Integrated Cyber Solutions Embarks on a New Journey with IPO Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.(CSE:ICS), a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), is thrilled to announce its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). This milestone marks a significant step in the Company's journey to make top-tier cybersecurity protection accessible for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
In an era where cyber threats pose an ever-present danger to businesses of all sizes, Integrated Cyber Solutions is on a mission to level the playing field. The recent MGM cyberattack is a stark reminder that even the most prominent companies are vulnerable. Integrated Cyber Solutions believes that the same level of protection that large corporations enjoy should be available to SMEs and SMBs.
Integrated Cyber's Chief Executive Officer, Alan Guibord, shared his excitement about this significant event, "We are thrilled to declare our Initial Public Offering on the CSE. This is an important landmark for the organization and our customers, enabling us to gather additional funds to boost our expansion and enhance our IC360 technology platform. We firmly believe that Integrated Cyber is in a prime position to emerge as a frontrunner in cybersecurity, catering to the SME and SMB sectors and offering indispensable protection to firms that require safeguarding."
The IPO listing under the ticker symbol CSE: ICS will enable investors to support Integrated Cyber Solutions' vision of safeguarding businesses of all sizes against the evolving landscape of cyber threats. Trading of the stock will commence on Tuesday, 10 October 2023.
The Company's IPO has garnered significant interest from investors seeking to capitalize on the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions. As organizations increasingly rely on digital infrastructure, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has never been greater. Integrated Cyber's expertise in vulnerability management, cyber training, and managed detection and response positions it well to address these challenges.
The IPO was underwritten by Leede Jones Gable Inc., with Odyssey Trust Company acting as the transfer agent. MLT Aikins was pivotal as the corporate lawyer in this offering, providing invaluable support and expertise throughout the process.
About Integrated Cyber Solutions
Integrated Cyber Solutions (CSE: ICS) is a managed security service provider (MSSP) that humanizes cybersecurity managed services to the Small-to-Medium Business (SMB) and Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors. The Company integrates capabilities from third-party cybersecurity providers, allowing companies to continuously adapt their services to evolving technologies and providers – ensuring customers have access to the latest cybersecurity solutions. Apart from providing essential cybersecurity services, Integrated Cyber's managed services and IC360 technology platform consolidate vast amounts of information to generate actionable intelligence from the numerous software point solutions within their customer's environments. The results enable simple, understandable, and actionable insights to help customers comprehend and better secure their organization. Integrated Cyber greatly emphasizes the human aspect of cybersecurity management, simplifying complex concepts, and highlighting the crucial role that employee behavior plays in a company's cyber defenses.
Forward-Looking Statement:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as 'anticipate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'seek,' 'estimate,' 'will,' 'project,' 'continue,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'target,' 'forecast,' 'budget,' 'goal,' 'may,' 'should,' 'could,' or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic conditions, industry trends, regulatory changes, competition, technological advancements, and other factors beyond our control. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
