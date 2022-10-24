Base MetalsInvesting News

Pentwater Capital Management LP (" Pentwater "), the largest minority shareholder of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (" Turquoise Hill " or the " Company ") (TSX:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) welcomes that leading proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders of Turquoise Hill vote AGAINST Rio Tinto's proposed C$43/share privatization of Turquoise Hill, agreeing with Pentwater that the proposal as currently structured does not fairly value TRQ's minority shares.

ISS stated in its report that:

  • …it is clear based on comparable transactions and historical valuation that the offer does not represent a suitable value for shareholders
  • While the offer provides an escape from the immediate downside, certainty of value today comes at a cost that is too high to be tolerated
  • …there appears to be far more upside than downside in the long-term
  • …severity of the downside risk is outweighed by the magnitude of the discount to NAV implied by the offer
  • …securing an offer that appropriately compensates investors for TRQ's long-term profile is paramount
  • TRQ is a unique company, and its potential long-term value is defined by considerations that are truly singular
  • The offer has also been publicly criticized by several observers, and concerns with the sale process and historical corporate governance practices offer little in the way of reassurance
  • The value of TRQ is based on its interest in what has been presented as a top-five copper producing mine with an estimated life of 80 years. In other words, TRQ's value is tied in a unique way to objectively long-term trends and macro developments
  • Had TRQ added Pentwater's nominee in the wake of the 2020 proxy contest, when the dissident received support from approximately two-thirds of minority shareholders, investors might have an easier time believing that the offer represents a fair value
  • … there are several important milestones already within view, including first sustainable production for one of TRQ's three panels in Q1 2023, and the start of cash flows in earnest in 2025. These milestones provide a clear path through what figures to be a period of turbulence

Based upon its detailed and careful analysis, ISS recommended that shareholders of Turquoise Hill vote AGAINST the proposed transaction.

The ISS recommendation reflects a clear and informed rejection of Rio Tinto's proposed C$43/share transaction.

Construction Underway at New Teck Emergency Department - Ushering in a New Era for Royal Inland Hospital

Royal Inland Hospital Foundation and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") are joining today to celebrate the beginning of construction of the new Teck Emergency Department at Royal Inland Hospital (RIH). Teck contributed $2.5 million towards the hospital's new emergency department which will feature the installation of innovative antimicrobial copper surfaces and equipment to help protect patients and health care workers.

The Teck Emergency Department ushers in a new era for RIH, with renovations scheduled to be complete in 2026. When finished, the department will offer expanded care and enhanced patient outcomes in one of the busiest emergency/trauma centres in British Columbia's interior region. The facility upgrades will result in reduced wait times for access to treatment for people when they need it most. Teck's donation will also facilitate innovation within the department, including antimicrobial copper surfaces and equipment that reduce the spread of infectious disease.

TEM | Meleya Update - Drilling In Progress At Clover Target

TEM | Meleya Update - Drilling In Progress At Clover Target

Tempest Minerals Ltd(TEM) is pleased to update the market on the progression of continued drilling at the Meleya Project. Drilling is currently focussed on the Clover target. A diamond hole (637.1m) WARDH75 has now been completed with thick sequences of highly altered maﬁc geology and minor sulphides observed throughout the hole.
Comet Resources

Comet Resources Limited Prospectus

For an offer of 135,000,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.20 per Share to raise $27,000,000 (Public Offer).

The Public Offer comprises:

Proxy Advisor Glass Lewis Recommends that Turquoise Hill Shareholders Vote "FOR" the Rio Tinto Go-Private Transaction

  • Shareholders will enjoy the certainty of C$43 per share all cash consideration and a 67% premium to Turquoise Hill's unaffected share price.
  • To learn how to vote your shares, go to www.turquoisehilltransaction.com .

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced that proxy advisor Glass Lewis has recommended that the Company's shareholders vote "FOR" the previously announced proposed plan of arrangement pursuant to which, among other things and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions precedent, Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto") would acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates do not currently own for C$43.00 per share in cash (the "Arrangement"). The Glass Lewis report supports the unanimous recommendation of the special committee of independent members of Turquoise Hill's Board of Directors (the "Special Committee") that Turquoise Hill's minority shareholder's vote "FOR" the resolution approving the Arrangement .

American West Metals

Excellent Metallurgical Results Support Development Potential At West Desert

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce excellent results from metallurgical test work on the near surface and sulphide ores at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

copper bobbins

Copper Price Update: Q3 2022 in Review

Click here to read the previous copper price update.

After declining sharply in Q2, copper prices remained above the US$7,000 per metric ton (MT) mark in the third quarter.

Overall market volatility paired with weaker demand in China have been putting pressure on copper since April.

With Q4 already in motion, the Investing News Network (INN) caught up with analysts, economists and experts alike to find out what’s ahead for copper supply, demand and prices.

