Innovotech Inc. Signs National Distribution Agreement with Healthmark to Bring InnovoTEST Hazardous Drug Wipe Testing Kits to Pharmacies Across Canada

(TheNewswire)
EDMONTON, Alberta November 3, 2026 - TheNewswire Innovotech Inc. (TSXV: IOT,OTC:IOTCF; OTCQB: IOTCF) ("Innovotech" or the "Company"), a life sciences services and technology company focused on applied microbiology, analytical chemistry, and regulated laboratory services, is pleased to announce that it has signed a distribution agreement with Healthmark Services Ltd. ("Healthmark"), a coast-to-coast Canadian distributor of medical and pharmacy products, to distribute the Company's InnovoTEST™ Hazardous Drug Wipe Testing Kits nationally.
Under the agreement, Healthmark will offer InnovoTEST™ kits to its customers in hospital, community and long-term care pharmacy across Canada. The two companies will also work together to support pharmacists through Healthmark's suite of services, helping pharmacy teams set up and maintain routine surface monitoring programs for hazardous drugs. The agreement also positions Innovotech to expand its sterility testing and environmental monitoring services with pharmacy compounding customers across Canada.
Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians who prepare and handle hazardous drugs, including many chemotherapy agents, can be exposed through contaminated work surfaces, often without any visible sign. Based on guidance from the National Association of Pharmacy Regulatory Authorities (NAPRA), routine surface monitoring is an increasingly important part of hazardous drug handling programs, allowing facilities to confirm that their containment and cleaning practices are working.
Innovotech launched InnovoTEST™ kits in August 2026 to meet the need for simple, domestic surface monitoring. Clients collect surface samples using the supplied kit, return them for analysis at accredited Canadian facilities and receive a report of results. Keeping the analysis in Canada avoids cross-border shipping of samples and supports alignment with Canadian regulatory requirements.
Highlights of the agreement include:
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National reach: Healthmark has served the Canadian healthcare market since 1990 and supplies hospital, community and long-term care pharmacies coast to coast.
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An all-Canadian solution: InnovoTEST™ kits are developed by Innovotech, distributed nationally by Healthmark and analyzed in accredited Canadian facilities, so samples never leave Canada.
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A natural fit with Healthmark's portfolio: InnovoTEST™ kits complement Healthmark's existing offerings in cleanroom and compounding equipment, protective equipment, quality and contamination control, and training and certification.
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Joint support for pharmacists: Innovotech and Healthmark will jointly support pharmacy customers in establishing and maintaining hazardous drug surface monitoring programs, from wipe sampling guidance and staff training through to interpreting InnovoTEST™ results.
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Agreement terms: Healthmark has been appointed the exclusive distributor of InnovoTEST™ kits across Canada for an initial three-year term, effective immediately.
"Hazardous drug contamination on surfaces is invisible, and pharmacists need a practical way to check that their safety practices are working," said Craig Milne, CEO of Innovotech. "Healthmark already sits at the centre of how many Canadian pharmacies equip and run their compounding areas. Putting InnovoTEST™ kits into their catalogue, backed by their service team and our Canadian laboratory analysis, gives pharmacists across the country an easy, domestic way to monitor their environment and protect their staff. For Innovotech, it is a meaningful step in building a recurring testing revenue stream from the pharmacy and hospital market."
"Ensuring a safe environment for pharmacy professionals is a priority, particularly when handling hazardous drugs," said Michael Bussieres, Senior Vice-President at Healthmark. "At Healthmark, we're committed to providing our customers with practical solutions that support both safety and regulatory compliance. InnovoTEST™ is a natural complement to our existing portfolio of compounding and contamination control solutions, and we're pleased to partner with another Canadian company to make this important testing service more accessible to pharmacies across the country."
InnovoTEST™ kits are available for order exclusively through Healthmark. Healthcare facilities interested in testing panels, sampling strategies or turnaround times can contact Healthmark or Innovotech. Product information, along with a link to order through Healthmark, will be available at https://innovotech.ca/products/innovotest/.
About Healthmark
Healthmark has offered medical and pharmacy solutions to the Canadian healthcare market since 1990. A coast-to-coast Canadian distributor, Healthmark serves hospital, community and long-term care pharmacy with products and services spanning cleanroom and compounding equipment, protective equipment, IV admixture preparation, quality and contamination control, medication packaging and automation, and training and certification. Learn more at https://www.healthmark.ca.
About Innovotech
Innovotech Inc. is a leading life sciences services and technology company specializing in contract research, analytical, and microbial testing within regulated healthcare markets. The Company is a recognized leader in biofilm science and antimicrobial testing and provides advanced laboratory services supporting medical device, pharmaceutical, and industrial product development. Innovotech combines deep scientific expertise with proprietary methodologies and products, including its widely used MBEC Assay® platform for high-throughput antimicrobial and antibiotic testing. Operating through ISO-certified and GMP-accredited laboratories, Innovotech supports clients across multiple sectors and geographies, delivering reliable, decision-enabling data aligned with regulatory expectations such as those of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada. Learn more at https://www.innovotech.ca.
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Craig Milne, CEO
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+1-604-239-1819
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craig.milne@innovotech.ca
This document may contain forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from past results and those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the regulatory environment including the difficulty of predicting regulatory outcomes; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar; the Company's reliance on a small number of customers including government organizations; fluctuations in operating results; government policies or actions; progress and cost of clinical trials; reliance on key strategic relationships; uncertainty related to intellectual property protection and potential costs associated with its defense; the Company's exposure to lawsuits and other matters beyond the control of management. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should management's assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly make or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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