Inspired Entertainment Announces Multi-Year Extension of Virtual Sports Partnership with bet365

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, today announced a multi-year extension of its long-standing Virtual Sports agreement with bet365, one of the world's leading online gambling operators.

The extension provides an ongoing opportunity for Inspired to work closely with bet365 to deliver Virtual Sports innovations, including the launch of an enhanced Virtual Soccer product featuring a Bet Builder functionality, timed to coincide with the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Inspired's pre-built Bet Builder (same game parlays) allow players to create quick, intuitive selections by combining multiple outcomes into a single, bespoke wager. This proven mechanic delivers a more interactive and personalized betting experience.

For operators, Bet Builder functionality is designed to improve retention and bring one of the most successful live sportsbook mechanics into the Virtual Sports environment. By narrowing the gap between live sports betting and Virtual Sports, Bet Builder sets a new benchmark for engagement within Virtual Soccer.

"We are delighted to sign this multi-year extension with bet365, reinforcing our long-term partnership and shared commitment to innovation in Virtual Sports," said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired Entertainment. "By combining our Virtual Sports expertise with bet365's global reach and customer insight, we will continue to deliver products that resonate with players and drive value for operators, particularly around major global sporting moments such as the 2026 World Cup."

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with Inspired," said a bet365 spokesperson. "Inspired is an established and trusted long-term partner, consistently delivering Virtual Sports content that performs well across our various markets. The introduction of Bet Builder functionality within Virtual Soccer allows us to offer customers a more engaging experience while aligning Virtual Sports more closely with live sports betting mechanics."

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

With a proven track record of innovation, Inspired is a leading provider of content, technology, hardware and services for licensed gaming, betting and lottery operators around the world. Inspired's proprietary games resonate with players and deliver consistent performance for gaming operators across interactive, virtual sports, and retail gaming environments. Inspired's content and gaming systems are designed to work together across digital and retail channels, enabling scalable deployment and a consistent player experience. Through this integrated content-led approach, Inspired helps operators strengthen their offerings, drive engagement, and deliver compelling player experiences. 

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

About bet365

At bet365, we don't do ordinary. The original pioneers of ‘In-Play' betting, we now offer an unrivalled sports betting experience which covers almost 100 sports and over 1,000,000 live streams to millions of customers worldwide. Our online betting brand is powered by a world-class proprietary product and over 9,000 employees across the globe. Cultural and linguistic zones around the globe are serviced using geo-specific content and 21 different languages to enhance the customer experience.

bet365 prides itself in being a responsible operator and has a range of useful tools to help customers stay in control of their gambling that can be found at https://responsiblegambling.bet365.com/en.

18+ | GambleAware.org

Contact details:

Jon Riley – jon.riley@bet365.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired's website at www.inseinc.com.

Contact:

For Investors
IR@inseinc.com 

For Press and Sales
inspiredsales@inseinc.com 


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Inspired EntertainmentINSEnasdaq:insegaming investing
INSE
The Conversation (0)
NorthStar Gaming Provides Update on Strategic Priorities for 2026

NorthStar Gaming Provides Update on Strategic Priorities for 2026

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today provided an update on its strategic priorities for 2026, focused on disciplined execution, effective capital allocation, and improving the Company's profitability profile. All dollar figures... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Announces Leadership Changes

NorthStar Gaming Announces Leadership Changes

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that, effective immediately, Michael Moskowitz is no longer the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") or Chair of its Board of Directors (the "Board").CEO TransitionThe Board has... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Operating leverage continues to improve with gross margin outpacing revenue growth and operating expenses declining NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Holdings (TSXV:BET)

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

Get access to more exclusive Gaming Investing Stock profiles here Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Launches "The Boost" to Unlock New Revenue Streams and Accelerate Business Performance

NorthStar Gaming Launches "The Boost" to Unlock New Revenue Streams and Accelerate Business Performance

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that it has launched a new website called "The Boost." Available at www.theboostbet.ca. The Boost will feature original casino and sports betting content designed for Canadian gaming... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

NorthStar Gaming Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective May 16, 2025, the Ontario Securities Commission has revoked the temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") it had previously granted to the Company on May 8, 2025... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Highway Access Permit for Record Ridge Project, Marking Another Key Development Milestone

Avant Brands Continues to Strengthen Balance Sheet with $1.77 Million Debt Retirement at $0.935 Per Unit

InMed Provides Update on Pharmaceutical Development Programs - Advancing Lead Drug Candidates Towards IND and Clinical Trial

Oreterra Announces Stock Option Grant

Related News

Force Majeure Spreads Across Global Commodities as Iran War Disrupts Supply Chains

oil and gas investing

Oil Tops US$100 as Iran Conflict Threatens Strait of Hormuz Supply Route

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Highway Access Permit for Record Ridge Project, Marking Another Key Development Milestone

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Stock Option Grant

energy investing

Skyharbour JV Partner Denison Mines Commences Winter Drill Program at the Wheeler North Joint Venture in Northern Saskatchewan

precious metals investing

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER

energy investing

Valeura Energy Inc. - Thailand Clarifies Fuel Security Measures