everywhere at Computex 2024; Redefines Compute Power, Performance and Affordability with new Xeon 6, Gaudi Accelerators and Lunar Lake Architecture to Grow AI PC Leadership

AI runs best on Intel across the compute continuum from the data center, cloud and network to the edge and PC. NEWS HIGHLIGHTS Launches Intel® Xeon® 6 processors with Efficient-cores (E-cores), delivering performance and power efficiency for high-density, scale-out workloads in the data center.... Keep Reading...
Investors in Intel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 2, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - INTC

Investors in Intel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 2, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - INTC

If you suffered a loss on your Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more informationhttps://zlk.com/pslra-1/intel-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=82613&wire=1or contact Joseph... Keep Reading...
Robbins LLP Urges Intel Corporation Stockholders with Large Losses to Contact the Firm for Information About Their Rights

Robbins LLP Urges Intel Corporation Stockholders with Large Losses to Contact the Firm for Information About Their Rights

Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) securities between January 25, 2024 and April 25, 2024. Intel designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bunker Hill on Track for June Restart of Operations

Cascadia Commences 2026 Exploration at the Carmacks Project, Yukon

Nuvau Minerals Announces Satisfaction of Post-Closing Payment to Glencore Under Earn-In Agreement

QIMC Partners with Lambton College to Develop Hydrogen-Powered Modular Energy Systems for AI Data Centers

Related News

base metals investing

Cascadia Commences 2026 Exploration at the Carmacks Project, Yukon

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces Satisfaction of Post-Closing Payment to Glencore Under Earn-In Agreement

oil and gas investing

QIMC Partners with Lambton College to Develop Hydrogen-Powered Modular Energy Systems for AI Data Centers

base metals investing

Awalé Reports New Discovery on 100%-Owned Ground with Multiple Shallow Intercepts, Including 17 Metres at 1.9 g/t Gold

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of The AFZ Core and Intersect New Mineralization at Depth at The Queensway Gold Project

precious metals investing

Mayfair Gold Appoints Drew Anwyll, P.Eng., as CEO

gold investing

Cascadia Minerals: Advancing Copper and Gold Projects in Yukon