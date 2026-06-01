InPlay Oil Corp. Confirms Monthly Dividend for June 2026

 InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO,OTC:IPOOF) (OTCQX: IPOOF) ("InPlay" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share payable on June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2026. The monthly cash dividend is expected to be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian federal and provincial income tax purposes.

About InPlay Oil Corp.

InPlay is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities. The common shares of InPlay trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPO and the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol IPOOF.

SOURCE InPlay Oil Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/01/c9720.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

InPlay OilIPO:CCtsx:ipo
IPO:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Energy Corp to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 4th

AI's Power Crisis Is Accelerating a Potential $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Market

Bold Ventures Closes Acquisition of 6 Key Claims Contiguous to Its Joutel Property, Quebec and Completes IP Survey

Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag in the First Drill Hole at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Related News

graphite investing

Tesla Withdraws Bid to End Syrah Graphite Deal

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 4th

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Closes Acquisition of 6 Key Claims Contiguous to Its Joutel Property, Quebec and Completes IP Survey

base metals investing

Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag in the First Drill Hole at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

energy investing

U92 Acquires Comprehensive Historical Technical Dataset for its Kurupung Uranium Project

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 2.3 m of 1,811 g/t Silver within 27.7 m of 166.45 g/t Silver at its Langis Project

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Announces Closing of 1.0% NSR Royalty Acquisition on Newmont's Saddle North Deposit