Infinity Stone Announces Application For Dual Listing on Upstream

Infinity Stone begins application to dual list on Upstream to tap into global audience who can invest using digital currency & traditional payments

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce that it has begun the application process to dual list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (" Horizon ") and MERJ Exchange Limited (" MERJ ").

The planned dual listing on Upstream is designed to provide the Company with the opportunity to access a global, digital-first investor base that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD, unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in CSE and OTCQB-listed Infinity Stone. Infinity Stone is the first CSE listed issuer to apply for dual-listing on Upstream.

"Building shareholder value and increasing our liquidity is always a high priority for us as a company. We believe a dual listing on Upstream will act as an excellent vehicle to reach an untapped international market of potential new shareholders , " said Zayn Kalyan , CEO of Infinity Stone.

Approval to be listed on Upstream is subject to acceptance by MERJ. However, as an existing CSE issuer, the Company may be eligible for an expedited listing process.

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market ( merj.exchange ), is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities and NFTs. Powered by Horizon's proprietary blockchain-powered matching engine technology, the platform enables users to trade NFTs, and invest in securities for IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & international equities, and celebrity ventures using the Upstream app. For more information, please visit https://upstream.exchange/ . Upstream is currently accepting applications to dual list at https://upstream.exchange/getlisted .

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted.

NFTs received have no economic value, royalties, equity ownership, or dividends. NFTs are for utility, collection, redemption and display only.

*If you are a U.S. or Canadian-based citizen or permanent resident that has invested in a company that's listed on Upstream, you may transfer your shares to Upstream and sell them on Upstream's trading app for liquidation purposes only. You are not permitted to purchase shares of other companies listed on Upstream at this time. Anyone may buy and sell NFTs on Upstream.

If funding Upstream with an ACH or wire bank payment, users must complete Upstream's in-app KYC process to get their new, FDIC insured, Upstream U.S. bank account details via email. Users may then initiate a funds-transfer from their bank or financial institution to this new U.S. Dollar bank account. If you haven't completed KYC yet, or didn't select 'Bank' as the 'Deposit From' option when you completed the process initially, then please go through KYC again selecting the 'Bank' payment method. Users may complete the simple KYC process by tapping the settings icon and the KYC option inside the Upstream app.

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed Securities Exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges, and a full member of ANNA. MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement, and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practices and principles of operations of financial markets. Upstream does not endorse or recommend any public or private securities bought or sold on its app. Upstream does not offer investment advice or recommendations of any kind. All services offered by Upstream are intended for self-directed clients who make their own investment decisions without aid or assistance from Upstream. All customers are subject to the rules and regulations of their jurisdiction. By accessing the site or app, you agreed to be bound by its terms of use and privacy policy. Company and security listings on Upstream are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with speculative investments, often in early and development stage companies. There can be no assurance the valuation of any particular company's securities is accurate or in agreement with the market or industry comparative valuations. Investors must be able to afford market volatility and afford the loss of their investment. Companies listed on Upstream are subject to significant ongoing corporate obligations including, but not limited to disclosure, filings, and notification requirements, as well as compliance with applicable quantitative and qualitative listing standards.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In this news release, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements respecting: the Company's intention to dual list on Upstream; the expected timing for the Company's dual listing on Upstream; and the anticipated benefits to the Company of a dual listing on Upstream. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Infinity Stone Contact

Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

Infinity Stone Options 38,441ha Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects Near Sigma Lithium in Minas Gerais Province, Brazil

Infinity Stone Options 38,441ha Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects Near Sigma Lithium in Minas Gerais Province, Brazil

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has optioned the Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper lithium projects, collectively covering 38,441 hectares.
  • The Sugar Loaf Project covers 22,195 hectares, located approximately 15 kilometres from Sigma Lithium's Grota do Cirilo Project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil .
  • The Little Dipper Project covers 16,246 hectares, located approximately 10 kilometres from Oceana's Solonopole Lithium Project in the state of Ceará, Brazil .

