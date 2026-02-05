Innovotech Inc. Strengthens Executive Team and Announces New Edmonton Facility Lease

(TheNewswire)
Edmonton, Alberta February 5, 2026 TheNewswire - Innovotech Inc. (TSXV: IOT) ("Innovotech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Jodi McDonald as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and Rod Szarka as Chief Commercial Officer ("CCO") of the Company, each effective February 1, 2026. The Company is also pleased to provide a corporate update regarding a new facility lease in Edmonton, Alberta.
Appointment of Chief Operating Officer
Ms. McDonald was previously President of Keystone Labs Inc. ("Keystone"), which was recently amalgamated with Innovotech Labs Corporation ("Labs"). Both Keystone and Labs were wholly owned subsidiaries of Innovotech Inc., and their amalgamation into a single entity as Innovotech Labs Corporation was previously announced on January 2, 2026, having been completed on January 1st, 2026.
Ms. McDonald has led Keystone for more than 20 years, building and scaling a regulated laboratory business with a strong focus on quality, client service and team development. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science from the University of Alberta.
"Over the last two decades, Jodi has built and led a laboratory organization that understands how to deliver high quality science while taking care of people," said Dr. Craig Milne, CEO of Innovotech. "She is a proven people leader who knows the realities of running complex laboratory operations, meeting regulatory expectations, supporting demanding programs and building cultures where talented scientists can do their best work. Her experience integrating quality, operations and people leadership will be central as we continue to grow Innovotech as a leading life sciences CRO."‑quality science while taking care of people," said Dr. Craig Milne, Chief Executive Officer of Innovotech. "She is a proven team and people leader who knows the realities of running complex laboratory operations—meeting regulatory expectations, supporting demanding programs and building cultures where talented scientists can do their best work. Her experience integrating quality, operations and people leadership will be central as we continue to grow Innovotech as a leading life sciences CRO."
"I am honoured to take on the Chief Operating Officer role at Innovotech," said Ms. McDonald. "Having worked closely with this team for many years, I know the depth of talent across our laboratories. My focus will be on empowering our people, strengthening our operational and quality systems, and ensuring that our clients experience the consistency, reliability and responsiveness they need to advance their programs."
Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer
Innovotech is also pleased to announce the appointment of Rod Szarka as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Szarka was previously Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Keystone, where he was responsible for building client relationships and expanding service offerings. In his new role as CCO of Innovotech, Mr. Szarka will oversee revenue generation across the Company, including responsibility for business development, client relationships and the buildout of a dedicated sales and client service team for all Innovotech business lines.‑out of a dedicated sales and client service team for all Innovotech business lines.
"Rod has a strong track record of translating technical capabilities into clear value for clients," added Dr. Milne. "His experience growing Keystone's client base and his understanding of the needs of regulated life sciences companies make him the right leader to build out Innovotech's commercial engine. With Jodi focused on operations and Rod focused on growth, we are strengthening the leadership team needed to scale our life sciences business."
"I am excited to step into the Chief Commercial Officer role at Innovotech," said Mr. Szarka. "Innovotech's combined capabilities in analytical chemistry, microbiology and specialized testing position us as a valuable partner for life science and medical device clients. My priority will be to deepen relationships with existing clients, expand our reach to new partners, and build a high performing commercial team that keeps client needs at the centre of everything we do."‑performing commercial team that keeps client needs at the centre of everything we do."
The Company also announces that the lease for the space currently occupied by the former Keystone segment of Innovotech is expected to end on or about March 31, 2026. Innovotech has signed a new lease for premises located at 9407 20 Ave., Edmonton, Alberta, commencing February 1, 2026. The lease has a 14-month term, running to March 31, 2027, and includes month-to-month extensions thereafter, providing the Company with flexibility as it evaluates longer term facility options. "The new space will encompass our analytical chemistry and GMP microbiology related work," said Dr. Milne. "It gives us the flexibility we need as we continue to seek a more permanent solution for our growing life sciences businesses and to expand the specialized services that we offer to drug development and manufacturing clients." Innovotech's offices and antimicrobial contract research labs remain at 2011 94 St NW.‑month term, running to March 31, 2027, and includes month‑to‑month ‑term facility options.‑microbiology related work," said Dr. Milne. "It gives us the flexibility we need as we continue
Innovotech Inc. is a Canadian boutique contract research organization specializing in advanced laboratory services and commercializing proprietary technologies. A leader in biofilm science, the company provides expertise in antimicrobial testing, pharmaceutical analysis, and industrial laboratory solutions, supported by innovative methodologies and products including its widely-used MBEC Assay® kit for high-throughput antimicrobial and antibiotic testing. Innovotech serves clients across multiple sectors, delivering customized research and testing services designed to meet rigorous regulatory and scientific standards such as those of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada through its ISO-certified and GMP-accredited laboratories. Learn more at https://www.innovotech.ca.
Craig Milne, CEO Innovotech Inc.
+1-604-239-1819 craig.milne@innovotech.ca
This document may contain forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from past results and those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the regulatory environment including the difficulty of predicting regulatory outcomes; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar; the Company's reliance on a small number of customers including government organizations; fluctuations in operating results; government policies or actions; progress and cost of clinical trials; reliance on key strategic relationships; uncertainty related to intellectual property protection and potential costs associated with its defense; the Company's exposure to lawsuits and other matters beyond the control of management. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should management's assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly make or update any forward- looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
