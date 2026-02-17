Inomin and Sumitomo Plan Next Exploration at Beaver-Lynx

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE,OTC:IMINF) ("Inomin" or the "Company") and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("Sumitomo") are preparing the next exploration program at the 28,000-hectare Beaver-Lynx polymetallic project in south-central BC. The program will build on the strong 2025 drill results that expanded the South zone and confirmed a large nickel-magnesium-cobalt-PGE system.
John Gomez, President of Inomin comments, "Last year's drilling confirmed we're dealing with a large, growing mineral system. Our next program aims to build on that momentum and test several new targets at the Lynx block that could be as significant as the South zone."
The upcoming program will continue expanding the South zone discovery and launch the first-ever drilling at the Lynx block, where several targets, as defined by magnetic surveys, appear as large or larger than those already drilled. Beaver-Lynx sits next to the Gibraltar mine and benefits from excellent infrastructure. Drilling to date suggests the project could host significant volumes of critical minerals, including nickel, magnesium, cobalt, platinum, and palladium.
More details on the 2026 program will be released once finalized.
About Beaver-Lynx
The 28,000-hectare Beaver-Lynx project is located in south-central British Columbia, approximately 50 kilometres north of Williams Lake and adjacent to the Gibraltar mine, Canada's second-largest open-pit copper operation. The project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, including all-season road access, nearby hydro-electric power, and proximity to active rail lines. The surrounding resource communities provide comprehensive services and a skilled workforce.
Exploration to date has focused exclusively on the Beaver block - including multiple drilling campaigns - indicating the property may host large volumes of nickel and magnesium, along with cobalt, platinum, and palladium. Drilling has also intersected chromium, copper, silver, and gold, underscoring the polymetallic nature of the system. With encouraging drill results and several extensive mineralized zones identified, Beaver-Lynx has the potential to become a significant new source of critical minerals.
The adjoining Lynx block, located ten kilometres south of the Beaver block, hosts multiple high-priority targets that are comparable - and in some cases potentially larger - than those at Beaver. Together, these zones highlight the district-scale opportunity of the Beaver-Lynx project.
For more information about Beaver-Lynx, please visit www.inominmines.com.
Google Earth satellite image of 28,000-hectare Beaver-Lynx property between Gibraltar and Mount Polley mines, two of the largest mining operations in British Columbia. Beaver is the northern property area connected to southern Lynx block.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/283956_d7814d3a84cab8fc_001full.jpg
About Inomin Mines
Inomin Mines is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol MINE. For more information, please visit www.inominmines.com.
Inomin Mines Director, L. John Peters, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:
Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President and CEO
For more information contact:
John Gomez
info@inominmines.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur".
This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts, and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, targets, plans and expectations of the Company with respect to exploration programs and the mineral potential of the Beaver-Lynx property.
These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that future drilling programs at the Beaver-Lynx property are not carried out.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283956