Intergrated Cyber Solutions

Integrated Cyber Solutions Embarks on a New Journey with IPO Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.(CSE:ICS), a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), is thrilled to announce its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). This milestone marks a significant step in the Company's journey to make top-tier cybersecurity protection accessible for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

In an era where cyber threats pose an ever-present danger to businesses of all sizes, Integrated Cyber Solutions is on a mission to level the playing field. The recent MGM cyberattack is a stark reminder that even the most prominent companies are vulnerable. Integrated Cyber Solutions believes that the same level of protection that large corporations enjoy should be available to SMEs and SMBs.

Integrated Cyber's Chief Executive Officer, Alan Guibord, shared his excitement about this significant event, "We are thrilled to declare our Initial Public Offering on the CSE. This is an important landmark for the organization and our customers, enabling us to gather additional funds to boost our expansion and enhance our IC360 technology platform. We firmly believe that Integrated Cyber is in a prime position to emerge as a frontrunner in cybersecurity, catering to the SME and SMB sectors and offering indispensable protection to firms that require safeguarding."

The IPO listing under the ticker symbol CSE: ICS will enable investors to support Integrated Cyber Solutions' vision of safeguarding businesses of all sizes against the evolving landscape of cyber threats. Trading of the stock will commence on Tuesday, 10 October 2023.

The Company's IPO has garnered significant interest from investors seeking to capitalize on the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions. As organizations increasingly rely on digital infrastructure, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has never been greater. Integrated Cyber's expertise in vulnerability management, cyber training, and managed detection and response positions it well to address these challenges.

The IPO was underwritten by Leede Jones Gable Inc., with Odyssey Trust Company acting as the transfer agent. MLT Aikins was pivotal as the corporate lawyer in this offering, providing invaluable support and expertise throughout the process.

In conjunction with the IPO listing, Integrated Cyber will actively engage with its stakeholders and the broader community on social media platforms, including LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, to provide updates and insights about the cybersecurity industry and the Company's initiatives. Follow the Company on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/integrated-cyber/) and other social media channels to stay informed about the latest developments.

For more information about Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. and its IPO listing on the CSE, please visit www.integrated-cyber.com.

Cyber security for SMBs an untapped market with billion-dollar potentialyoutu.be

About Integrated Cyber Solutions

Integrated Cyber Solutions (CSE: ICS) is a managed security service provider (MSSP) that humanizes cybersecurity managed services to the Small-to-Medium Business (SMB) and Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors. The Company integrates capabilities from third-party cybersecurity providers, allowing companies to continuously adapt their services to evolving technologies and providers – ensuring customers have access to the latest cybersecurity solutions. Apart from providing essential cybersecurity services, Integrated Cyber's managed services and IC360 technology platform consolidate vast amounts of information to generate actionable intelligence from the numerous software point solutions within their customer's environments. The results enable simple, understandable, and actionable insights to help customers comprehend and better secure their organization. Integrated Cyber greatly emphasizes the human aspect of cybersecurity management, simplifying complex concepts, and highlighting the crucial role that employee behavior plays in a company's cyber defenses.

Contact:

Kevin Thomas, CMO
email: PR@Integrated-Cyber.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as 'anticipate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'seek,' 'estimate,' 'will,' 'project,' 'continue,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'target,' 'forecast,' 'budget,' 'goal,' 'may,' 'should,' 'could,' or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic conditions, industry trends, regulatory changes, competition, technological advancements, and other factors beyond our control. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Source

ChemX Materials Limited

Tranche 2 Strategic Funding Facility From US Institutional Shareholder

ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian based high-purity critical materials business, is pleased to announce that it has received a further $1,700,000 from Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund, LLC, a US-based investment fund managed by Mercer Street Capital Partners, LLC (together, the “Investor”) pursuant to the convertible note agreement between the Company and theInvestor that was announced on 4 August 2023 (Convertible Note Agreement).
Keep reading...Show less
view of earth from space

Tech 5: Bankman-Fried Trial Begins, OpenAI Considers Making AI Chips

The world of tech is always changing, which makes it an exciting place for investors to be.

There was a lot going on in the sector during first week of October, from the beginning of one of the most talked-about trials of the year to an acquisition that took one of the largest parking companies off the trading floor.

Here are five stories the Investing News Network tracked in the world of tech this week.

Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Waroona Energy Commences DFS on Solar Power Facility

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) advises that Waroona Energy Inc. (TSXV: WHE) (Waroona) has commenced a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for a 120MWdc solar power generation facility.

Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials Limited

Testwork Delivers HPA Flowsheet Enhancements and HPM Market Update

ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian based high purity critical materials business, is pleased to announce significant progress in both HPA and HPM business streams.

Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials Limited

Updated - Micro Plant Delivers Critical 4N HPA Milestone

Assayconfirms4N(99.99%)HPAacrossanimpressive66elements

ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian based high purity critical materials business provides further information to the previously released announcement on 29th September 2023, Micro Plant Delivers Critical 4N HPA Milestone.

HIGHLIGHTS

Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials

Micro Plant Delivers Critical 4N HPA Milestone

Assay confirms 4N (99.99%) HPA across an impressive 66 elements

ChemX Materials Ltd (ASX: CMX) (ChemX or Company), an Australian based high purity critical materials developer, is delighted to announce recent results from its High Purity Alumina (HPA) Micro Plant operations, located in Perth, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

COMET LITHIUM RECEIVES DRILLING PERMIT AND LIDAR SURVEY RESULTS AT LIBERTY

PrairieSky Appoints Vice-President, Business Development & Chief Commercial Officer

Beyond Lithium Options Victory Project Totalling More than 16,000 Hectares

×