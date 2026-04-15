Ingevity announces sale of Ozark Materials road markings business to PPG, strengthening strategic focus

Ingevity announces sale of Ozark Materials road markings business to PPG, strengthening strategic focus

Divestiture demonstrates continued execution of Ingevity's strategy to concentrate on businesses aligned with its core capabilities.

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement and has successfully closed on the sale of its Ozark Materials road markings business to PPG (NYSE: PPG). The all-cash transaction results in proceeds to Ingevity of approximately $65 million, subject to customary adjustments.

"The sale of Ozark Materials represents another step forward in sharpening our portfolio and focusing Ingevity on the businesses where we are best positioned to grow and create long term value," said Dave Li, Ingevity president and CEO. "PPG brings strong expertise in pavement marking solutions, and we are confident Ozark will thrive under their ownership. We thank our Ozark colleagues for their contributions to Ingevity and wish them well in the future."

This divestiture is limited solely to Ingevity's Ozark Materials road markings business and does not impact the company's Pavement Technologies business. Ingevity remains fully committed to serving its paving customers with its well‑established, differentiated portfolio of pavement preservation and road construction technologies.

Full-Year 2026 Guidance

In conjunction with its first quarter 2026 financial results, Ingevity will update its full-year 2026 guidance to reflect the impact of today's announced transaction. Ignoring said impact, the company affirms its previously provided full-year guidance.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) is a global specialty materials company that develops advanced carbon and engineered material solutions that improve mobility, strengthen and extend the life of infrastructure and enhance industrial processes. With a 90-year legacy of innovation, we work closely with customers to solve technical challenges and deliver materials that improve performance and environmental outcomes in essential applications. Our portfolio includes Performance Materials activated carbon technologies for emissions control and filtration, Performance Chemicals solutions that support efficient agriculture and high-performance pavement systems and Advanced Polymer Technologies specialty polymers for coatings and industrial applications. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 17 locations worldwide and employs approximately 1,400 people. Learn more at ingevity.com .

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements generally include the words "will," "plans," "intends," "targets," "expects," "outlook," "believes," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, the potential benefits of any transaction, including the sale of our road markings business, expected financial positions, guidance, results of operations and cash flows; financing plans; business strategies and expectations. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect, include, without limitation, such factors detailed from time to time in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only to management's beliefs as of the date of this press release. Ingevity assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to, or update, any projections and forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Caroline Monahan
843-740-2068
media@ingevity.com

Investors:
Mickey Walsh
843-740-2002
investors@ingevity.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PPG IndustriesPPGNYSE:PPG
PPG
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

- Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX), a global health technology company focused on cardiovascular diagnostics and arterial health solutions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study validating its innovative method for measuring central aortic pressure—an important indicator of heart... Keep Reading...
Cardiex Limited

Biomarker Technologies for Cardiovascular Health

Corporate Update Webinar - 6 Aug 2024

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation. June 2024 Quarterly Highlights Record annual company revenues – $12.4m.Initial Pulse units arrived in USA & Australia.Marketing and demand generation campaigns driving awareness and demand.New partnerships... Keep Reading...

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q1 2024

DICK'S Sporting GoodsWritten by Hilary Totin.Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline ReportToday we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work being done in support of our mission to help inspire and... Keep Reading...
Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report. Highlights:On track for record annual company revenues (>$11m).Inventory/production update and marketing activities ahead of commercial launch of the Pulse biometric monitor.CONNEQT Pulse accepted for... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Completion of Placement

Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MRE

AQN: Drillforce Secures 3YR Supply Agreement with Brightstar

Positive assay results at Golden Eye point to growth in Indicated Resources

Related News

energy investing

Completion of Placement

precious metals investing

Boundiali BST1 depth extension 220m below current MRE

precious metals investing

AQN: Drillforce Secures 3YR Supply Agreement with Brightstar

base metals investing

Positive assay results at Golden Eye point to growth in Indicated Resources

gold investing

Bob Moriarty: Gold, Silver, Fuel, Food — Protect Yourself Now

coal investing

Yancoal Strikes US$2.4 Billion Deal for Australia's Largest Underground Coal Mine

lithium investing

Top 5 US Lithium Stocks of 2026