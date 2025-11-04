Inomin Completes Beaver-Lynx Drilling Program

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to report completion of drilling at the Company's Beaver-Lynx project in south-central, British Columbia (the "Project"). At the Beaver South zone, twelve holes — spaced approximately 200 metres apart — were drilled to test continuity of known mineralization. The South zone drilling tested an area of about 400,000 square metres intersecting an average thickness of 128 metres of serpentinized ultramafics in each hole.

One hole was also drilled in the North zone to test a new high-priority target. The North zone, one of largest zones on the Beaver block, has previously been drill tested on the high magnetic features over 7 kilometres in strike length. In total 3,361.8 metres in 13 holes were drilled — analytical results are pending.

South Zone Drill Map

John Gomez, President of Inomin, states, "It's gratifying to see every hole intersect serpentinized rock typically associated with nickel and magnesium mineralization. We look forward to receiving drill results and next drilling at Beaver-Lynx."

The South and North zones are two of several large, mineralized zones identified by drilling at the Beaver block of the Project. The adjoining Lynx block, 10 kilometres south of the Beaver block, hosts multiple targets comparable and possibly larger in size than what has already been found on the Beaver block, illustrating the Project's district-scale potential.

Collaboration with Sumitomo

The 2025 Beaver-Lynx exploration program is being undertaken in collaboration with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("Sumitomo") which are funding the exploration. Sumitomo is earning into the Project through an earn-in and joint venture agreement with the Company. Inomin is the operator of the Project.

About Beaver-Lynx

The Beaver-Lynx property comprises approximately 28,000 hectares and is ideally located in south-central British Columbia, 50 kilometres from the city of Williams Lake and adjacent to the Gibraltar mine property, the second largest open-pit copper mine in Canada. Beaver-Lynx is easily accessible by good all-season roads, and is close to hydro-electric power, as well as active railway lines.

Exploration, including drilling, has demonstrated the Project may host large volumes of nickel and magnesium. Drilling has also intersected copper, chromium, cobalt, silver, and gold. Given positive initial drilling and metallurgical test results — as well as multiple, large-scale, mineral zones — the Beaver-Lynx project has the potential to be a major source of nickel and other critical minerals. For further information about Beaver-Lynx, visit Inomin's website www.inominmines.com.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol MINE. For more information, visit www.inominmines.com.

Inomin Mines Director, L. John Peters, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

John Gomez
info@inominmines.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the targets, plans and expectations of the Company with respect to the new drilling program at the Beaver-Lynx property, and the expectations with respect to increased drilling at the Beaver-Lynx property.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the drilling program at the Beaver-Lynx property is not carried out as planned.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

