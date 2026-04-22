Inspired Entertainment Secures Alberta iGaming Supplier Registration, Expands North American Presence

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, today announced that it has been approved by the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) and has obtained registration as an iGaming Goods or Services Supplier Critical Gaming Systems (IGCS).

This approval positions Inspired to support operators in Alberta's soon to launch regulated iGaming market, further strengthening the Company's presence across North America.

Alberta will become only the second Canadian province to introduce a regulated commercial online casino and sports betting market, with a planned launch date in the third quarter 2026. The province's approach emphasizes strong regulation, player protection, and social responsibility.

Inspired is already active in the province through its partnership with Play Alberta, the government-run iGaming platform. That live experience gives Inspired valuable insight into the market, the regulatory environment, and player preferences.

"We are thrilled to receive our IGCS registration from the AGLC," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired. "Alberta is a highly attractive market, and our experience with Play Alberta gives us a strong foundation to expand responsibly. We look forward to helping operators deliver great gaming experiences while supporting the province's commitment to player protection."

With this approval, Inspired continues to expand its possibilities to supply operators committed to responsible gaming, and furthers its commitment to regulated market gaming.  

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

With a proven track record of innovation, Inspired is a leading provider of content, technology, hardware and services for licensed gaming, betting and lottery operators around the world. Inspired's proprietary games resonate with players and deliver consistent performance for gaming operators across interactive, virtual sports, and retail gaming environments. Inspired's content and gaming systems are designed to work together across digital and retail channels, enabling scalable deployment and a consistent player experience. Through this integrated content-led approach, Inspired helps operators strengthen their offerings, drive engagement, and deliver compelling player experiences.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired's website at www.inseinc.com.

Contact:

For Investors
IR@inseinc.com 

For Press and Sales
inspiredsales@inseinc.com 


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