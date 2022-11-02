Lithium Investing News

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone expands land position by total of 5,961 hectares across 102 cells, with 31 cells covering 1,817 hectares adjacent to the north of the company's galaxy lithium project and 71 cells covering 4,144 hectares, 17 kilometres to the north of the current Galaxy claim block

  • Expanded claims were established to be prospective for LCT pegmatites following the October 2022 exploration program that is currently ongoing.

  • Infinity Stone to fly geophysical survey of Galaxy Project beginning November 14, 2022

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired, through staking, an additional 5,961 hectares over 102 cells in two blocks at the Company's Galaxy Lithium Project, near Mont Laurier, Quebec. The southern block is contiguous with Infinity Stone's existing land position, with 31 cells covering 1,817 hectares and a larger block, located 17 kilometres to the north, compromising 71 cells covering 4,144 hectares. The Company's total land position in the area now covers 9,423 hectares, or 94.2km sq, with an additional 22 cells still pending application (the "Project").

The Lac Petagawa block of Infinity Stone's Galaxy Project now extends for approximately 16 kilometres along the western shore of Lac Petagawa and covers 3,930 hectares, with 22 additional contiguous pending cells. The new northern block covers 4,144 hectares, located 17 kilometres to the north of the Lac Petagawa block. The newly acquired area was established to be prospective for LCT pegmatites following the Company's October 2022 exploration program that included sampling, hand stripping, channel sampling, as well as blasting of the 30 identified pegmatites.

The Company also intends to initiate an airborne geophysical survey program (the "Geophysics Program") beginning the week of November 14, that will include electromagnetics survey and radiometric survey. Part of the goals of the airborne radiometric survey will be to confirm historical reporting finding anomalous niobium levels near the south end of the Project.

"We continue to find further prospective ground at the Galaxy Project as we progress further with exploration," said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. "Quebec has quickly become the epicenter of battery metal exploration in North America, with many lithium producers, major battery and EV manufacturers active in the region. Our expanded footprint and presence in the Province, including our new regional office in Montreal, are key to our growth strategy," furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/142812_0153bc95c4b79a4b_001.jpg

Figure 1: Fly-Over of Expanded Galaxy Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/142812_0153bc95c4b79a4b_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About the Galaxy Pegmatite Project

The Galaxy Pegmatite Project covers 161 mineral claims covering 9,423 hectares in southern Quebec, as well as 22 additional pending claim applications located approximately 45 kilometres northwest of Mont-Laurier, Quebec and 140 kilometres north of the city of Gatineau, Quebec. There is excellent access to all parts of the Property from road La Vérendrye 13, via the Trans-Canada Highway (Hwy QC-117), which traverses roughly through the middle of the Property.

The Property is underlain by at least 30 pegmatite exposures representing 30 pegmatite dikes of Laurentian or more recent rocks of the Precambrian Grenvillian Series. The general strike of the formation is in a northwesterly direction with a near vertical dip. The five minerals associated with the pegmatites are lepidolite, columbite, samarskite, euxenite, and thorianite. The property is largely covered by quaternary till. Blasting and pitting has shown these pegmatites to have widths of 15 to 18 metres in outcrop. Analysis of the pegmatites shows anomalous quantities of lithium, tantalum, molybdenum, uranium, and thorium.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

Infinity Stone Contact

Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