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce that it has optioned the 38,441-hectare Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects (the " Sugar Loaf Project " and " Little Dipper Project ", respectively; collectively, the " Projects "). The Sugar Loaf Project is located 15 kilometres from both Sigma Lithium Resources' (" Sigma Lithium ") Grota do Cirilo Project and Lithium Ionic Inc's (" Lithium Ionic ") Itinga Project in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil . The Little Dipper Project is located in the state of Ceará, approximately 10 kilometres from Oceana Lithium Ltd.'s ( "Oceana ") Solonopole Lithium Project. The Sugar Loaf Project comprises 13 exploration permits, while the Little Dipper Project comprises 9 exploration permits. (Figures 1 & 2) .

Infinity Stone Further Expands Project, Including Historic Lithium Samples, near Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Discovery

Infinity Stone Further Expands Project, Including Historic Lithium Samples, near Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Discovery

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone expands its land position to over 5,546 hectares, as well as a pending application for two additional claims in James Bay Lithium District adjacent to and near Patriot Battery Metals Corvette discovery.
  • Further exploration and project expansion is being conducted in the context of the new discovery and significant drilling results from PMET and Winsome in the Corvette Lithium Trend in James Bay, QC.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired and staked an additional 359 hectares, as well as a pending application for two additional claims (the "New Claims") on its Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project (the "Camaro Hellcat Project"), with claim blocks adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("PMET" or "Patriot") Corvette Project in the James Bay Region of Quebec, bringing its total land position to 5,546 hectares in addition to the currently pending cells. The New Claims include historical surface samples returning 57ppm Li, sampled and assayed in 2016, and a 30ppm Li sample in 1997 (the "Historic Samples").1 The Historic Samples were found to the west of Winsome Resources Cancet Project and PMET's Corvette Lithium Project, north of the Taiga Highway. There are at least 4 historical mapped pegmatites on the New Claims, and the Company intends to conduct further exploration to identify any other potential pegmatites that may be found on the New Claims.

The New Claims are also located near Winsome Resources Ltd.'s ("Winsome") Cancet discovery drill hole (the "Cancet Property"). Winsome's best results at Cancet have included 1 metre at 5.65% Li2O from 36.5 metres and six metres at 1.95% Li2O from 36.45 metres.2 Furthermore, the New Claims are adjacent to a number of claims currently held by Jody Dahrouge, President and Owner of Daroughe Geological Consulting Ltd., a consultant and contractor to PMET. PMET has recently announced that it had drilled 52.2 metres of 3.34% LI2O, including 15.0 metres of 5.10% LI2O.

Infinity Stone intends to conduct a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block, alongside an initial prospecting program on the New Claims, in the early spring and will leverage the results of the Winter Geophysics Program announced on January 19, 2023 in targeting sampling and trenching. The Survey will further enable the mapping and delineation of the pegmatitic units across the claim blocks.

"We are excited to further expand the Hellcat Camaro Project in James Bay near Patriot's Corvette discovery. As the spring exploration season rapidly approaches, we are renewing our focus on the project and are actively evaluating new claim blocks that are adjacent and near the current project footprint," said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. "The James Bay region, specifically the CV lithium trend discovered by PMET, is quickly becoming the epicentre of lithium exploration in North America and we are excited to have a prospective land package in the region. We are looking forward to being able to get back on the ground with more data following our geophysics program to conduct a renewed and focused exploration program," furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Terms of Acquisition

Pursuant to the acquisition of 100% interest in 154 hectares of the New Claims, the Company has agreed to (i) paying $6,000 in cash and issuing 200,000 subordinate voting shares ("Shares") of the Company to the claim vendor Donovan Explorations Ltd.

