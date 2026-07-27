Infinitum Copper Corp Announces Option Grants

(TheNewswire)

Infinitum Copper Corp
 

Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI,OTC:INUMF) ("Infinitum " or the "Company")  reports that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 610,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.135 per share, which expire on July 27, 2031.  This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange

  

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Infinitum Copper Corp.

 

For more information, please contact:

 

Alex Gostevskikh

Chief Executive Officer

(236) 232-0988
info@infinitumcopper.com

 

About Infinitum Copper

 

Infinitum Copper Corp is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on advancing near-term copper projects in the Americas. With an experienced team and strategic advisors, the Company is pursuing a disciplined growth strategy centered on the discovery, acquisition, and responsible development of scalable copper assets to create long-term shareholder value.

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

  

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

 

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions as of the date of this press release, but such information is inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied.  There is no assurance the Company will be able to raise any equity funding in the future on terms acceptable to it, or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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