Innovotech Inc. Reports Record Revenue For Its Third Quarter.

(TheNewswire)

Edmonton, Alberta, November 4, 2025 TheNewswire - Innovotech Inc. (TSX-V: IOT) ("Innovotech" or the "Company") generated record revenues in Q3-2025 ($1,267,692) including a net income of $92,945.  On a year-to-date basis, the Company has generated $3,410,204 in revenues.  Several contributing factors drive revenues, including growing demand for antimicrobial contract research services, strong performance from analytical services, represented by the wholly-owned subsidiary Keystone Labs, and an increase in product sales.

"The Company has been building a foundation for continued growth and making multiple parallel efforts and investments to support expansion," said Craig Milne, CEO. "We are pleased to see the financial performance reflecting the changes underway."

About Innovotech:

Innovotech Inc. is a diversified Canadian technology company with business operations in a growing portfolio of specialized laboratory services, biotechnology businesses, and proprietary intellectual property. Innovotech Inc. manages several subsidiary companies.  Innovotech Labs Corporation is a contract research organization that owns and provides proprietary devices for antimicrobial testing in multiple applications and commercializes antimicrobial silver solutions. Learn more at www.innovotech.ca . Keystone Labs Inc. is a DEL-accredited lab serving the Canadian pharmaceutical industry and industrial markets. Learn more at www.keystonelabs.ca. Innovotech Inc. owns a 60% stake in NouLifeSciences Inc., a company holding intellectual property related to antioxidant molecules with potential applications in cosmetics and various medical conditions including neuropathies.

Craig Milne, CEO Innovotech Inc.

+1-604-239-1819        craig.milne@innovotech.ca

This document may contain forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from past results and those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the regulatory environment including the difficulty of predicting regulatory outcomes; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar; the Company's reliance on a small number of customers including government organizations; fluctuations in operating results; government policies or actions; progress and cost of clinical trials; reliance on key strategic relationships; uncertainty related to intellectual property protection and potential costs associated with its defense; the Company's exposure to lawsuits and other matters beyond the control of management. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should management's assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly make or update any forward- looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

###

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Innovotech Inc.IOT:CATSXV:IOTLife Science Investing
IOT:CA
The Conversation (0)

Innovotech Inc.

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets

Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium Project

Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Contractors Engaged for Sybella-Barkly Targets

Quimbaya Gold Closes C$14.4 Million Bought Deal Financing

Related News

Energy Investing

Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets

Battery Metals Investing

Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium Project

Gold Investing

WGC: Investment Key Driver of Gold Demand in Q3 2025

Australia Investing

Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Contractors Engaged for Sybella-Barkly Targets

Battery Metals Investing

Relectrify Receives AU$25 Million for First Battery Storage System

rare earth investing

Trump Admin Takes Equity Stake in US​$1.4 Billion Rare Earth Partnership

Rare Earths Outlook