About the Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project

The 5,546-hectare Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project is located adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Property, in the James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 235 kilometres east of Radisson, Quebec and 245 kilometres northeast of the Cree village municipality of Nemaska. The Project has four property blocks, the Taiga, Hellcat, and Camaro, collectively covering 3,850 hectares adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec. PMET has recently returned significant high-grade results at the Corvette Lithium Project, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083).1

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

Infinity Stone Contact
Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone encounters 3.36% Cg and 0.13% Zn over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg and 0.78% Zn over 4.32m from RS-22-03, 10.86% Cg and 0.42% Zn over 14.0m including 17.94% Cg and 0.60% Zn over 7.0m from RS-22-04, and 15.68% Cg and 0.56% Zn over 4.83m, including 24.05% Cg and 0.72% Zn over 2.33m from RS-22-01.
  • All of the drill holes from the Fall Drill Program which returned elevated graphite levels, with significant mineralization and grade comparable with drilling results from other graphite discoveries, including Nouveau Monde Graphite's Matawinie Mine.
  • Significant continued exploration potential with latest results, including the discovery of gold in VMS-type exhalite mineralization, intersecting 1.70 g/t Au over 2.0 m in RS-22-02.
  • Infinity Stone intends to immediately mobilise for an extended drill program to extend RS-22-02 to determine further gold mineralization, alongside additional step-out holes.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project").

Infinity Stone to Fly Airborne Geophysics at Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Infinity Stone to Fly Airborne Geophysics at Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone intends to conduct an airborne magnetic gradiometer survey at the Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project, adjacent to PMET's Corvette Lithium Discovery, with the goal of understanding regional geology to inform future prospecting and drill targets.
  • Geophysics results will enable a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block in the early Spring.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce it intends to conduct an airborne magnetic gradiometer survey ("Winter Geophysics Program" or the "Survey") on its Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project (the "Camaro - Hellcat Project") adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("PMET" or "Patriot") Corvette Lithium Discovery in the James Bay Lithium District of Quebec. The goal of the survey will be to gain a greater understanding of the regional geology to inform future prospecting and drill targets. The intended survey will be approximately 918 line-km over the Hellcat, Camaro, and Taiga claim blocks, with detailed line spacing of 100 metres, and more detailed line spacing over the Hellcat claims.

Infinity Stone intends to conduct a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block in the early spring and will leverage the results of the Winter Geophysics Program in targeting sampling and trenching. The Survey will further enable the mapping and delineation of the pegmatitic units across the claim blocks.

The Hellcat claims are underlain by 9 km of strike length of underexplored greenstone and metasediments of the Mesoarchean Rouget formation and Neoarchean Marbot formation, respectively. The under-explored Rouget formation greenstone belt represents an attractive exploration target which is geologically similar and proximal to the Guyer Group greenstone, which hosts the PMET Corvette Pegmatites.

"We are excited to push forward with exploration on the Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project. Given PMET's recent high-grade drilling results, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083)[1], we are eager to gain a further understanding of the project ahead of an extensive exploration program in the spring", said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone.

About the Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project

The 5,187-hectare Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project is located adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Property, in the James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 235 kilometres east of Radisson, Quebec and 245 kilometres northeast of the Cree village municipality of Nemaska. The Project has three property blocks, the Taiga, Hellcat, and Camaro, collectively covering 3,850 hectares adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec. PMET has recently returned significant high-grade results at the Corvette Lithium Project, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083).1

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

Infinity Stone Contact
Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Infinity Stone Intersects Gold Mineralization at Rockstone Project

Infinity Stone Intersects Gold Mineralization at Rockstone Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has intersected 1.70 g/t Au over 2.0 m from its Fall Drill Program at the Rockstone Graphite Project.
  • Gold intersection represents a new regional gold discovery and appears to be associated with Rockstone Cu/Zn/graphite VMS-type exhalite mineralization.
  • Company's technical team is awaiting remaining assay results from the Fall Drill Program at Rockstone and will publish consolidated data in coming weeks.

 Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") announces that it has intersected 1.70 gt Au over 2.0 metres from its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"). RS-22-02 encountered the 2.0-metre interval of gold mineralization from 198 metres to the drillhole's final depth of 200 metres, terminating in the mineralized lithology of intermediate volcanics with quartz veining. The Company completed drilling of 4 holes, RS-22-01, RS-22-02, RS-22-03, and RS-22-04, totalling 800.0 metres. The Au intersection represents a new regional gold discovery and appears to be associated with Rockstone CuZngraphite VMS-type exhalite mineralization.

